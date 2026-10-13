واجهت الممثلة الأمريكية سلمى بلير إجراءات قانونية بعد واقعة شهدتها رحلة جوية من لوس أنجليس إلى نيويورك، انتهت بتوقيفها عقب هبوط الطائرة وفتح تحقيق بشأن اتهامات بالاعتداء على أفراد من الطاقم.

وأوقفت السلطات بلير في مطار جون إف كينيدي؛ إثر بلاغات تحدثت عن تصرفات تسببت في إصابة اثنين على الأقل من أفراد طاقم الطائرة.

وتداولت وسائل إعلام أمريكية معلومات أفادت بأن الممثلة اعتدت على إحدى طاقم الطائرة ولكمت أخرى، كما حاولت فتح باب الطائرة أثناء الرحلة، فيما أشارت تقارير أخرى إلى وقوع مشادات إضافية خلال نقلها لتلقي الرعاية الطبية.

من جهته، أوضح ممثل بلير أن موكلته تعرضت لعارض طبي طارئ أدى إلى السلوك المنسوب إليها، مؤكدًا أنها حصلت على رعاية صحية فور هبوط الطائرة وأن حالتها مستقرة.

وكشفت تقارير قضائية أن مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي أصدر مذكرة استدعاء بحق الممثلة على خلفية اتهامات بالاعتداء داخل الطائرة، فيما مثُلت أمام المحكمة لمواجهة تهم بالاعتداء من الدرجة الثانية قبل أن يُفرج عنها لاحقًا بكفالة.

ومن المقرر أن تعقد جلسة جديدة للنظر في القضية خلال يناير 2027.

وتعيد الواقعة إلى الأذهان حادثة سابقة تعود إلى عام 2016، عندما أُخرجت بلير من إحدى الرحلات الجوية على نقالة بعد تصرفات وصفت حينها بالمندفعة، قبل أن توضح لاحقًا أن مزج الكحول بالأدوية كان سببًا في فقدانها السيطرة على تصرفاتها.