يغلق المعهد الوطني للتطوير المهني والتعليمي غدًا (الثلاثاء) باب التسجيل في الماجستير المهني في التدريس للخريجين والخريجات الجامعيين الجدد الراغبين في الالتحاق بالوظائف التعليمية الجديدة التي ستعلن عنها وزارة التعليم؛ وفقاً للاحتياج العام بعد اشتراط الوزارة الحصول على الماجستير للمعينين من المعلمين والمعلمات.
وبيّن المعهد أنه يشترط الحصول على درجة البكالوريوس للتقديم على البرنامج بتقدير جيد جداً على الاقل بما يعادل 3.75 من 5 أو 2.75 من 4 أو 80 من 100، مشيراً إلى أنه يتعين التأكد من تحديث البيانات في المنصات التعليمية الرسمية ذات الصلة في حال عدم ظهور البيانات في منصة التقديم ومن ثم استكمال طلب الالتحاق بالبرنامج.
الجدير بالذكر أن برنامج الماجستير المهني في التدريس يقدم مسارًا مهنيًا لإعداد المرشح قبل دخوله مهنة التعليم، من خلال بناء جداراته في التدريس وإدارة الصف والتقويم، وربط معارفه الأكاديمية بالتطبيق والتدريب الميداني، كما يوجّه إعداد المرشحين وفق حاجات الميدان من التخصصات والمراحل التعليمية؛ بما يعزز جاهزيتهم للممارسة ويرفع جودة إعداد المعلم منذ بداية مسيرته المهنية ويسهم في رفع جودة إعداد المعلمين على مستوى المنظومة، كما يساعد المدرسة على استقبال معلم أكثر استعداداً للممارسة، وينعكس ذلك على جودة التعليم في المجتمع.