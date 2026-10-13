American actress Selma Blair faced legal action following an incident on a flight from Los Angeles to New York, which ended with her being detained after the plane landed and an investigation was opened regarding allegations of assaulting crew members.

Authorities detained Blair at John F. Kennedy Airport after reports indicated that her behavior resulted in injuries to at least two crew members.

American media reported that the actress assaulted one crew member and punched another, and attempted to open the plane's door during the flight, while other reports indicated that additional altercations occurred during her transport for medical care.

For his part, Blair's representative explained that his client experienced a medical emergency that led to the behavior attributed to her, confirming that she received medical care immediately after the plane landed and that her condition is stable.

Court reports revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a subpoena against the actress in connection with allegations of assault on the plane, and she appeared in court to face second-degree assault charges before being released later on bail.

A new hearing to consider the case is scheduled for January 2027.

This incident recalls a previous occurrence from 2016, when Blair was removed from a flight on a stretcher after what was described at the time as erratic behavior, before later clarifying that mixing alcohol with medication was the reason for her loss of control over her actions.