While sanctions were imposed on two Iranian citizens for allegedly facilitating or engaging in hostile activities on behalf of the Iranian regime, Britain today (Monday) summoned the Iranian ambassador in London, accusing Tehran of seeking to undermine its security and that of its international partners through criminal networks, proxy groups, and state-sponsored malicious activities.



British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband stated in a statement: "Iran's ongoing attempts to undermine the security of the United Kingdom and its international partners through its criminal networks, proxy groups, and state-sponsored malicious activities are unacceptable," adding that the British government has repeatedly made it clear to Tehran that it will not tolerate threats on its territory.



The British Foreign Secretary noted that he directed the Foreign Office to summon the Iranian ambassador to reiterate this message clearly.



Miliband emphasized that his government would never back down from its commitment to confront what he described as unacceptable Iranian actions and to protect British national security, explaining that the United Kingdom has included the Iranian Revolutionary Guard within its new powers related to combating state threats, alongside imposing broad sanctions on individuals it accuses of being responsible for what it described as "malicious" Iranian activities.



Earlier today, London announced sanctions against two Iranian citizens, accusing them of facilitating hostile activities on behalf of the Iranian regime or engaging in them, noting that they had a clear intention to threaten or plan attacks outside Iranian territory or to carry them out.



This British move comes at a time when tensions between London and Tehran are escalating, against the backdrop of investigations into a suspected plot to target the RAF Fairford airbase of the British Royal Air Force.



The Iranian news agency (IRNA) quoted the Iranian ambassador to Britain, Seyed Ali Mousavi, denying any role for Tehran in the suspected plot, affirming his country's readiness to cooperate with British authorities in the ongoing investigations.



This came at a time when Britain and 28 of its Western allies held Iran responsible for cross-border hostile activities.