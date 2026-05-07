مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي يوقّع مذكرة تفاهم مع رابطة العالم الإسلامي

The King Salman Global Complex for the Arabic Language signed a memorandum of understanding with the Muslim World League in Riyadh today, in a move that highlights the complex's direction towards expanding its international partnerships and enhancing institutional integration in the service of the Arabic language; supporting its presence in scientific, educational, and technical contexts at both regional and international levels.

The complex was represented in signing the memorandum by the Deputy Secretary-General Dr. Ibrahim bin Mohammed Abanami, while the Muslim World League was represented by the Assistant Secretary-General for Institutional Communication Abdulwahab bin Mohammed Al-Shahri.

The Secretary-General of the League, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa expressed the League's pride in the partnership with the complex, appreciating the noble efforts and significant role that the complex has played in serving the Arabic language worldwide, through effective and impactful programs and initiatives that have solidified the authentic linguistic identity and enhanced its international presence on various fronts.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the complex, Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, clarified that the linguistic efforts being undertaken by the complex—including building strategic partnerships with international organizations and enhancing the integration of work in the service of the Arabic language—come with continuous support and guidance from Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the complex, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. He pointed out that cooperation with the Muslim World League represents an opportunity to expand the scope of joint work and develop linguistic initiatives that have an impact, contributing to supporting Arabic education and facilitating its use in academic and technical contexts.

This memorandum aims to develop cooperation between the two parties in the fields of serving the Arabic language and enhancing its presence in educational and scientific environments; by building an organized framework for joint work that supports the exchange of experiences and contributes to the development of qualitative programs and initiatives, enabling the use of the Arabic language in its specialized fields; achieving mutual benefit and elevating the efficiency of linguistic practices in related institutions.

The areas of cooperation include several main axes, most notably: the computing of the Arabic language, building digital dictionaries and linguistic corpora, teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, applying language proficiency tests, and exchanging linguistic services and consultations; highlighting the comprehensiveness of linguistic work and its integration between educational, technical, and research aspects, allowing both parties to develop joint programs that contribute to achieving their goals.

This memorandum comes as part of the complex's efforts to enhance its international presence and activate impactful institutional partnerships; supporting the development of linguistic content and solidifying the status of the Arabic language in various fields.

In this context, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa met with the Secretary-General of the complex, Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, and discussed several topics of mutual interest.