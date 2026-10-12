دانت 29 دولة، بينها الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا وكندا وأستراليا، اليوم (الإثنين)، الأنشطة العدائية الإيرانية على أراضيها، متهمة طهران بالضلوع في هجمات وأعمال تخريب وهجمات سيبرانية عبر شبكات سرية ووكلاء.


وقال وزراء خارجية الدول الموقعة، في بيان مشترك: ندين بأشد العبارات استخدام إيران هجمات عنيفة شملت التخطيط لعمليات فتاكة، وإضرام الحرائق، والتخريب، والهجمات السيبرانية، وغيرها من الأنشطة الهجينة ضد دولنا وشركائنا.


وأوضح البيان أن الدول الموقعة لاستنتاج المملكة المتحدة تدين بشأن تورط إيران في حادث وقع بقاعدة «راف فيرفورد» الجوية التابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في 27 سبتمبر، لافتاً إلى أن لندن خلصت إلى أن الحادث يعكس استمرار استعداد الحرس الثوري الإيراني لتنفيذ أنشطة عدائية خارج الحدود الإيرانية عبر شبكات سرية ووكلاء.


وأوضح البيان أن هذه الاتهامات تأتي بعد حملة هجمات شهدتها أوروبا أخيراً واستهدفت جاليات يهودية وصحافيين إيرانيين ومصالح أمريكية، لافتاً إلى أن «حركة أصحاب اليمين الإسلامية» أعلنت مسؤوليتها عنها.


وحذرت الدول الموقعة، إيران من محاولات تهديد أو ترهيب أو مضايقة أشخاص على أراضيها، سواء عبر وكلاء أو وسائل أخرى، وقالت إنها «غير مقبولة».


وتعهد الدول الـ29 بمواصلة العمل على كشف مثل هذه الأنشطة والتحقيق فيها وإحباطها وملاحقة المسؤولين عنها قضائياً، مؤكدة أنها موحدة في التزامها بحماية سيادتها وتعزيز التنسيق الدولي وتقوية قدرتها على مواجهة التهديدات، وضمان محاسبة المسؤولين عن أي أنشطة عدائية تستهدف أراضيها أو مصالحها.


وكانت دول غربية اتهمت إيران بالوقوف وراء مخطط مشتبه به لاستهداف قاعدة «راف فيرفورد» الجوية البريطانية، التي تستخدمها الولايات المتحدة لاستضافة قاذفات إستراتيجية بعيدة المدى، بينها طائرات B-1 وB-52.