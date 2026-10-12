توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد استمرار هطول الأمطار الرعدية على معظم مناطق المملكة، ابتداءً من غدٍ (الثلاثاء) حتى (السبت)، تتراوح شدتها بين الخفيفة والغزيرة، مع احتمالية جريان السيول وتساقط البرد ونشاط الرياح المثيرة للأتربة والغبار.
وأوضح المركز -في تقريره الصادر اليوم- أن مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة ستشهد أمطاراً متوسطة إلى غزيرة، تشمل عدداً من المحافظات، فيما يُتوقع هطول أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق المدينة المنورة، وتبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، ونجران، إلى جانب الأجزاء الجنوبية من منطقتي الرياض والشرقية.
وبيّن أن التوقعات تشمل العاصمة المقدسة، والطائف، والجموم، وبحرة، وميسان، وأضم والعرضيات بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة حتى (السبت)، فيما يُتوقع هطول أمطار خفيفة على محافظات جدة ورابغ وخليص من (الثلاثاء) إلى (الخميس)، وأمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة على الليث والقنفذة.
وأشار إلى أن الحالة المطرية قد تصاحبها رياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، تصل سرعتها إلى 60 كيلومتراً في الساعة أو أكثر، مع احتمالية جريان السيول، وتساقط البرد، وارتفاع الأمواج على السواحل، إضافة إلى احتمال تكوّن أعاصير قمعية أو شواهق مائية في حالات الأمطار الغزيرة.
وأفاد المركز بأن التوقعات الأولية تشير إلى استمرار هطول الأمطار على بعض مناطق المملكة حتى نهاية الأسبوع القادم، مؤكداً أنه ستصدر التقارير اللازمة بشأن تطورات الحالة الجوية.
ودعا المركز الجميع إلى متابعة مستجدات الحالة الجوية والإنذارات الصادرة عبر موقعه الإلكتروني وتطبيق «أنواء» وحساباته الرسمية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
The National Center of Meteorology expects the continuation of thunderstorm rains over most regions of the Kingdom, starting from tomorrow (Tuesday) until (Saturday), with intensity ranging from light to heavy, along with the possibility of flash floods, hail, and active winds stirring up dust and sand.
The center clarified in its report issued today that the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah will witness moderate to heavy rains, affecting several governorates, while light to moderate rains are expected in parts of the regions of Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, and Najran, in addition to the southern parts of the Riyadh and Eastern regions.
It indicated that the forecasts include the Holy Capital, Taif, Al-Jamum, Bahra, Maysan, Aum, and Al-Ardiyat with moderate to heavy rains until (Saturday), while light rains are expected in the governorates of Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais from (Tuesday) to (Thursday), and light to moderate rains in Al-Lith and Al-Qunfudhah.
It pointed out that the rainy conditions may be accompanied by downbursts of wind stirring up dust and sand, reaching speeds of 60 kilometers per hour or more, with the possibility of flash floods, hail, and rising waves along the coasts, in addition to the potential formation of funnel clouds or waterspouts during heavy rains.
The center reported that initial forecasts indicate the continuation of rainfall in some regions of the Kingdom until the end of next week, confirming that necessary reports regarding the developments of the weather situation will be issued.
The center urged everyone to follow updates on the weather situation and alerts issued through its website, the "Anwa" application, and its official accounts on social media platforms.