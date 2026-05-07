في حكم قضائي رادع يغلق ملف واحدة من أكبر قضايا الفساد الإداري في الكويت، أيدت الدائرة الثانية في محكمة الاستئناف، برئاسة المستشار نصر سالم آل هيد، أحكام الحبس بحق موظفين في وزارة الصحة الكويتية أدينوا بالاستيلاء على رواتب غير مستحقة عبر التلاعب بأنظمة الحضور.

وكشفت تفاصيل القضية عن أسلوب احتيالي ذكي لكنه مكشوف، حيث اعتمد المتهمون على تزوير بصمة الحضور والانصراف، مما أتاح لهم تقاضي رواتب ومزايا مالية لسنوات دون وجه حق وبدون تواجد فعلي في العمل، قبل أن تنجح المراجعات الرقابية الداخلية في كشف اللعبة.

ولم تكتفِ المحكمة بتأييد عقوبة السجن لمدة 7 سنوات مع الشغل والنفاذ، بل شمل الحكم قرارات قاسية تضمنت:

العزل النهائي من الوظيفة الحكومية.

تغريم المتهمين مبلغاً ضخماً تجاوز 1,244,000 دينار كويتي.

وتأتي هذه الأحكام لتضع حداً لقضية هزت القطاع الصحي في الكويت، وتوجه رسالة حاسمة لكل من يحاول التلاعب بالمال العام أو استغلال الثغرات الإدارية، مؤكدة يقظة القضاء الكويتي في مواجهة قضايا الفساد الوظيفي.