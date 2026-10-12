فيما فرضت عقوبات على مواطنين إيرانيين اثنين بتهمة تسهيل أنشطة عدائية أو الانخراط فيها لصالح النظام الإيراني، استدعت بريطانيا اليوم (الإثنين)، السفير الإيراني في لندن، متهمة طهران بالسعي إلى تقويض أمنها وأمن شركائها الدوليين عبر شبكات إجرامية وجماعات وكيلة وأنشطة خبيثة مدعومة من الدولة.


وقال وزير الخارجية البريطاني إد ميليباند، في بيان: «المحاولات المستمرة التي تقوم بها إيران لتقويض أمن المملكة المتحدة وشركائها الدوليين من خلال شبكاتها الإجرامية والجماعات الوكيلة والأنشطة الخبيثة المدعومة من الدولة، تعد أمراً غير مقبول»، مضيفاً أن الحكومة البريطانية أوضحت مراراً لطهران أنها لن تتسامح مع التهديدات على أراضيها.


وأشار وزير الخارجية البريطاني أنه وجّه وزارة الخارجية باستدعاء السفير الإيراني لتجديد هذه الرسالة بكل وضوح.


وشدد ميليباند على أن حكومته لن تتراجع أبداً عن التزامها بمواجهة ما وصفها بالإجراءات الإيرانية غير المقبولة وحماية الأمن القومي البريطاني، موضحاً أن المملكة المتحدة أدرجت الحرس الثوري الإيراني ضمن نطاق صلاحياتها الجديدة المتعلقة بمكافحة تهديدات الدول، إلى جانب فرض عقوبات واسعة على أشخاص تتهمهم بالمسؤولية عن أنشطة إيرانية وصفتها بـ«الخبيثة».


وكانت لندن قد أعلنت في وقت سابق اليوم فرض عقوبات على مواطنين إيرانيين اثنين، متهمة إياهما بتسهيل أنشطة عدائية لصالح النظام الإيراني أو الانخراط فيها، مع الإشارة إلى وجود نية واضحة لديهما لتهديد أو التخطيط لشن هجمات خارج الأراضي الإيرانية أو تنفيذها.


وتأتي الخطوة البريطانية في وقت تتصاعد فيه التوترات بين لندن وطهران، على خلفية تحقيقات بشأن مخطط مشتبه به لاستهداف قاعدة «راف فيرفورد» الجوية التابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية (إرنا) عن السفير الإيراني لدى بريطانيا، سيد علي موسوي، نفيه أي دور لطهران في المخطط المشتبه به، مؤكداً استعداد بلاده للتعاون مع السلطات البريطانية في التحقيقات الجارية.


جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي حمّلت بريطانيا و28 دولة من حلفائها الغربيين إيران مسؤولية أنشطة عدائية عابرة للحدود.