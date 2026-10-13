رسمت جماهير النصر مشهدًا وطنيًا لافتًا في ملعب «الأول بارك» بالرياض، بعدما رفعت الأعلام السعودية بكثافة خلال مواجهة نيفتشي الأوزبكي في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، ليطغى اللون الأخضر على المدرجات، في تعبير جماهيري عن التلاحم الوطني والاعتزاز بسيادة المملكة.


وأظهرت الصور أعلامًا سعودية ضخمة تعلو رؤوس المشجعين، وعشرات الرايات الخضراء تتوزع بين الصفوف، وسط حضور جماهيري اختار أن يجعل من المدرج مساحة للتعبير عن محبة الوطن والوقوف خلفه في مواجهة التحديات.


وجاء المشهد في توقيت تتزايد فيه أهمية الرسائل المجتمعية المرتبطة بالأمن الوطني، إذ تجاوز حضور الجماهير طابعه الرياضي إلى التعبير عن ثقة السعوديين بوطنهم، وتمسكهم برايته، وحرصهم على استمرار مظاهر الحياة العامة رغم التهديدات.


وحملت الصورة دلالة لافتة؛ فعلى أرض الملعب كانت المنافسة آسيوية، وفي المدرجات حضرت السعودية برايتها ورمزيتها الوطنية، في مشهد جمع بين شغف الجماهير وعمق الانتماء.


ويمثل هذا الحضور نموذجًا للدور الذي تستطيع الجماهير الرياضية أداءه في التعبير عن الوحدة الوطنية، خصوصًا خلال الظروف الاستثنائية، عندما تتحول المدرجات إلى منابر تحمل رسائل التضامن والثبات.


ومن قلب الرياض، اختصرت الجماهير رسالتها للعالم في مشهد واحد: «وطن ترفرف رايته فوق الرؤوس، وشعب يجعل الانتماء إليه أعلى من كل الألوان، وأكبر من كل التهديدات».