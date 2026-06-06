أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن القيادة الإيرانية باتت محاصرة بـ «خيار وحيد» وهو القبول باتفاق ينهي المواجهة العسكرية الحالية مع الولايات المتحدة. وفي مقابلة مع برنامج Meet the Press على شبكة NBC News، خفف ترمب من حدة الضغوط الداخلية المطالبة بحسم سريع للملف، مشيراً إلى أن صياغة توازنات جديدة في المنطقة «قد تستغرق سنوات»، وموضحاً أن طهران، رغم قوتها، ستجد نفسها مجبرة في نهاية المطاف على تقديم تنازلات لم تكن تتخيل يوماً أنها ستقبل بها.
وفقاً للمنظور الذي طرحه ترمب، فإن الصعوبة الراهنة في ترويض الموقف الإيراني تعود إلى إرث عقود من «الاستقلالية الواسعة» التي حظيت بها طهران في ظل إدارات أميركية ودولية وصفها بـ «الضعيفة وغير الفعالة». ويرى الرئيس الأمريكي أن القيادة الإيرانية تعيش صدمة عدم التصديق بعد أن تم «قطع رأسها فعلياً»، في إشارة واضحة إلى سلسلة الاغتيالات النوعية التي استهدفت قادتها منذ نهاية فبراير الماضي.
وفي رده على المشككين ببطء وتيرة الإنجاز، عقد ترمب مقارنة تاريخية لافتة: «أنا أتحرك بسرعة كبيرة؛ نحن في الشهر الثالث فقط من الصراع، بينما استمرت حرب فيتنام 19 عاماً. ورغم ذلك، يلح الجميع في السؤال: متى ستنتصر؟ لو كان الرئيس ديمقراطياً لما وُجهت له هذه الانتقادات، لكن هذا الأمر لا يعنيني، فقد اعتدت عليه».
على الصعيد العسكري، قدم ترمب تقييماً لنتائج الضربات الأمريكية، معتبراً أن كاهل الآلة العسكرية الإيرانية قد كُسر بالفعل بعد تدمير معظم مصانع الطائرات المسيّرة، ومنصات الإطلاق، ومراكز تصنيع الصواريخ. ومع ذلك، اتسم حديثه بالواقعية السياسية والعسكرية حين أقر بأن طهران لم تجرد بالكامل من أسلحتها، قائلاً: «لا تزال لديهم قدرات، ولديهم بعض الصواريخ والمسيّرات.. بالأرقام، أعتقد أنهم يمتلكون حالياً نحو 21% إلى 22% من ترسانتهم الصاروخية السابقة؛ وهو رقم لا يستهان به، لكنه لا يقارن بما كان عليه الوضع قبل الهجوم».
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the Iranian leadership is now cornered with a "single option," which is to accept an agreement that ends the current military confrontation with the United States. In an interview with the Meet the Press program on NBC News, Trump downplayed the internal pressures demanding a swift resolution to the issue, indicating that crafting new balances in the region "could take years," and clarifying that Tehran, despite its strength, will ultimately find itself compelled to make concessions it never imagined it would accept.
According to the perspective presented by Trump, the current difficulty in taming the Iranian situation stems from a legacy of decades of "broad independence" that Tehran enjoyed under what he described as "weak and ineffective" U.S. and international administrations. The U.S. president believes that the Iranian leadership is experiencing a shock of disbelief after having been "effectively decapitated," in a clear reference to the series of targeted assassinations that have targeted its leaders since the end of February.
In response to skeptics regarding the slow pace of achievement, Trump made a notable historical comparison: "I am moving very quickly; we are only in the third month of the conflict, while the Vietnam War lasted 19 years. Yet, everyone keeps asking: When will you win? If the president were a Democrat, these criticisms would not be directed at him, but that doesn't concern me; I am used to it."
On the military front, Trump provided an assessment of the results of the American strikes, considering that the burden of the Iranian military machine has indeed been broken after the destruction of most drone factories, launch platforms, and missile manufacturing centers. However, his remarks were marked by political and military realism as he acknowledged that Tehran has not been completely stripped of its weapons, saying: "They still have capabilities, and they have some missiles and drones... in numbers, I believe they currently possess about 21% to 22% of their previous missile arsenal; which is not an insignificant figure, but it does not compare to what the situation was before the attack."