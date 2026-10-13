While the diplomatic path remains stagnant, the Iranian government has confirmed that it is prepared for all scenarios.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated during a press conference today (Tuesday): "We are ready for all scenarios, including the banning of flights or railway lines, but I cannot disclose the measures the government is taking because we are at war."



She was quoted by the Student News Agency as saying: "Some issues are merely rumors and speculations, but it is natural that the government has prepared itself for the toughest scenarios." She noted that she "cannot reveal the measures the government is taking, as the country is at war, and some information should not be shared."



Regarding the possibility of ministerial changes, she clarified that "under the difficult circumstances Iran is facing these days, changing government members will not solve any problem." She added that Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian "has not currently made any decision to make changes."



Tehran has escalated its warnings and threats, as the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Mohsen Rezaei, threatened yesterday (Monday) to target cables and data centers in the region if violent fighting breaks out again.



Iranian officials have publicly and in private talks with regional officials warned that their country will respond with further escalation across the Middle East if the U.S. launches new strikes, according to the Wall Street Journal.



The commander of the Iranian army's ground forces, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, reported two days ago that "most of the ground forces are stationed on the northwestern, western, southwestern, eastern, northeastern, and southeastern borders of the country, particularly along the Makran coast, and they are at a very high level of readiness."



U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would not launch attacks on Iran before the midterm elections scheduled for November 3. However, officials in his administration have not ruled out any options after the elections, confirming that several options are on the table.