The National Institute for Professional and Educational Development is closing today (Tuesday) the registration for the professional master's degree in teaching for new university graduates who wish to join the new educational jobs that will be announced by the Ministry of Education; according to the general need after the ministry has made it a requirement to obtain a master's degree for appointed teachers.

The institute indicated that a bachelor's degree is required to apply for the program with a minimum grade of very good, equivalent to at least 3.75 out of 5, 2.75 out of 4, or 80 out of 100. It also pointed out that applicants should ensure their data is updated in the relevant official educational platforms if their information does not appear on the application platform, and then complete the application for the program.

It is worth noting that the professional master's program in teaching provides a professional pathway to prepare candidates before entering the teaching profession, by building their competencies in teaching, classroom management, and assessment, and linking their academic knowledge with practical application and field training. It also directs the preparation of candidates according to the needs of the field in terms of specializations and educational stages; enhancing their readiness for practice and improving the quality of teacher preparation from the beginning of their professional journey, contributing to raising the quality of teacher preparation at the system level. This also helps schools to receive a teacher who is more prepared for practice, which reflects positively on the quality of education in the community.