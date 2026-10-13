The fans of Al-Nassr painted a striking national scene at the "Al-Awl Park" stadium in Riyadh, as they raised Saudi flags in abundance during the match against Uzbekistan's Neftchi in the AFC Champions League, with the color green dominating the stands, expressing a collective sentiment of national unity and pride in the sovereignty of the Kingdom.



The images showed massive Saudi flags towering over the heads of the fans, and dozens of green banners distributed among the rows, amidst a crowd that chose to turn the stands into a space to express love for the homeland and support for it in the face of challenges.



The scene came at a time when the importance of community messages related to national security is increasing, as the presence of the fans transcended its sporting nature to express the confidence of Saudis in their country, their attachment to its flag, and their commitment to maintaining public life despite threats.



The image carried a striking significance; on the field, the competition was Asian, while in the stands, Saudi Arabia was present with its flag and national symbolism, in a scene that combined the passion of the fans with deep belonging.



This presence represents a model of the role that sports fans can play in expressing national unity, especially during exceptional circumstances, when the stands turn into platforms carrying messages of solidarity and resilience.



From the heart of Riyadh, the fans summarized their message to the world in one scene: "A homeland with its flag waving above the heads, and a people who make belonging to it greater than all colors, and bigger than all threats."