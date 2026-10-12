Twenty-nine countries, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, and Australia, today (Monday) condemned Iranian hostile activities on their territories, accusing Tehran of being involved in attacks, sabotage, and cyberattacks through covert networks and proxies.



The foreign ministers of the signatory countries stated in a joint statement: "We strongly condemn Iran's use of violent attacks that included planning lethal operations, arson, sabotage, cyberattacks, and other hybrid activities against our countries and partners."



The statement clarified that the signatory countries condemned Iran's involvement in an incident that occurred at the RAF Fairford airbase of the British Royal Air Force on September 27, noting that London concluded that the incident reflects the continued readiness of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to carry out hostile activities beyond Iranian borders through covert networks and proxies.



The statement indicated that these accusations come after a campaign of attacks recently witnessed in Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists, and American interests, pointing out that the "Islamic Right Movement" claimed responsibility for them.



The signatory countries warned Iran against attempts to threaten, intimidate, or harass individuals on their territories, whether through proxies or other means, stating that such actions are "unacceptable."



The 29 countries pledged to continue working to uncover, investigate, thwart, and legally pursue those responsible for such activities, affirming their unity in their commitment to protecting their sovereignty, enhancing international coordination, strengthening their capacity to face threats, and ensuring accountability for any hostile activities targeting their territories or interests.



Western countries had accused Iran of being behind a suspected plot to target the RAF Fairford airbase, which the United States uses to host long-range strategic bombers, including B-1 and B-52 aircraft.