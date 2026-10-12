شدد المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الاتحاد السعودي«ينز فيسينغ»، على جاهزية العميد لمواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي غداً بجدة ضمن الجولة الثانية من نخبة آسيا التي تُقام غداً على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.
وأوضح خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد اليوم للحديث عن المواجهة، أن الفريق يعمل على تحسين جودة القرارات داخل الملعب، مشيراً إلى أن اتخاذ القرار المناسب في الوقت الصحيح قد يكون صعباً حتى على اللاعبين أصحاب المستويات العالمية، وأن معالجة ذلك تتطلب العمل المستمر والتكرار.
وبيّن أن التحضير للمواجهة يأتي وفق النهج المعتاد للفريق، مع التركيز على تصحيح الأخطاء، مؤكداً أن الهدف يتمثل في تسجيل الأهداف وتحقيق النتيجة الإيجابية، وأن تفادي الخسائر مستقبلاً يتطلب عدم تكرار الأخطاء ومواصلة العمل مع اللاعبين.
وأشار إلى أن الفريق كان يتطلع إلى العودة من فترة التوقف الدولي بانتصار، إلا أن الأخطاء التي ارتُكبت خلال مواجهة الهلال تسببت في الخسارة، مؤكداً أحقية الهلال بالفوز قياساً بالأداء الذي قدمه، ومشدداً على إمكانية تلافي تلك الأخطاء في المواجهات القادمة.
وأضاف أن العودة إلى منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة تمثل تحدياً جديداً للفريق، في ظل خوض مواجهة قبل يومين فقط، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى تقديم أداء أفضل بعد فترة التوقف الطويلة.
The head coach of the first football team of Al-Ittihad Club, "Yenz Vissin," emphasized the readiness of the team to face Al-Ahli Youth from the UAE tomorrow in Jeddah as part of the second round of the Asian Elite, which will take place tomorrow at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
During the press conference held today to discuss the match, he explained that the team is working on improving the quality of decisions made on the field, noting that making the right decision at the right time can be difficult even for players of world-class levels, and that addressing this requires continuous work and repetition.
He indicated that the preparation for the match comes according to the team's usual approach, with a focus on correcting mistakes, affirming that the goal is to score goals and achieve a positive result, and that avoiding losses in the future requires not repeating mistakes and continuing to work with the players.
He pointed out that the team was looking to return from the international break with a victory; however, the mistakes made during the match against Al-Hilal led to the loss, affirming Al-Hilal's right to win based on the performance they delivered, and stressing the possibility of avoiding those mistakes in upcoming matches.
He added that returning to the Asian Champions League represents a new challenge for the team, especially after playing a match just two days ago, expressing his hope to deliver a better performance after the long break.