كشفت مصادر مطلعة أن شركتي «مبنا وتافانير» التابعتان للحرس الثوري الإيراني، حصلتا على عقود من خلال شركات عراقية ثانوية تجاوزت ثلاثة مليارات دولار من وزارة الكهرباء في أكثر من محافظة عراقية.


وأفادت المصادر أن هذه العقود توزعت بين محطات كهرباء وشركات جباية. فيما حصلت الشركتان الإيرانيتان على عقود في وزارة النفط العراقية من خلال شركات عراقية ثانوية بمليارات الدولارات، وأهم هذه العقود هو تشغيل مصفى كربلاء.


وحصلت الشركتان اللتان تربطهما علاقات بعدد من المصارف العراقية، وفق المصادر ذاتها، على عقود مقاولات لبناء مؤسسات حكومية عراقية.


وأفصحت المصادر أن كتلاً سياسية وشخصيات عراقية دفعت مبالغ نقدية بالدولار إلى الجانب الإيراني أثناء حرب الـ12 يوماً العام الماضي (2025) والحرب الأخيرة، تجاوزت المليار نقداً، وهربت عن طريق البر باتجاه إيران.


وذكرت أن بعض المبالغ أعطيت بشكل مباشر إلى قائد فيلق القدس في الحرس الثوري إسماعيل قاآني خلال زياراته الأخيرة إلى العراق.


ولفتت المعلومات إلى أن المصرف العراقي للتجارة حجز على أموال إيرانية قيمتها أكثر من مليار دولار بسبب العقوبات الأمريكية.


وشكلت التدخلات الإيرانية في العراق مسار قلق بالنسبة إلى الولايات المتحدة، التي طلبت منع الفصائل المسلحة المؤيدة لطهران من المشاركة في الحكومة الجديدة برئاسة علي الزيدي. وعلّقت واشنطن المدفوعات النقدية لعائدات النفط العراقي التي كانت تتولاها بموجب اتفاقية تعود إلى ما بعد الغزو الأمريكي، إضافة إلى المساعدات الأمنية.