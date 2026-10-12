فيما فرضت عقوبات على مواطنين إيرانيين اثنين بتهمة تسهيل أنشطة عدائية أو الانخراط فيها لصالح النظام الإيراني، استدعت بريطانيا اليوم (الإثنين)، السفير الإيراني في لندن، متهمة طهران بالسعي إلى تقويض أمنها وأمن شركائها الدوليين عبر شبكات إجرامية وجماعات وكيلة وأنشطة خبيثة مدعومة من الدولة.
وقال وزير الخارجية البريطاني إد ميليباند، في بيان: «المحاولات المستمرة التي تقوم بها إيران لتقويض أمن المملكة المتحدة وشركائها الدوليين من خلال شبكاتها الإجرامية والجماعات الوكيلة والأنشطة الخبيثة المدعومة من الدولة، تعد أمراً غير مقبول»، مضيفاً أن الحكومة البريطانية أوضحت مراراً لطهران أنها لن تتسامح مع التهديدات على أراضيها.
وأشار وزير الخارجية البريطاني أنه وجّه وزارة الخارجية باستدعاء السفير الإيراني لتجديد هذه الرسالة بكل وضوح.
وشدد ميليباند على أن حكومته لن تتراجع أبداً عن التزامها بمواجهة ما وصفها بالإجراءات الإيرانية غير المقبولة وحماية الأمن القومي البريطاني، موضحاً أن المملكة المتحدة أدرجت الحرس الثوري الإيراني ضمن نطاق صلاحياتها الجديدة المتعلقة بمكافحة تهديدات الدول، إلى جانب فرض عقوبات واسعة على أشخاص تتهمهم بالمسؤولية عن أنشطة إيرانية وصفتها بـ«الخبيثة».
وكانت لندن قد أعلنت في وقت سابق اليوم فرض عقوبات على مواطنين إيرانيين اثنين، متهمة إياهما بتسهيل أنشطة عدائية لصالح النظام الإيراني أو الانخراط فيها، مع الإشارة إلى وجود نية واضحة لديهما لتهديد أو التخطيط لشن هجمات خارج الأراضي الإيرانية أو تنفيذها.
وتأتي الخطوة البريطانية في وقت تتصاعد فيه التوترات بين لندن وطهران، على خلفية تحقيقات بشأن مخطط مشتبه به لاستهداف قاعدة «راف فيرفورد» الجوية التابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية (إرنا) عن السفير الإيراني لدى بريطانيا، سيد علي موسوي، نفيه أي دور لطهران في المخطط المشتبه به، مؤكداً استعداد بلاده للتعاون مع السلطات البريطانية في التحقيقات الجارية.
جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي حمّلت بريطانيا و28 دولة من حلفائها الغربيين إيران مسؤولية أنشطة عدائية عابرة للحدود.
While sanctions were imposed on two Iranian citizens for allegedly facilitating or engaging in hostile activities on behalf of the Iranian regime, Britain today (Monday) summoned the Iranian ambassador in London, accusing Tehran of seeking to undermine its security and that of its international partners through criminal networks, proxy groups, and state-sponsored malicious activities.
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband stated in a statement: "Iran's ongoing attempts to undermine the security of the United Kingdom and its international partners through its criminal networks, proxy groups, and state-sponsored malicious activities are unacceptable," adding that the British government has repeatedly made it clear to Tehran that it will not tolerate threats on its territory.
The British Foreign Secretary noted that he directed the Foreign Office to summon the Iranian ambassador to reiterate this message clearly.
Miliband emphasized that his government would never back down from its commitment to confront what he described as unacceptable Iranian actions and to protect British national security, explaining that the United Kingdom has included the Iranian Revolutionary Guard within its new powers related to combating state threats, alongside imposing broad sanctions on individuals it accuses of being responsible for what it described as "malicious" Iranian activities.
Earlier today, London announced sanctions against two Iranian citizens, accusing them of facilitating hostile activities on behalf of the Iranian regime or engaging in them, noting that they had a clear intention to threaten or plan attacks outside Iranian territory or to carry them out.
This British move comes at a time when tensions between London and Tehran are escalating, against the backdrop of investigations into a suspected plot to target the RAF Fairford airbase of the British Royal Air Force.
The Iranian news agency (IRNA) quoted the Iranian ambassador to Britain, Seyed Ali Mousavi, denying any role for Tehran in the suspected plot, affirming his country's readiness to cooperate with British authorities in the ongoing investigations.
This came at a time when Britain and 28 of its Western allies held Iran responsible for cross-border hostile activities.