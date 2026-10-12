انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى الشاب عبدالله فهد حمد الدعيلج، وصلي عليه بعد صلاة عصر اليوم (الإثنين)، في جامع المهيني شمال، ودفن في مقبرة الشمال بالرياض.


ويُستقبل عزاء الرجال في منزل عمه عبدالرحمن بحي النرجس، من بعد صلاة العصر حتى أذان العشاء، فيما سيكون عزاء النساء في الجامع.