شدد المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الاتحاد السعودي«ينز فيسينغ»، على جاهزية العميد لمواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي غداً بجدة ضمن الجولة الثانية من نخبة آسيا التي تُقام غداً على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.


وأوضح خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد اليوم للحديث عن المواجهة، أن الفريق يعمل على تحسين جودة القرارات داخل الملعب، مشيراً إلى أن اتخاذ القرار المناسب في الوقت الصحيح قد يكون صعباً حتى على اللاعبين أصحاب المستويات العالمية، وأن معالجة ذلك تتطلب العمل المستمر والتكرار.


وبيّن أن التحضير للمواجهة يأتي وفق النهج المعتاد للفريق، مع التركيز على تصحيح الأخطاء، مؤكداً أن الهدف يتمثل في تسجيل الأهداف وتحقيق النتيجة الإيجابية، وأن تفادي الخسائر مستقبلاً يتطلب عدم تكرار الأخطاء ومواصلة العمل مع اللاعبين.


وأشار إلى أن الفريق كان يتطلع إلى العودة من فترة التوقف الدولي بانتصار، إلا أن الأخطاء التي ارتُكبت خلال مواجهة الهلال تسببت في الخسارة، مؤكداً أحقية الهلال بالفوز قياساً بالأداء الذي قدمه، ومشدداً على إمكانية تلافي تلك الأخطاء في المواجهات القادمة.


وأضاف أن العودة إلى منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة تمثل تحدياً جديداً للفريق، في ظل خوض مواجهة قبل يومين فقط، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى تقديم أداء أفضل بعد فترة التوقف الطويلة.