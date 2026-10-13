منذ وصوله إلى الرياض في يناير 2023، لم يتعامل النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مع تجربته بقميص نادي النصر باعتبارها محطة كروية عابرة، بل تحدث مراراً عن ارتباطه بالمملكة وإيمانه بمستقبلها، مؤكداً رغبته في أن يكون جزءاً من نهضتها الرياضية.


وفي ديسمبر 2024، وصف رونالدو استضافة السعودية كأس العالم 2034 بأنها قد تجعلها «أفضل نسخة لكأس العالم على الإطلاق»، مشيداً بالبنية التحتية والمنشآت الرياضية والشعب السعودي، ومؤكداً سعادته بالمساهمة في هذا المشروع.


وفي يونيو 2025، جدد عقده مع النصر حتى 2027، مؤكداً أن مساهمته لا تقتصر على كرة القدم، وأنه يريد أن يكون جزءاً من نمو المملكة مستقبلاً، مشيراً إلى محبته للشعب السعودي وتقديره لدعم الجماهير.


وامتدت هذه الصورة إلى حضوره العالمي، بما في ذلك مشاركاته مع منتخب البرتغال وحديثه عن تجربته في الدوري السعودي في المؤتمرات الصحفية التي تسبق مباريات منتخب بلاده والإشادة بتطور الدوري والدعم الذي يحظى به من الحكومة السعودية، وظل يحمل صفته الوطنية البرتغالية بالتوازي مع تجربته السعودية، دون أن يتعارض انتماؤه لوطنه مع اعتزازه بالبلد الذي يحتضن مسيرته.


وجاءت لقطة مساء الاثنين، 12 أكتوبر، لتمنح هذه المواقف بُعداً جديداً؛ إذ قبّل رونالدو شعار المملكة المتمثل في السيفين والنخلة على قميصه، قبل مواجهة النصر ونيغتي فرغانة، في أعقاب الإنذار الأمني الذي تسبب في تأخير المباراة.


لم يحتج المشهد إلى تصريح طويل؛ فقد تحولت لقطة الشعار إلى رسالة رمزية لافتة، تضع مواقف رونالدو السابقة في سياق واحد: لاعب عالمي وجد في السعودية محطة لمواصلة مسيرته، وأصبح حضوره فيها يتجاوز الأهداف والبطولات إلى مشهد إنساني يحمل دلالات التقدير والارتباط.