The head coach of the first football team of Al-Ittihad Club, "Yenz Vissin," emphasized the readiness of the team to face Al-Ahli Youth from the UAE tomorrow in Jeddah as part of the second round of the Asian Elite, which will take place tomorrow at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.



During the press conference held today to discuss the match, he explained that the team is working on improving the quality of decisions made on the field, noting that making the right decision at the right time can be difficult even for players of world-class levels, and that addressing this requires continuous work and repetition.



He indicated that the preparation for the match comes according to the team's usual approach, with a focus on correcting mistakes, affirming that the goal is to score goals and achieve a positive result, and that avoiding losses in the future requires not repeating mistakes and continuing to work with the players.



He pointed out that the team was looking to return from the international break with a victory; however, the mistakes made during the match against Al-Hilal led to the loss, affirming Al-Hilal's right to win based on the performance they delivered, and stressing the possibility of avoiding those mistakes in upcoming matches.



He added that returning to the Asian Champions League represents a new challenge for the team, especially after playing a match just two days ago, expressing his hope to deliver a better performance after the long break.