حددت المديرية العامة للجوازات 21 موقعاً لتمكين اليمنيين الموجودين في السعودية بطريقة غير نظامية من تصحيح أوضاعهم. وشملت المواقع كافة المناطق في المملكة.

في الرياض، تم تحديد مقرات جوازات المدينة الصناعية الثانية، إدارة الجوازات بالمركز الإداري بالحائر، شعبة جوازات الملز وجوازات محافظة الخرج.

في المنطقة الشرقية، يتم تصحيح أوضاع اليمنيين في جوازات محافظة الخبر، جوازات محافظة الأحساء، جنوب محافظة حفر الباطن.

وفي منطقة عسير، يتم التصحيح في إدارة جوازات المنطقة، جوازات محافظة خميس مشيط وجوازات محافظة بيشة. أما في منطقة مكة المكرمة، فتم تحديد الموقع في مقر التصحيح بمركز الخدمات العامة بالشميسي وجوازات محافظة الطائف.

وحددت مديرية الجوازات مواقع تصحيح أوضاع اليمنيين المخالفين في جازان بمركز التصحيح التابع للإمارة وإدارة متابعة الوافدين بالمنطقة.

وفي منطقة الجوف، يتم التصحيح في جوازات المنطقة وجوازات محافظة القريات، أما في منطقة الباحة، فيتم التصحيح في جوازات المنطقة، وكذا الحال في منطقتي القصيم ونجران. في تبوك، تم تحديد مقر إدارة متابعة الوافدين، وفي الحدود الشمالية، يتم التصحيح في مقر جوازات المنطقة، وكذا الحال في منطقتي حائل والمدينة المنورة.