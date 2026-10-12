أكد وزير الخارجية الروسي، سيرغي لافروف، أن موسكو تعتبر ممارسات الجيش الإسرائيلي انتهاكاً لأحكام القانون الدولي ومصدراً لتصعيد التوتر في لبنان.

وقال لافروف في مؤتمر صحافي عقب محادثاته مع وزير الخارجية والمغتربين اللبناني، يوسف رجي: «في ضوء استمرار الممارسات الإسرائيلية في لبنان، أكدنا موقف روسيا المبدئي الداعم لسيادة الجمهورية اللبنانية ووحدتها وسلامة أراضيها، وبالطبع، نتمسك بتقييمنا بأن العمليات العسكرية التي ينفذها الجيش الإسرائيلي تنتهك بشكل صارخ أحكام القانون الدولي، وتؤدي إلى مزيد من التوتر والتصعيد في لبنان»، مؤكداً دعم بلاده للبنان خلال المناقشات في مجلس الأمن الدولي. وأشار إلى أن الفرصة ستتاح قبل نهاية العام الحالي، عند مناقشة انتهاء ولاية قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان (يونيفيل)، موضحاً أن قوات اليونيفيل أدت دورا بالغ الأهمية في ضمان عدم تسبب التصعيد في زعزعة الاستقرار إلى حد كبير. ولفت إلى أن هذه القوات لا تستطيع منع التصعيد، ببساطة لأنها لا تمتلك الإمكانات المادية اللازمة لذلك. وأوضح أن روسيا ترى أن هناك فرصا لدفع أجندة تسوية جميع القضايا في الشرق الأوسط، قائلاً: «لكننا نأمل بشدة أن نتمكن، سواء في اتصالاتنا مع اللبنانيين أو مع الإسرائيليين، التي نحافظ عليها، من إحراز تقدم في هذا الاتجاه، وقد أكدنا دائماً اهتمامنا بالتسوية الكاملة والشاملة لجميع قضايا الشرق الأوسط، استناداً إلى قرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي، والتي تشمل إقامة دولة فلسطينية». وأضاف «نرى فرصاً للمضي قدماً في هذه الأجندة، ولكن تحقيق ذلك يتطلب أن يقتنع زملاؤنا الإسرائيليون أيضاً بضرورة التوصل إلى حل يرضي جميع الأطراف، الأمر الذي نواصل حثّهم على قبوله».


من جهة أخرى، قتل إسرائيلي وأصيب ما لا يقل عن 20 شخصاً بانفجار ذخيرة غير منفجرة في مرتفعات راميم بالجليل الأعلى قرب الحدود مع لبنان، بينهم مصاب في حالة حرجة واثنان في حالة خطرة. وأرسلت مروحيات إسعاف و14 سيارة إسعاف وفرق عسكرية للموقع، والجيش يحقق في ملابسات الحادث. وقال المدير العام لهيئة الإسعاف الإسرائيلية، إيلي بين: «يبدو أن مجموعة من المتنزهين أصيبوا جراء انفجار ذخيرة غير منفجرة كانت في المنطقة»، مشيراً إلى أن هناك إصابات خطرة وجرى إرسال مروحيات إسعاف إلى المنطقة. من جانبه، ذكر الجيش الإسرائيلي أن قواته تتواجد في المكان لتقديم المساعدة، فيما تتوجه مروحيات تابعة لسلاح الجو إلى الموقع، مشيراً إلى أن ملابسات الحادث قيد الفحص. وأعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أنه أجرى اتصالات مع مدير هيئة الإسعاف إيلي بين، ووزير التعليم يوآف كيش، لبحث تداعيات الانفجار الذي وقع قرب الحدود مع لبنان، موضحاً أنه «يواصل إجراء تقييمات مستمرة للوضع». وأشارت صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل» إلى أن 14 سيارة إسعاف تشارك في العملية، فيما استدعى الجيش الإسرائيلي فرقاً للمساعدة و3 مروحيات لإجلاء المصابين.