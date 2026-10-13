The Kremlin reaffirmed that communications regarding a ceasefire targeting Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities "are still ongoing," despite U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of Moscow and Kyiv's agreement.

The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that communications regarding the truce are still in progress, adding that Moscow has nothing to add at this time, and did not specify the party with whom these communications are taking place.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kyiv had halted its attacks on Russian oil refineries and other infrastructure for two days, but noted that "Russia did not refrain from launching attacks." Zelensky added via the X platform, "During this period, the Russians attacked our facilities in the energy sector and our critical infrastructure, sending very clear signals that they do not intend to stop attacking Ukraine."



For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that it did not target Ukrainian facilities related to the energy sector during the nighttime attacks.



Trump announced on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to cease targeting energy facilities, stating in a post on his platform "Truth Social": "Ukraine has agreed not to bomb Russian energy targets, and Russia has agreed to do the same," adding that the agreement takes effect immediately.



However, Zelensky said that the U.S. announcement came as a surprise to Kyiv, while Moscow did not clarify whether it had been informed in advance about the content of the announcement. Zelensky indicated his country's readiness to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries, provided that Moscow stops targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, emphasizing that any steps to de-escalate should be based on the principle of reciprocity and should be accompanied by guarantees to ensure their implementation.



Trump stated that he made the right decision regarding the agreement to import Russian diesel, noting that the European Union paid Russia $250 billion for energy.