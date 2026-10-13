فيما لا يزال المسار الدبلوماسي يراوح مكانه، أكدت الحكومة الإيرانية أنها مستعدة لجميع السيناريوهات.

وقالت المتحدثة باسمها فاطمة مهاجراني، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الثلاثاء): "نحن مستعدون لجميع السيناريوهات، بما في ذلك حظر الرحلات الجوية أو خطوط السكك الحديدية، لكنني لا أستطيع الكشف عن الإجراءات التي تتخذها الحكومة لأننا في حالة حرب.


ونقلت وكالة أنباء الطلبة عن مهاجراني قولها: "بعض القضايا لا تتعدى حدود الشائعات والتكهنات، لكن من الطبيعي أن الحكومة أعدّت نفسها لأصعب السيناريوهات." ولفتت إلى أنها "لا تستطيع أن تكشف عن الإجراءات التي تتخذها الحكومة، لأن البلاد في حالة حرب، ولا ينبغي مشاركة بعض المعلومات".


وفي ما يتعلق باحتمال إجراء تغييرات وزارية، أوضحت أنه "في ظل الظروف الصعبة التي تمر بها إيران هذه الأيام، فإن تغيير أعضاء الحكومة لن يحل أي مشكلة." وأضافت أن الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان "لم يتخذ حالياً أي قرار بإجراء تغييرات."


وصعدت طهران تحذيراتها وتهديداتها، إذ هدد أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني محسن رضائي، أمس (الإثنين)، باستهداف الكابلات ومراكز البيانات في المنطقة، إذا اندلع قتالٌ عنيف مجدداً.


وحذّر مسؤولون إيرانيون، علناً وفي محادثات خاصة مع مسؤولين إقليميين، من أن بلادهم ستردّ بمزيد من التصعيد في أنحاء الشرق الأوسط إذا شنت أمريكا ضربات جديدة، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة "وول ستريت جورنال".


وكان قائد القوات البرية في الجيش الإيراني العميد علي جهانشاهي، أفاد قبل يومين بأن "معظم وحدات القوات البرية تتمركز على الحدود الشمالية الغربية والغربية والجنوبية الغربية والشرقية والشمالية الشرقية والجنوبية الشرقية للبلاد، ولا سيما على ساحل مكران، وهي تتمتع بمستوى عالٍ جداً من الجاهزية".


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن أنه لن يشن هجمات على إيران قبل انتهاء انتخابات التجديد النصفي المقررة في الثالث من نوفمبر القادم. إلا أن مسؤولين في إدارته لم يستبعدوا أيا من الخيارات بعد انتهاء الانتخابات، مؤكدين أن عدة خيارات وضعت على طاولته.