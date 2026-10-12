انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى الشاب عبدالله فهد حمد الدعيلج، وصلي عليه بعد صلاة عصر اليوم (الإثنين)، في جامع المهيني شمال، ودفن في مقبرة الشمال بالرياض.
ويُستقبل عزاء الرجال في منزل عمه عبدالرحمن بحي النرجس، من بعد صلاة العصر حتى أذان العشاء، فيما سيكون عزاء النساء في الجامع.
The young man Abdullah Fahd Hamad Al-Duailij has passed away and was prayed upon after the afternoon prayer today (Monday) at Al-Muhaini Mosque in the north, and he was buried in the Northern Cemetery in Riyadh.
The men's condolences will be received at his uncle Abdulrahman's house in Al-Narjis neighborhood, from after the afternoon prayer until the evening call to prayer, while the women's condolences will be at the mosque.