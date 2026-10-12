The Referees Committee of the Gulf Football Association announced the appointment of the officiating teams assigned to manage the matches of the first round of the third edition of the "Gulf Champions League for Clubs," which will see six matches taking place over (Tuesday) and (Wednesday).



The committee has assigned Bahraini referee Ahmed Mohammed Khalil to officiate the match between Neom Saudi and Al-Shaab Hadramout from Yemen, which will be held at the National Stadium in Tabuk, assisted by his fellow citizens Salah Al-Junaibi and Salman Talasi, while Bahraini Mohammed Rashid will serve as the fourth official.



In the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, Emirati Yahya Al-Mulla has been appointed as the video referee, with Bahraini Faisal Al-Alawi as the assistant video referee, while Omani Abdullah Al-Jardani will serve as the referee observer, and Bahraini Abdullah Al-Naimah will be the match supervisor.



Kuwaiti referee Ali Mohammed will lead the match between Qatar SC and Al-Zawraa from Iraq, hosted at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, assisted by his compatriots Saud Al-Rashidi and Talal Al-Shammari, while Saudi Khalid Al-Ahmari will serve as the fourth official.



In the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, Saudi Raed Al-Zahrani has been appointed as the video referee, with his compatriot Ibrahim Al-Dakhil as the assistant video referee, while Emirati Sultan Sahoo will serve as the referee observer, and Kuwaiti Khalid Shakhs will be the match supervisor.



Saudi referee Abdullah Al-Shahrani will officiate the match between Al-Nasr from the UAE and Al-Riffa from Bahrain, which will take place at Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, assisted by Omani Abu Bakr Al-Amri and his compatriot Hamoud Al-Shaibi, while Omani Mohammed Al-Manai will serve as the fourth official.



In the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, Kuwaiti Abdullah Al-Kandari has been appointed as the video referee, with Saudi Faisal Al-Qahtani as the assistant video referee, while Qatari Mola Hussain will serve as the referee observer, and his compatriot Hussein Al-Sharshani will be the match supervisor.



Emirati referee Mohammed Al-Hermoudi will lead the match between Al-Ettifaq from Saudi Arabia and Kazma from Kuwait, which will be held at Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium, assisted by his compatriot Sibt Obaid Sarour and Qatari Ramzan Al-Naemi, while Emirati Suhail Al-Mulla will serve as the fourth official.



In the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, Qatari Abdulrahman Al-Jassim has been appointed as the video referee, with his compatriot Faisal Al-Shammari as the assistant video referee, while Omani Hamad Al-Miyahi will serve as the referee observer, and Bahraini Mohammed Hussein will be the match supervisor.



Saudi referee Khalid Al-Taris will officiate the match between Al-Duhail from Qatar and Al-Shabab from Oman, hosted at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, assisted by his compatriots Abdul Rahim Al-Shammari and Saad Al-Sabii, while Saudi Abdullah Zarban will serve as the fourth official.



In the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, Iraqi Ali Hussein has been appointed as the video referee, with Emirati Ali Rashid as the assistant video referee, while Bahraini Abdulshaheed Abdulamir will serve as the referee observer, and Saudi Abdullah Al-Qabani will be the match supervisor.



Omani referee Mohammed Al-Manai will lead the match between Ajman from the UAE and his guest Erbil from Iraq, which will take place at Rashid Bin Saeed Stadium, assisted by his compatriots Rashad Al-Hakmani and Omar Al-Alawi, while Omani Mohammed Murad will serve as the fourth official.



In the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, Saudi Abdullah Al-Shahrani has been appointed as the video referee, with Emirati Salem Al-Abri as the assistant video referee, while Saudi Marai Al-Awaji will serve as the referee observer, and Qatari Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti will be the match supervisor.