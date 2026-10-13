في مشهد يحمل دلالات وطنية لافتة، قبّل النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو شعار المملكة العربية السعودية، الذي تتوسطه النخلة ويعلوه السيفان من على دكة الفريق قبل انطلاقة المباراة الآسيوية في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة أمام نيفيتشي الأوزبكي، في لقطة تختزل معاني الاحترام والتقدير لرمزية الدولة السعودية.


ولم تتوقف اللقطة عند هذا الحد، إذ حرص رونالدو، عقب نهاية المباراة، على رفع الشال السعودي الذي يحمل شعار السيفين والنخلة، ووضعه على رقبته، في مشهد لافت أضاف بُعداً آخر لحضوره، واستحوذ على الاهتمام لما يحمله من رمزية وطنية.


وتأتي هذه المشاهد في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة أحداثاً متسارعة، عقب الاعتداء الذي استهدف مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، لتكتسب أبعاداً تتجاوز المشهد الرياضي، وتسلط الضوء على حضور المملكة في حياة أحد أبرز نجوم كرة القدم في العالم.


ورونالدو، الموجود على أرض المملكة منذ أكثر من ثلاثة أعوام، لا يحظى بمتابعة جماهيرية واسعة فحسب، بل يمثل أيضاً وجهاً عالمياً تتجه إليه أنظار الملايين، ما يمنح مثل هذه المشاهد مساحة واسعة للتداول والنقاش عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.


وفي وقت تواجه فيه المملكة تحديات أمنية، تبرز مشاهد استمرار الحياة اليومية والأنشطة الرياضية والحضور العالمي على أرضها، فيما تبقى قبلة رونالدو لشعار السيفين والنخلة ورفعه الشال السعودي ووضعه على رقبته لقطتين لافتتين، تحملان دلالات رمزية حظيت باهتمام المتابعين، وسط تفاعلات وتعليقات عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ربطت بين المشهد والأحداث الأخيرة.