الرياض تحتفي بعطاء 1200 معلم ومعلمة

In a celebration that carried many meanings of loyalty and appreciation for the message of education, the capital Riyadh honored more than 1,200 male and female teachers as part of the "We All Appreciate You" events organized by the Distinguished Initiatives Association "Mubader" in collaboration with the General Administration of Education in the Riyadh region, coinciding with World Teachers' Day.

The events concluded on Saturday evening after three days of programs and interactive activities that began on Thursday and were inaugurated by Princess Haifa Al-Faisal in the presence of the Director General of Education in the Riyadh region, Dr. Naif Al-Zahrani, along with several teachers and their families, amidst wide community participation at one of the commercial centers in the capital.

Dr. Naif Al-Zahrani, the Director General of Education in the Riyadh region, affirmed that teachers represent the cornerstone of the educational process and the foundation upon which the development of generations and the building of nations rests, enriching the earth with knowledge and work. He pointed out that the teacher's message transcends the boundaries of education and knowledge transfer to encompass human development, shaping awareness, enhancing capabilities, and instilling values that qualify individuals for active participation in the renaissance of their homeland.

He added that teachers play a pivotal role in the educational journey, being the most important element in transforming aspirations into achievements and visions into tangible realities through their educational and scientific contributions, which extend their impact to various areas of life.

He emphasized that honoring them is an appreciation for a great message and loyalty to those whose impact does not end with the conclusion of the school day but remains present in the memories of generations and the future of the nation.

For his part, Ahmed Al-Qurashi, the CEO of the Distinguished Initiatives Association, explained that the "We All Appreciate You" events were designed to enhance the culture of loyalty to teachers and highlight their roles in knowledge development, character building, and preparing generations for the future. He noted that appreciating teachers is a community responsibility that transcends annual occasions and reflects awareness of the importance of their educational and humanitarian message.

Al-Qurashi pointed out that this year's edition witnessed the development of the nature of the programs offered through interactive activities targeting various age groups, allowing community members to express their gratitude to teachers directly, thereby enhancing the presence of this value in public awareness and making the celebration of teachers a continuous community culture.

The events saw remarkable participation from children and families through painting and coloring corners and collective expressive art boards that transformed into open spaces for messages of thanks and loyalty, alongside games featuring the "We All Appreciate You" logo, national musical performances, commemorative photography, and several accompanying activities that added a social and humanitarian character to the occasion.

The scene was not limited to honoring teachers but extended to the participation of families and children who expressed their appreciation in their own way for those who contributed to their education and shaped their awareness, reflecting the deep relationship between the school and the community and confirming that the teacher's impact does not stop at the classroom doors.

Al-Qurashi noted that the initiative is part of community programs that address various sectors, including education, industry, and youth, and aims to establish the concept of community participation and enhance the appreciation of those with influential roles in national development.

The honoring of more than 1,200 male and female teachers in Riyadh continues the initiative's journey, which has contributed since its inception to honoring more than 50,000 teachers in collaboration with the education administrations in Jeddah and Riyadh.

Amid the messages from children, the feelings of teachers, and the presence of families, the celebration conveyed a message of loyalty to those who have made education a life mission and contributed to building generations that carry knowledge and ambition and participate in shaping the future of the nation. The impact of a teacher is not measured solely by their years of service but by the knowledge, values, and beautiful memories they leave in the lives of their students and the dreams they plant that grow with them and one day turn into achievements.