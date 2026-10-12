The National Center of Meteorology expects the continuation of thunderstorm rains over most regions of the Kingdom, starting from tomorrow (Tuesday) until (Saturday), with intensity ranging from light to heavy, along with the possibility of flash floods, hail, and active winds stirring up dust and sand.

The center clarified in its report issued today that the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah will witness moderate to heavy rains, affecting several governorates, while light to moderate rains are expected in parts of the regions of Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, and Najran, in addition to the southern parts of the Riyadh and Eastern regions.

It indicated that the forecasts include the Holy Capital, Taif, Al-Jamum, Bahra, Maysan, Aum, and Al-Ardiyat with moderate to heavy rains until (Saturday), while light rains are expected in the governorates of Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais from (Tuesday) to (Thursday), and light to moderate rains in Al-Lith and Al-Qunfudhah.

It pointed out that the rainy conditions may be accompanied by downbursts of wind stirring up dust and sand, reaching speeds of 60 kilometers per hour or more, with the possibility of flash floods, hail, and rising waves along the coasts, in addition to the potential formation of funnel clouds or waterspouts during heavy rains.

The center reported that initial forecasts indicate the continuation of rainfall in some regions of the Kingdom until the end of next week, confirming that necessary reports regarding the developments of the weather situation will be issued.

The center urged everyone to follow updates on the weather situation and alerts issued through its website, the "Anwa" application, and its official accounts on social media platforms.