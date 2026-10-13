جدد الكرملين التأكيد على أن الاتصالات بشأن وقف إطلاق النار الذي يستهدف منشآت الطاقة الروسية والأوكرانية "لا تزال مستمرة"، رغم إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب موافقة موسكو وكييف.

وأعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، أن الاتصالات بشأن الهدنة لا تزال جارية، مضيفاً أن موسكو ليس لديها ما تضيفه في الوقت الحالي، ولم يحدد الطرف الذي تجري معه هذه الاتصالات.


فيما قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، إن كييف أوقفت هجماتها على مصافي النفط الروسية وبنيتها التحتية الأخرى لمدة يومين، إلا أنه أشار إلى أن "روسيا لم تمتنع عن شن الهجمات". وأضاف زيلينسكي عبر منصة إكس "خلال هذه الفترة، هاجم الروس منشآتنا في قطاع الطاقة وبنيتنا التحتية الحيوية، مما أرسل إشارات واضحة تماماً على أنهم لا ينوون الكف عن شن هجمات على أوكرانيا".


من جانبها، أكدت الدفاع الروسية أنها لم تستهدف منشآت أوكرانية مرتبطة بقطاع الطاقة خلال الهجمات التي شنتها ليلاً.


وكان ترمب أعلن، (الأحد)، أن روسيا وأوكرانيا وافقتا على وقف استهداف منشآت الطاقة، قائلاً في منشور على منصته "تروث سوشيال": "وافقت أوكرانيا على عدم قصف أهداف الطاقة الروسية، ووافقت روسيا على القيام بالأمر ذاته"، مضيفاً أن الاتفاق يسري بأثر فوري.


إلا أن زيلينسكي قال إن الإعلان الأمريكي جاء مفاجئاً لكييف، فيما لم توضح موسكو ما إذا كانت قد أُبلغت مسبقاً بمضمون الإعلان. وأشار زيلينسكي إلى استعداد بلاده لوقف هجماتها على مصافي النفط الروسية، شريطة أن توقف موسكو استهداف البنية التحتية للطاقة الأوكرانية، مؤكداً أن أي خطوات لخفض التصعيد ينبغي أن تقوم على مبدأ المعاملة بالمثل، وأن تقترن بضمانات تضمن تنفيذها.


وقال ترمب، إنه اتخذ القرار الصحيح بشأن الاتفاق على استيراد الديزل الروسي، مشيراً إلى أن الاتحاد الأوروبي دفع لروسيا 250 مليار دولار مقابل الطاقة.