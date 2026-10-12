توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد استمرار هطول الأمطار الرعدية على معظم مناطق المملكة، ابتداءً من غدٍ (الثلاثاء) حتى (السبت)، تتراوح شدتها بين الخفيفة والغزيرة، مع احتمالية جريان السيول وتساقط البرد ونشاط الرياح المثيرة للأتربة والغبار.

وأوضح المركز -في تقريره الصادر اليوم- أن مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة ستشهد أمطاراً متوسطة إلى غزيرة، تشمل عدداً من المحافظات، فيما يُتوقع هطول أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق المدينة المنورة، وتبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، ونجران، إلى جانب الأجزاء الجنوبية من منطقتي الرياض والشرقية.

وبيّن أن التوقعات تشمل العاصمة المقدسة، والطائف، والجموم، وبحرة، وميسان، وأضم والعرضيات بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة حتى (السبت)، فيما يُتوقع هطول أمطار خفيفة على محافظات جدة ورابغ وخليص من (الثلاثاء) إلى (الخميس)، وأمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة على الليث والقنفذة.

وأشار إلى أن الحالة المطرية قد تصاحبها رياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، تصل سرعتها إلى 60 كيلومتراً في الساعة أو أكثر، مع احتمالية جريان السيول، وتساقط البرد، وارتفاع الأمواج على السواحل، إضافة إلى احتمال تكوّن أعاصير قمعية أو شواهق مائية في حالات الأمطار الغزيرة.

وأفاد المركز بأن التوقعات الأولية تشير إلى استمرار هطول الأمطار على بعض مناطق المملكة حتى نهاية الأسبوع القادم، مؤكداً أنه ستصدر التقارير اللازمة بشأن تطورات الحالة الجوية.

ودعا المركز الجميع إلى متابعة مستجدات الحالة الجوية والإنذارات الصادرة عبر موقعه الإلكتروني وتطبيق «أنواء» وحساباته الرسمية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.