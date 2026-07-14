تشهد الكعبة المشرفة غدًا ظاهرة تعامد الشمس، حيث تتعامد أشعتها عليها لحظة الزوال في تمام الساعة 12:26:44 ظهراً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة.

وأوضح رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة أن الظاهرة تتكرر مرتين كل عام عندما تصل الشمس إلى خط عرض مكة بزاوية مقدارها 90 درجة فوق الأفق، ما يجعل اتجاه الشمس في تلك اللحظة هو اتجاه القبلة بشكل مباشر في المناطق التي تكون الشمس فيها ظاهرة، بينما يشير ظل أي جسم قائم إلى الاتجاه المعاكس للقبلة.

الشمس تتعامد على الكعبة المشرفة غداً في ظاهرة فريدة

وبيّن أن الاستفادة من الظاهرة تتم بوضع جسم مستقيم على سطح مستوٍ قبل موعد التعامد، ثم مراقبة اتجاه الشمس أو الظل عند لحظة التعامد، مشيرًا إلى أن أهميتها تبرز في المناطق البعيدة عن مكة، فيما تُستخدم في المدن القريبة مثل جدة للتحقق من دقة اتجاه القبلة.

وأكد أن تعامد الشمس على الكعبة ظاهرة فلكية طبيعية ناتجة عن توافق الموقع الظاهري للشمس مع خط عرض مكة، وتمثل تطبيقًا عمليًا دقيقًا للحسابات الفلكية في تحديد اتجاه القبلة.