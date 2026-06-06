أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن القيادة الإيرانية باتت محاصرة بـ «خيار وحيد» وهو القبول باتفاق ينهي المواجهة العسكرية الحالية مع الولايات المتحدة. وفي مقابلة مع برنامج Meet the Press على شبكة NBC News، خفف ترمب من حدة الضغوط الداخلية المطالبة بحسم سريع للملف، مشيراً إلى أن صياغة توازنات جديدة في المنطقة «قد تستغرق سنوات»، وموضحاً أن طهران، رغم قوتها، ستجد نفسها مجبرة في نهاية المطاف على تقديم تنازلات لم تكن تتخيل يوماً أنها ستقبل بها.

وفقاً للمنظور الذي طرحه ترمب، فإن الصعوبة الراهنة في ترويض الموقف الإيراني تعود إلى إرث عقود من «الاستقلالية الواسعة» التي حظيت بها طهران في ظل إدارات أميركية ودولية وصفها بـ «الضعيفة وغير الفعالة». ويرى الرئيس الأمريكي أن القيادة الإيرانية تعيش صدمة عدم التصديق بعد أن تم «قطع رأسها فعلياً»، في إشارة واضحة إلى سلسلة الاغتيالات النوعية التي استهدفت قادتها منذ نهاية فبراير الماضي.

وفي رده على المشككين ببطء وتيرة الإنجاز، عقد ترمب مقارنة تاريخية لافتة: «أنا أتحرك بسرعة كبيرة؛ نحن في الشهر الثالث فقط من الصراع، بينما استمرت حرب فيتنام 19 عاماً. ورغم ذلك، يلح الجميع في السؤال: متى ستنتصر؟ لو كان الرئيس ديمقراطياً لما وُجهت له هذه الانتقادات، لكن هذا الأمر لا يعنيني، فقد اعتدت عليه».

على الصعيد العسكري، قدم ترمب تقييماً لنتائج الضربات الأمريكية، معتبراً أن كاهل الآلة العسكرية الإيرانية قد كُسر بالفعل بعد تدمير معظم مصانع الطائرات المسيّرة، ومنصات الإطلاق، ومراكز تصنيع الصواريخ. ومع ذلك، اتسم حديثه بالواقعية السياسية والعسكرية حين أقر بأن طهران لم تجرد بالكامل من أسلحتها، قائلاً: «لا تزال لديهم قدرات، ولديهم بعض الصواريخ والمسيّرات.. بالأرقام، أعتقد أنهم يمتلكون حالياً نحو 21% إلى 22% من ترسانتهم الصاروخية السابقة؛ وهو رقم لا يستهان به، لكنه لا يقارن بما كان عليه الوضع قبل الهجوم».