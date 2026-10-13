جدد الكرملين التأكيد على أن الاتصالات بشأن وقف إطلاق النار الذي يستهدف منشآت الطاقة الروسية والأوكرانية "لا تزال مستمرة"، رغم إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب موافقة موسكو وكييف.
وأعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، أن الاتصالات بشأن الهدنة لا تزال جارية، مضيفاً أن موسكو ليس لديها ما تضيفه في الوقت الحالي، ولم يحدد الطرف الذي تجري معه هذه الاتصالات.
فيما قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، إن كييف أوقفت هجماتها على مصافي النفط الروسية وبنيتها التحتية الأخرى لمدة يومين، إلا أنه أشار إلى أن "روسيا لم تمتنع عن شن الهجمات". وأضاف زيلينسكي عبر منصة إكس "خلال هذه الفترة، هاجم الروس منشآتنا في قطاع الطاقة وبنيتنا التحتية الحيوية، مما أرسل إشارات واضحة تماماً على أنهم لا ينوون الكف عن شن هجمات على أوكرانيا".
من جانبها، أكدت الدفاع الروسية أنها لم تستهدف منشآت أوكرانية مرتبطة بقطاع الطاقة خلال الهجمات التي شنتها ليلاً.
وكان ترمب أعلن، (الأحد)، أن روسيا وأوكرانيا وافقتا على وقف استهداف منشآت الطاقة، قائلاً في منشور على منصته "تروث سوشيال": "وافقت أوكرانيا على عدم قصف أهداف الطاقة الروسية، ووافقت روسيا على القيام بالأمر ذاته"، مضيفاً أن الاتفاق يسري بأثر فوري.
إلا أن زيلينسكي قال إن الإعلان الأمريكي جاء مفاجئاً لكييف، فيما لم توضح موسكو ما إذا كانت قد أُبلغت مسبقاً بمضمون الإعلان. وأشار زيلينسكي إلى استعداد بلاده لوقف هجماتها على مصافي النفط الروسية، شريطة أن توقف موسكو استهداف البنية التحتية للطاقة الأوكرانية، مؤكداً أن أي خطوات لخفض التصعيد ينبغي أن تقوم على مبدأ المعاملة بالمثل، وأن تقترن بضمانات تضمن تنفيذها.
وقال ترمب، إنه اتخذ القرار الصحيح بشأن الاتفاق على استيراد الديزل الروسي، مشيراً إلى أن الاتحاد الأوروبي دفع لروسيا 250 مليار دولار مقابل الطاقة.
The Kremlin reaffirmed that communications regarding a ceasefire targeting Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities "are still ongoing," despite U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of Moscow and Kyiv's agreement.
The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that communications regarding the truce are still in progress, adding that Moscow has nothing to add at this time, and did not specify the party with whom these communications are taking place.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kyiv had halted its attacks on Russian oil refineries and other infrastructure for two days, but noted that "Russia did not refrain from launching attacks." Zelensky added via the X platform, "During this period, the Russians attacked our facilities in the energy sector and our critical infrastructure, sending very clear signals that they do not intend to stop attacking Ukraine."
For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that it did not target Ukrainian facilities related to the energy sector during the nighttime attacks.
Trump announced on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to cease targeting energy facilities, stating in a post on his platform "Truth Social": "Ukraine has agreed not to bomb Russian energy targets, and Russia has agreed to do the same," adding that the agreement takes effect immediately.
However, Zelensky said that the U.S. announcement came as a surprise to Kyiv, while Moscow did not clarify whether it had been informed in advance about the content of the announcement. Zelensky indicated his country's readiness to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries, provided that Moscow stops targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, emphasizing that any steps to de-escalate should be based on the principle of reciprocity and should be accompanied by guarantees to ensure their implementation.
Trump stated that he made the right decision regarding the agreement to import Russian diesel, noting that the European Union paid Russia $250 billion for energy.