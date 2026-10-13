كشفت مجلة "نيوزويك" عن أربعة أسماء عسكرية وسياسية تستعد لخوض سباق الرئاسة الأوكرانية في حال الاتفاق على تحديد موعد لإجراء الانتخابات.

وأعادت دعوة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى انتخاب رئيس جديد لأوكرانيا تسليط الضوء على مستقبل فولوديمير زيلينسكي ومنافسيه المحتملين.


معارضة الترشح لولاية ثانية


وجاء موقف ترمب عقب انتقاد زيلينسكي اتفاقاً يتيح لواشنطن الحصول على الديزل الروسي، وسط ارتفاع أسعار الوقود جراء الحرب مع إيران واضطراب الملاحة في مضيق هرمز. وقال زيلينسكي إن بلاده ستنظم انتخابات إذا وافقت روسيا على وقف شامل لإطلاق النار لمدة 60 يوماً، فيما يحظر القانون إجراءها خلال الأحكام العرفية المفروضة منذ فبراير 2022. وأظهر استطلاع لمعهد كييف الدولي لعلم الاجتماع أن أغلبية الأوكرانيين تعارض ترشحه لولاية ثانية، لكن 71% يرفضون إجراء الانتخابات الآن. ولم يعلن الرئيس موقفه من الترشح مجدداً.


فاليري المرشح الأقوى


ويبرز قائد الجيش السابق وسفير أوكرانيا لدى بريطانيا فاليري زالوجني باعتباره المنافس الأقوى، مستفيداً من شعبيته خلال قيادة القوات في أول عامين من الغزو الشامل. وبحسب استطلاع لمجموعة "ريتينغ"، يؤيد نحو 23% التصويت لزيلينسكي، مقابل أكثر من الخمس لزالوجني. ويتقدم الأخير بمؤشر الثقة مسجلاً 64%، مقابل 53% للرئيس. ولا تعني هذه النسب انتقال الثقة تلقائياً إلى أصوات انتخابية، إذ يقيس المؤشران موقفين مختلفين لدى المشاركين في الاستطلاع نفسه.


وأشارت المحاضرة بجامعة أبيريستويث البريطانية جيني ماذرز، إلى أن السجل العسكري لزالوجني يعزز فرصه، رغم تراجع ظهوره الجماهيري منذ انتقاله إلى لندن، لكن زالوجني لم يعلن بعد عن نيته الترشح.


رصيد استخباراتي وطموح غير معلن


ويبرز المنافس الثاني وهو كيريلو بودانوف الذي اكتسب شهرته بقيادة الاستخبارات العسكرية، قبل توليه رئاسة مكتب زيلينسكي مطلع 2026، وفق التقرير. وتحدث عن تعرضه لمحاولات اغتيال روسية، فيما أعلنت كييف تسميم زوجته ماريانا بمعادن ثقيلة أواخر 2023. ويحظى بثقة 53% من المستطلعة آراؤهم، لكن نسبة الراغبين في انتخابه بلغت 6.7%. وتصفه ماذرز بأنه يتمتع بالكفاءة والتحفظ، بينما يواصل تجنب الإفصاح عن طموح رئاسي.


مطور الطائرات المسيرة


فيما الرجل الثالث هو ميخايلو فيدوروف، البالغ 35 عاماً، والذي ارتبط اسمه بتطوير الطائرات المسيّرة، وشغل منصب نائب رئيس الوزراء، ثم وزير الدفاع في يناير 2026، وأقيل بعد ستة أشهر وسط خلاف مع زيلينسكي وقائد الجيش آنذاك أولكسندر سيرسكي، ما أثار احتجاجات، قبل أن يدعو إلى انتخابات أثناء الحرب. وبلغت الثقة به 38%، مقابل تأييد انتخابي نسبته 7.6%. وترى ماذرز أن اعتراضاته بعد الإقالة قد تثير تساؤلات لدى الناخبين بشأن تغليب طموحه الشخصي على مصلحة البلاد.


رئيس سابق وفرص أضعف


ويحل في المركز الرابع بيترو بوروشينكو الذي حكم أوكرانيا بين 2014 و2019، قبل خسارته أمام زيلينسكي، وظل شخصية بارزة في المعارضة. وسعى خلال رئاسته إلى التقارب مع أوروبا، لكن شعبيته تراجعت بفعل الأوضاع الاقتصادية والفساد وتداعيات القتال شرقاً. وواجه اتهامات بالخيانة والمساعدة في تمويل الانفصاليين، نفاها ووصفها بالمسيسة. كما فرض عليه زيلينسكي عقوبات شملت تجميد أصوله في فبراير 2025، وهو من المنافسين الأقل حظاً.