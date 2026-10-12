في احتفالية حملت الكثير من معاني الوفاء والتقدير لرسالة التعليم، احتفت العاصمة الرياض بأكثر من 1200 معلم ومعلمة ضمن فعاليات «كلنا نقدرك» التي نظمتها جمعية المبادرات المتميزة «مبادر» بالتعاون مع الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الرياض تزامناً مع اليوم العالمي للمعلم.

الرياض تحتفي بعطاء 1200 معلم ومعلمة

واختتمت الفعاليات مساء (السبت) بعد ثلاثة أيام من البرامج والأنشطة التفاعلية التي انطلقت (الخميس) ودشنتها الأميرة هيفاء الفيصل بحضور مدير عام التعليم بمنطقة الرياض الدكتور نايف الزارع وعدد من المعلمين والمعلمات وأسرهم وسط مشاركة مجتمعية واسعة في أحد المراكز التجارية بالعاصمة.

وأكد مدير عام التعليم بمنطقة الرياض الدكتور نايف الزارع أن المعلم يمثل حجر الأساس في العملية التعليمية والركيزة التي تقوم عليها صناعة الأجيال وبناء الأوطان وعمارة الأرض بالعلم والمعرفة والعمل. مشيراً إلى أن رسالة المعلم تتجاوز حدود التعليم ونقل المعرفة إلى بناء الإنسان وتشكيل وعيه وتنمية قدراته وغرس القيم التي تؤهله للمشاركة الفاعلة في نهضة وطنه.

الرياض تحتفي بعطاء 1200 معلم ومعلمة

وأضاف أن المعلمين والمعلمات يضطلعون بدور محوري في مسيرة التعليم فهم العنصر الأهم في تحويل الطموحات إلى منجزات والرؤى إلى واقع ملموس بما يقدمونه من عطاء تربوي وعلمي يمتد أثره إلى مختلف مجالات الحياة.

مؤكداً أن الاحتفاء بهم هو تقدير لرسالة عظيمة ووفاء لأصحاب أثر لا ينتهي بانتهاء اليوم الدراسي بل يبقى حاضراً في ذاكرة الأجيال ومستقبل الوطن.

من جانبه أوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لجمعية المبادرات المتميزة أحمد القرشي أن فعاليات «كلنا نقدرك» جاءت لتعزيز ثقافة الوفاء للمعلمين والمعلمات وتسليط الضوء على أدوارهم في تنمية المعرفة وبناء الشخصية وإعداد الأجيال للمستقبل. مشيراً إلى أن تقدير المعلم مسؤولية مجتمعية تتجاوز حدود المناسبات السنوية وتعكس الوعي بأهمية رسالته التربوية والإنسانية.

وأشار القرشي إلى أن نسخة هذا العام شهدت تطويراً في طبيعة البرامج المقدمة من خلال أنشطة تفاعلية تستهدف مختلف الفئات العمرية وتتيح لأفراد المجتمع التعبير عن امتنانهم للمعلمين بصورة مباشرة بما يعزز حضور هذه القيمة في الوعي العام ويجعل من الاحتفاء بالمعلم ثقافة مجتمعية مستمرة.

وشهدت الفعاليات مشاركة لافتة من الأطفال والأسر عبر أركان الرسم والتلوين واللوحات التعبيرية الجماعية التي تحولت إلى مساحات مفتوحة لرسائل الشكر والوفاء إلى جانب ألعاب تركيب شعار «كلنا نقدرك» والفقرات الموسيقية الوطنية والتصوير التذكاري وعدد من الأنشطة المصاحبة التي أضفت على المناسبة طابعاً اجتماعياً وإنسانياً.

ولم يقتصر المشهد على تكريم المعلمين والمعلمات بل امتد إلى مشاركة الأسر والأطفال الذين عبروا بطريقتهم عن تقديرهم لمن أسهموا في تعليمهم وتشكيل وعيهم في صورة عكست عمق العلاقة بين المدرسة والمجتمع وأكدت أن أثر المعلم لا يتوقف عند أبواب الفصول الدراسية.

ولفت القرشي إلى أن المبادرة تأتي ضمن برامج مجتمعية تتناول قطاعات مختلفة من بينها التعليم والصناعة والشباب وتسعى إلى ترسيخ مفهوم المشاركة المجتمعية وتعزيز تقدير أصحاب الأدوار المؤثرة في التنمية الوطنية.

ويأتي تكريم أكثر من 1200 معلم ومعلمة في الرياض امتداداً لمسيرة المبادرة التي أسهمت منذ انطلاقتها في تكريم أكثر من 50 ألف معلم ومعلمة بالتعاون مع إدارتي التعليم في جدة والرياض.

وبين رسائل الأطفال ومشاعر المعلمين وحضور الأسر بدت الاحتفالية رسالة وفاء لمن جعلوا من التعليم رسالة حياة وأسهموا في بناء أجيال تحمل المعرفة والطموح وتشارك في صناعة مستقبل الوطن. فالمعلم لا يقاس أثره بسنوات خدمته وحدها بل بما يتركه من علم وقيم وذكريات جميلة في حياة طلابه وبما يزرعه من أحلام تكبر معهم وتتحول يوماً إلى منجزات.