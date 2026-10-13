In a scene that carries striking national significance, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo kissed the emblem of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which features a palm tree and two swords, from the team's bench before the kickoff of the Asian match in the AFC Champions League against Uzbekistan's Neftchi, in a moment that encapsulates meanings of respect and appreciation for the symbolism of the Saudi state.



The moment did not stop there, as Ronaldo, after the end of the match, made sure to raise the Saudi scarf that bears the emblem of the two swords and the palm tree, placing it around his neck, in a striking scene that added another dimension to his presence and captured attention for its national symbolism.



These scenes come at a time when the region is witnessing rapid events, following the attack that targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, gaining dimensions that go beyond the sporting scene and highlighting the Kingdom's presence in the life of one of the most prominent football stars in the world.



Ronaldo, who has been in the Kingdom for more than three years, not only enjoys wide public attention but also represents a global face that millions look towards, giving such scenes a wide space for discussion and sharing across social media platforms.



At a time when the Kingdom faces security challenges, scenes of the continuation of daily life, sports activities, and global presence on its land stand out, while Ronaldo's kiss on the emblem of the two swords and the palm tree, along with raising the Saudi scarf and placing it around his neck, are two striking moments that carry symbolic meanings and have attracted the attention of followers, amidst interactions and comments on social media platforms that linked the scene to recent events.