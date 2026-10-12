The young man Abdullah Fahd Hamad Al-Duailij has passed away and was prayed upon after the afternoon prayer today (Monday) at Al-Muhaini Mosque in the north, and he was buried in the Northern Cemetery in Riyadh.



The men's condolences will be received at his uncle Abdulrahman's house in Al-Narjis neighborhood, from after the afternoon prayer until the evening call to prayer, while the women's condolences will be at the mosque.