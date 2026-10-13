Newsweek magazine revealed four military and political names preparing to enter the Ukrainian presidential race if an agreement is reached to set a date for the elections.

President Donald Trump's call for the election of a new president for Ukraine has highlighted the future of Volodymyr Zelensky and his potential rivals.



Opposition to a second term candidacy



Trump's stance came after Zelensky criticized an agreement allowing Washington to obtain Russian diesel amid rising fuel prices due to the war with Iran and disruptions in navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Zelensky stated that his country would hold elections if Russia agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire for 60 days, while the law prohibits conducting them during the martial law imposed since February 2022. A survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed that the majority of Ukrainians oppose his candidacy for a second term, but 71% reject holding elections now. The president has not announced his position on running again.



Valerii, the strongest candidate



Former army chief and Ukraine's ambassador to Britain, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, stands out as the strongest competitor, benefiting from his popularity during the first two years of the full-scale invasion. According to a survey by the "Rating" group, about 23% support voting for Zelensky, compared to more than a fifth for Zaluzhnyi. The latter leads in the trust index with 64%, compared to 53% for the president. However, these percentages do not automatically translate into electoral votes, as the two indices measure different positions among participants in the same survey.



British Aberystwyth University lecturer Jenny Mathers noted that Zaluzhnyi's military record enhances his chances, despite a decline in his public appearances since moving to London, but Zaluzhnyi has not yet announced his intention to run.



Intelligence background and unannounced ambition



The second competitor is Kyrylo Budanov, who gained fame leading military intelligence before taking over as head of Zelensky's office in early 2026, according to the report. He spoke about being targeted in Russian assassination attempts, while Kyiv announced the poisoning of his wife, Marianna, with heavy metals in late 2023. He enjoys the trust of 53% of those surveyed, but the percentage of those willing to vote for him reached 6.7%. Mathers describes him as competent and reserved, while he continues to avoid disclosing any presidential ambitions.



Drone developer



The third man is Mykhailo Fedorov, 35 years old, who is associated with the development of drones and served as Deputy Prime Minister, then Minister of Defense in January 2026, before being dismissed six months later amid a dispute with Zelensky and the then-army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, which sparked protests, before he called for elections during the war. His trust level reached 38%, with an electoral support rate of 7.6%. Mathers believes that his objections after his dismissal may raise questions among voters about prioritizing his personal ambition over the country's interests.



Former president with weaker chances



In fourth place is Petro Poroshenko, who ruled Ukraine from 2014 to 2019 before losing to Zelensky and remains a prominent figure in the opposition. During his presidency, he sought rapprochement with Europe, but his popularity declined due to economic conditions, corruption, and the repercussions of fighting in the east. He faced accusations of treason and aiding in financing the separatists, which he denied and described as politically motivated. Zelensky also imposed sanctions on him, including freezing his assets in February 2025, making him one of the less fortunate competitors.