الشمس تتعامد على الكعبة المشرفة غداً في ظاهرة فريدة

The Holy Kaaba will witness tomorrow a solar alignment phenomenon, where the sun's rays will be directly overhead at noon at exactly 12:26:44 PM Mecca time.

The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, explained that this phenomenon occurs twice a year when the sun reaches the latitude of Mecca at an angle of 90 degrees above the horizon, making the direction of the sun at that moment the direction of the Qibla directly in areas where the sun is visible, while the shadow of any upright object points in the opposite direction of the Qibla.

He indicated that the benefit from this phenomenon is achieved by placing a straight object on a flat surface before the time of alignment, then observing the direction of the sun or the shadow at the moment of alignment, noting that its importance is highlighted in areas far from Mecca, while it is used in nearby cities like Jeddah to verify the accuracy of the Qibla direction.

He confirmed that the solar alignment over the Kaaba is a natural astronomical phenomenon resulting from the apparent position of the sun coinciding with the latitude of Mecca, representing a precise practical application of astronomical calculations in determining the direction of the Qibla.