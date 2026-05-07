In a deterrent judicial ruling that closes the file on one of the largest administrative corruption cases in Kuwait, the Second Circuit of the Court of Appeals, chaired by Counselor Nasr Salem Al-Haid, upheld prison sentences against employees in the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health who were convicted of embezzling undeserved salaries by manipulating attendance systems.

The details of the case revealed a clever yet exposed fraudulent method, as the defendants relied on falsifying attendance and departure fingerprints, which allowed them to receive salaries and financial benefits for years without justification and without actual presence at work, before internal regulatory reviews succeeded in uncovering the scheme.

The court not only upheld the 7-year prison sentence with hard labor, but the ruling also included severe decisions that comprised:

Final dismissal from government employment.

Fining the defendants a staggering amount exceeding 1,244,000 Kuwaiti Dinars.

These rulings come to put an end to a case that shook the health sector in Kuwait and send a decisive message to anyone attempting to manipulate public funds or exploit administrative loopholes, affirming the vigilance of the Kuwaiti judiciary in confronting cases of occupational corruption.