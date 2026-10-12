أعلنت لجنة الحكام في الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم تعيين طواقم التحكيم المكلفين بإدارة مباريات الجولة الأولى من منافسات النسخة الثالثة من «دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية»، التي تشهد إقامة ست مباريات على مدار (الثلاثاء) و(الأربعاء).


وأسندت اللجنة إدارة مباراة نيوم السعودي وشعب حضرموت اليمني، التي تقام على الاستاد الوطني بمدينة تبوك، إلى الحكم البحريني أحمد محمد خليل، ويعاونه مواطناه صلاح الجناحي وسلمان طلاسي، فيما يتولى البحريني محمد راشد مهمة الحكم الرابع.


وفي تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR)، تم تعيين الإماراتي يحيى الملا حكماً للفيديو، والبحريني فيصل علوي مساعداً لحكم الفيديو، فيما يتولى العماني عبدالله الجرداني مهمة مقيم الحكام، والبحريني عبدالله النعمة مراقباً للمباراة.


ويقود مباراة نادي قطر القطري ونادي الزوراء العراقي التي يستضيفها استاد سحيم بن حمد بالدوحة، الحكم الكويتي علي محمد، ويعاونه مواطناه سعود الرشيدي وطلال الشمري، فيما يتولى السعودي خالد الأحمري مهمة الحكم الرابع.


وفي تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR)، تم تعيين السعودي رائد الزهراني حكماً للفيديو، ومواطنه إبراهيم الدخيل مساعداً لحكم الفيديو، فيما يتولى الإماراتي سلطان ساحو مهمة مقيم الحكام، والكويتي خالد شخص مراقباً للمباراة.


ويقود مباراة النصر الإماراتي والرفاع البحريني التي تقام على استاد آل مكتوم في دبي، الحكم السعودي عبدالله الشهري، ويعاونه العماني أبو بكر العمري، ومواطنه حمود الشعيبي، فيما يتولى العماني محمد المانعي مهمة الحكم الرابع.


وفي تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR)، تم تعيين الكويتي عبدالله الكندري حكماً للفيديو، والسعودي فيصل القحطاني مساعداً لحكم الفيديو، فيما يتولى مولى حسين من قطر مهمة مقيم الحكام، ومواطنه حسين الشرشني مراقباً للمباراة.


ويقود مباراة الاتفاق السعودي وكاظمة الكويتي التي تقام على استاد نادي الاتفاق، الحكم الإماراتي محمد الهرمودي، ويعاونه مواطنه سبت عبيد سرور، والقطري رمزان النعيمي، فيما يتولى الإماراتي سهيل الملا مهمة الحكم الرابع.


وفي تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR)، تم تعيين القطري عبدالرحمن الجاسم حكماً للفيديو، ومواطنه فيصل الشمري مساعداً لحكم الفيديو، فيما يتولى العماني حمد المياحي مهمة مقيم الحكام، والبحريني محمد حسين مراقباً للمباراة.


ويقود مباراة الدحيل القطري والشباب العماني التي يستضيفها استاد عبدالله بن خليفة بالدوحة، الحكم السعودي خالد الطريس، ويعاونه مواطناه عبد الرحيم الشمري وسعد السبيعي، فيما يتولى السعودي عبدالله زربان مهمة الحكم الرابع.


وفي تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR)، تم تعيين العراقي علي حسين حكماً للفيديو، والإماراتي علي راشد مساعداً لحكم الفيديو، فيما يتولى البحريني عبدالشهيد عبدالأمير مهمة مقيم الحكام، والسعودي عبدالله القباني مراقباً للمباراة.


ويقود مباراة عجمان الإماراتي وضيفه أربيل العراقي التي تقام على استاد راشد بن سعيد، الحكم العماني محمد المانعي، ويعاونه مواطناه رشاد الحكماني وعمر العلوي، فيما يتولى العماني محمد مراد مهمة الحكم الرابع.


وفي تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR)، تم تعيين السعودي عبدالله الشهري حكماً للفيديو، والإماراتي سالم العبري مساعداً لحكم الفيديو، فيما يتولى السعودي مرعي العواجي مهمة مقيم الحكام، والقطري إبراهيم السليطي مراقباً للمباراة.