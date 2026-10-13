The General Directorate of Passports has identified 21 locations to enable Yemenis residing in Saudi Arabia illegally to correct their status. The locations cover all regions of the Kingdom.

In Riyadh, the designated locations are the Passport offices in the Second Industrial City, the Passport Department at the Administrative Center in Al-Ha'ir, the Al-Malaz Passport Office, and the Passport Office in Al-Kharj Governorate.

In the Eastern Province, Yemenis can correct their status at the Passport Office in Al-Khobar Governorate, the Passport Office in Al-Ahsa Governorate, and in the southern part of Hafr Al-Batin Governorate.

In the Asir region, corrections can be made at the regional Passport Department, the Passport Office in Khamis Mushait, and the Passport Office in Bisha Governorate. In the Makkah region, the correction site is at the correction center in the Public Services Center in Al-Shumaisi and the Passport Office in Taif Governorate.

The Passport Directorate has identified correction locations for violating Yemenis in Jazan at the correction center affiliated with the emirate and the Expatriate Follow-up Department in the region.

In the Al-Jawf region, corrections are made at the regional Passport Office and the Passport Office in Al-Qurayyat Governorate, while in the Al-Baha region, corrections are made at the regional Passport Office, and the same applies to the Qassim and Najran regions. In Tabuk, the Expatriate Follow-up Department has been designated, and in the Northern Borders, corrections are made at the regional Passport Office, as well as in the Hail and Medina regions.