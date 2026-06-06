U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the Iranian leadership is now cornered with a "single option," which is to accept an agreement that ends the current military confrontation with the United States. In an interview with the Meet the Press program on NBC News, Trump downplayed the internal pressures demanding a swift resolution to the issue, indicating that crafting new balances in the region "could take years," and clarifying that Tehran, despite its strength, will ultimately find itself compelled to make concessions it never imagined it would accept.

According to the perspective presented by Trump, the current difficulty in taming the Iranian situation stems from a legacy of decades of "broad independence" that Tehran enjoyed under what he described as "weak and ineffective" U.S. and international administrations. The U.S. president believes that the Iranian leadership is experiencing a shock of disbelief after having been "effectively decapitated," in a clear reference to the series of targeted assassinations that have targeted its leaders since the end of February.

In response to skeptics regarding the slow pace of achievement, Trump made a notable historical comparison: "I am moving very quickly; we are only in the third month of the conflict, while the Vietnam War lasted 19 years. Yet, everyone keeps asking: When will you win? If the president were a Democrat, these criticisms would not be directed at him, but that doesn't concern me; I am used to it."

On the military front, Trump provided an assessment of the results of the American strikes, considering that the burden of the Iranian military machine has indeed been broken after the destruction of most drone factories, launch platforms, and missile manufacturing centers. However, his remarks were marked by political and military realism as he acknowledged that Tehran has not been completely stripped of its weapons, saying: "They still have capabilities, and they have some missiles and drones... in numbers, I believe they currently possess about 21% to 22% of their previous missile arsenal; which is not an insignificant figure, but it does not compare to what the situation was before the attack."