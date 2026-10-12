أكد وزير الخارجية الروسي، سيرغي لافروف، أن موسكو تعتبر ممارسات الجيش الإسرائيلي انتهاكاً لأحكام القانون الدولي ومصدراً لتصعيد التوتر في لبنان.
وقال لافروف في مؤتمر صحافي عقب محادثاته مع وزير الخارجية والمغتربين اللبناني، يوسف رجي: «في ضوء استمرار الممارسات الإسرائيلية في لبنان، أكدنا موقف روسيا المبدئي الداعم لسيادة الجمهورية اللبنانية ووحدتها وسلامة أراضيها، وبالطبع، نتمسك بتقييمنا بأن العمليات العسكرية التي ينفذها الجيش الإسرائيلي تنتهك بشكل صارخ أحكام القانون الدولي، وتؤدي إلى مزيد من التوتر والتصعيد في لبنان»، مؤكداً دعم بلاده للبنان خلال المناقشات في مجلس الأمن الدولي. وأشار إلى أن الفرصة ستتاح قبل نهاية العام الحالي، عند مناقشة انتهاء ولاية قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان (يونيفيل)، موضحاً أن قوات اليونيفيل أدت دورا بالغ الأهمية في ضمان عدم تسبب التصعيد في زعزعة الاستقرار إلى حد كبير. ولفت إلى أن هذه القوات لا تستطيع منع التصعيد، ببساطة لأنها لا تمتلك الإمكانات المادية اللازمة لذلك. وأوضح أن روسيا ترى أن هناك فرصا لدفع أجندة تسوية جميع القضايا في الشرق الأوسط، قائلاً: «لكننا نأمل بشدة أن نتمكن، سواء في اتصالاتنا مع اللبنانيين أو مع الإسرائيليين، التي نحافظ عليها، من إحراز تقدم في هذا الاتجاه، وقد أكدنا دائماً اهتمامنا بالتسوية الكاملة والشاملة لجميع قضايا الشرق الأوسط، استناداً إلى قرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي، والتي تشمل إقامة دولة فلسطينية». وأضاف «نرى فرصاً للمضي قدماً في هذه الأجندة، ولكن تحقيق ذلك يتطلب أن يقتنع زملاؤنا الإسرائيليون أيضاً بضرورة التوصل إلى حل يرضي جميع الأطراف، الأمر الذي نواصل حثّهم على قبوله».
من جهة أخرى، قتل إسرائيلي وأصيب ما لا يقل عن 20 شخصاً بانفجار ذخيرة غير منفجرة في مرتفعات راميم بالجليل الأعلى قرب الحدود مع لبنان، بينهم مصاب في حالة حرجة واثنان في حالة خطرة. وأرسلت مروحيات إسعاف و14 سيارة إسعاف وفرق عسكرية للموقع، والجيش يحقق في ملابسات الحادث. وقال المدير العام لهيئة الإسعاف الإسرائيلية، إيلي بين: «يبدو أن مجموعة من المتنزهين أصيبوا جراء انفجار ذخيرة غير منفجرة كانت في المنطقة»، مشيراً إلى أن هناك إصابات خطرة وجرى إرسال مروحيات إسعاف إلى المنطقة. من جانبه، ذكر الجيش الإسرائيلي أن قواته تتواجد في المكان لتقديم المساعدة، فيما تتوجه مروحيات تابعة لسلاح الجو إلى الموقع، مشيراً إلى أن ملابسات الحادث قيد الفحص. وأعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أنه أجرى اتصالات مع مدير هيئة الإسعاف إيلي بين، ووزير التعليم يوآف كيش، لبحث تداعيات الانفجار الذي وقع قرب الحدود مع لبنان، موضحاً أنه «يواصل إجراء تقييمات مستمرة للوضع». وأشارت صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل» إلى أن 14 سيارة إسعاف تشارك في العملية، فيما استدعى الجيش الإسرائيلي فرقاً للمساعدة و3 مروحيات لإجلاء المصابين.
The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, confirmed that Moscow considers the actions of the Israeli army a violation of international law and a source of escalating tension in Lebanon.
Lavrov stated at a press conference following his talks with the Lebanese Foreign Minister and Expatriates, Youssef Raji: "In light of the ongoing Israeli practices in Lebanon, we reaffirmed Russia's principled position supporting the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Lebanese Republic. Of course, we maintain our assessment that the military operations carried out by the Israeli army grossly violate international law and lead to further tension and escalation in Lebanon," emphasizing his country's support for Lebanon during discussions at the United Nations Security Council. He noted that an opportunity would arise before the end of this year when discussing the expiration of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), explaining that UNIFIL has played a crucial role in ensuring that the escalation does not significantly destabilize the region. He pointed out that these forces cannot prevent escalation simply because they do not have the necessary material capabilities. He clarified that Russia sees opportunities to advance the agenda of resolving all issues in the Middle East, stating: "But we strongly hope that we can make progress in this direction, whether in our communications with the Lebanese or with the Israelis, which we maintain. We have always emphasized our interest in a comprehensive and complete resolution of all Middle Eastern issues, based on the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, which include the establishment of a Palestinian state." He added, "We see opportunities to move forward on this agenda, but achieving this requires our Israeli colleagues to also be convinced of the necessity of reaching a solution that satisfies all parties, which we continue to urge them to accept."
On another note, one Israeli was killed and at least 20 others were injured by the explosion of unexploded ordnance in the Ramim Heights in the Upper Galilee near the border with Lebanon, including one critically injured and two in serious condition. Ambulance helicopters, 14 ambulances, and military teams were sent to the site, and the army is investigating the circumstances of the incident. The director general of the Israeli ambulance service, Eli Bein, stated: "It appears that a group of hikers were injured due to the explosion of unexploded ordnance that was in the area," noting that there are serious injuries and ambulance helicopters have been dispatched to the area. For its part, the Israeli army mentioned that its forces are present at the location to provide assistance, while air force helicopters are heading to the site, indicating that the circumstances of the incident are under investigation. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had contacted the director of the ambulance service Eli Bein and Education Minister Yoav Kisch to discuss the implications of the explosion that occurred near the border with Lebanon, clarifying that he "continues to conduct ongoing assessments of the situation." The "Times of Israel" reported that 14 ambulances are participating in the operation, while the Israeli army has called in teams for assistance and three helicopters to evacuate the injured.