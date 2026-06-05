Informed sources revealed that the companies "Mabna and Tavanir," affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, obtained contracts through secondary Iraqi companies exceeding three billion dollars from the Ministry of Electricity in more than one Iraqi governorate.



Sources reported that these contracts were distributed among power stations and collection companies. The two Iranian companies also secured contracts in the Iraqi Ministry of Oil through secondary Iraqi companies worth billions of dollars, with the most significant of these contracts being the operation of the Karbala refinery.



The two companies, which have ties to several Iraqi banks, according to the same sources, obtained contracting agreements to build Iraqi government institutions.



The sources disclosed that political blocs and Iraqi figures paid cash amounts in dollars to the Iranian side during the 12-day war last year (2025) and the recent war, exceeding one billion in cash, which was smuggled overland towards Iran.



It was mentioned that some of the amounts were given directly to the commander of the Quds Force in the Revolutionary Guard, Ismail Qaani, during his recent visits to Iraq.



Information indicated that the Iraqi Trade Bank seized Iranian funds worth more than one billion dollars due to American sanctions.



Iranian interventions in Iraq have raised concerns for the United States, which requested the prevention of Iran-backed armed factions from participating in the new government led by Ali Al-Zaydi. Washington suspended cash payments for Iraqi oil revenues that it had been managing under an agreement dating back to after the American invasion, in addition to security assistance.