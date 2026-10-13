Since his arrival in Riyadh in January 2023, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has not treated his experience with Al Nassr as a fleeting football stop, but has repeatedly spoken about his connection to the Kingdom and his belief in its future, affirming his desire to be part of its sports renaissance.



In December 2024, Ronaldo described Saudi Arabia hosting the 2034 World Cup as potentially making it "the best version of the World Cup ever," praising the infrastructure, sports facilities, and the Saudi people, and expressing his happiness to contribute to this project.



In June 2025, he renewed his contract with Al Nassr until 2027, confirming that his contribution is not limited to football and that he wants to be part of the Kingdom's future growth, noting his love for the Saudi people and his appreciation for the support from the fans.



This image extended to his global presence, including his participation with the Portugal national team and his discussions about his experience in the Saudi league during press conferences before his country's matches, praising the league's development and the support it receives from the Saudi government. He has maintained his Portuguese national identity alongside his Saudi experience, without his allegiance to his homeland conflicting with his pride in the country that hosts his career.



A moment on the evening of Monday, October 12, added a new dimension to these stances; Ronaldo kissed the emblem of the Kingdom, represented by the crossed swords and palm tree on his shirt, before the match between Al Nassr and Neftchi Fergana, following a security alert that delayed the game.



The scene did not require a lengthy statement; the image of the emblem transformed into a striking symbolic message, placing Ronaldo's previous stances in a unified context: a global player who found in Saudi Arabia a station to continue his career, and whose presence there transcends goals and championships to become a human scene carrying connotations of appreciation and connection.