The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, confirmed that Moscow considers the actions of the Israeli army a violation of international law and a source of escalating tension in Lebanon.

Lavrov stated at a press conference following his talks with the Lebanese Foreign Minister and Expatriates, Youssef Raji: "In light of the ongoing Israeli practices in Lebanon, we reaffirmed Russia's principled position supporting the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Lebanese Republic. Of course, we maintain our assessment that the military operations carried out by the Israeli army grossly violate international law and lead to further tension and escalation in Lebanon," emphasizing his country's support for Lebanon during discussions at the United Nations Security Council. He noted that an opportunity would arise before the end of this year when discussing the expiration of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), explaining that UNIFIL has played a crucial role in ensuring that the escalation does not significantly destabilize the region. He pointed out that these forces cannot prevent escalation simply because they do not have the necessary material capabilities. He clarified that Russia sees opportunities to advance the agenda of resolving all issues in the Middle East, stating: "But we strongly hope that we can make progress in this direction, whether in our communications with the Lebanese or with the Israelis, which we maintain. We have always emphasized our interest in a comprehensive and complete resolution of all Middle Eastern issues, based on the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, which include the establishment of a Palestinian state." He added, "We see opportunities to move forward on this agenda, but achieving this requires our Israeli colleagues to also be convinced of the necessity of reaching a solution that satisfies all parties, which we continue to urge them to accept."



On another note, one Israeli was killed and at least 20 others were injured by the explosion of unexploded ordnance in the Ramim Heights in the Upper Galilee near the border with Lebanon, including one critically injured and two in serious condition. Ambulance helicopters, 14 ambulances, and military teams were sent to the site, and the army is investigating the circumstances of the incident. The director general of the Israeli ambulance service, Eli Bein, stated: "It appears that a group of hikers were injured due to the explosion of unexploded ordnance that was in the area," noting that there are serious injuries and ambulance helicopters have been dispatched to the area. For its part, the Israeli army mentioned that its forces are present at the location to provide assistance, while air force helicopters are heading to the site, indicating that the circumstances of the incident are under investigation. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had contacted the director of the ambulance service Eli Bein and Education Minister Yoav Kisch to discuss the implications of the explosion that occurred near the border with Lebanon, clarifying that he "continues to conduct ongoing assessments of the situation." The "Times of Israel" reported that 14 ambulances are participating in the operation, while the Israeli army has called in teams for assistance and three helicopters to evacuate the injured.