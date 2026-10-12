دانت 29 دولة، بينها الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا وفرنسا وألمانيا وكندا وأستراليا، اليوم (الإثنين)، الأنشطة العدائية الإيرانية على أراضيها، متهمة طهران بالضلوع في هجمات وأعمال تخريب وهجمات سيبرانية عبر شبكات سرية ووكلاء.
وقال وزراء خارجية الدول الموقعة، في بيان مشترك: ندين بأشد العبارات استخدام إيران هجمات عنيفة شملت التخطيط لعمليات فتاكة، وإضرام الحرائق، والتخريب، والهجمات السيبرانية، وغيرها من الأنشطة الهجينة ضد دولنا وشركائنا.
وأوضح البيان أن الدول الموقعة لاستنتاج المملكة المتحدة تدين بشأن تورط إيران في حادث وقع بقاعدة «راف فيرفورد» الجوية التابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في 27 سبتمبر، لافتاً إلى أن لندن خلصت إلى أن الحادث يعكس استمرار استعداد الحرس الثوري الإيراني لتنفيذ أنشطة عدائية خارج الحدود الإيرانية عبر شبكات سرية ووكلاء.
وأوضح البيان أن هذه الاتهامات تأتي بعد حملة هجمات شهدتها أوروبا أخيراً واستهدفت جاليات يهودية وصحافيين إيرانيين ومصالح أمريكية، لافتاً إلى أن «حركة أصحاب اليمين الإسلامية» أعلنت مسؤوليتها عنها.
وحذرت الدول الموقعة، إيران من محاولات تهديد أو ترهيب أو مضايقة أشخاص على أراضيها، سواء عبر وكلاء أو وسائل أخرى، وقالت إنها «غير مقبولة».
وتعهد الدول الـ29 بمواصلة العمل على كشف مثل هذه الأنشطة والتحقيق فيها وإحباطها وملاحقة المسؤولين عنها قضائياً، مؤكدة أنها موحدة في التزامها بحماية سيادتها وتعزيز التنسيق الدولي وتقوية قدرتها على مواجهة التهديدات، وضمان محاسبة المسؤولين عن أي أنشطة عدائية تستهدف أراضيها أو مصالحها.
وكانت دول غربية اتهمت إيران بالوقوف وراء مخطط مشتبه به لاستهداف قاعدة «راف فيرفورد» الجوية البريطانية، التي تستخدمها الولايات المتحدة لاستضافة قاذفات إستراتيجية بعيدة المدى، بينها طائرات B-1 وB-52.
Twenty-nine countries, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, and Australia, today (Monday) condemned Iranian hostile activities on their territories, accusing Tehran of being involved in attacks, sabotage, and cyberattacks through covert networks and proxies.
The foreign ministers of the signatory countries stated in a joint statement: "We strongly condemn Iran's use of violent attacks that included planning lethal operations, arson, sabotage, cyberattacks, and other hybrid activities against our countries and partners."
The statement clarified that the signatory countries condemned Iran's involvement in an incident that occurred at the RAF Fairford airbase of the British Royal Air Force on September 27, noting that London concluded that the incident reflects the continued readiness of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to carry out hostile activities beyond Iranian borders through covert networks and proxies.
The statement indicated that these accusations come after a campaign of attacks recently witnessed in Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists, and American interests, pointing out that the "Islamic Right Movement" claimed responsibility for them.
The signatory countries warned Iran against attempts to threaten, intimidate, or harass individuals on their territories, whether through proxies or other means, stating that such actions are "unacceptable."
The 29 countries pledged to continue working to uncover, investigate, thwart, and legally pursue those responsible for such activities, affirming their unity in their commitment to protecting their sovereignty, enhancing international coordination, strengthening their capacity to face threats, and ensuring accountability for any hostile activities targeting their territories or interests.
Western countries had accused Iran of being behind a suspected plot to target the RAF Fairford airbase, which the United States uses to host long-range strategic bombers, including B-1 and B-52 aircraft.