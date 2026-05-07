مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي يوقّع مذكرة تفاهم مع رابطة العالم الإسلامي

وقّع مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية مذكرة تفاهم مع رابطة العالم الإسلامي في مدينة الرياض اليوم، في خطوة تُبرز توجّه المجمع نحو توسيع شراكاته الدولية، وتعزيز التكامل المؤسسي في خدمة اللغة العربية؛ بما يدعم حضورها في السياقات العلمية والتعليمية والتقنية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
ومثّل المجمع في توقيع المذكرة نائب الأمين العام الدكتور إبراهيم بن محمد أبانمي، فيما مثّل رابطة العالم الإسلامي مساعد الأمين العام للاتصال المؤسسي عبدالوهاب بن محمد الشهري.
وأعرب الأمين العام للرابطة رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى عن اعتزاز الرابطة بالشراكة مع المجمع، مثمّنًا الجهود الجليلة والدور الكبير, الذي اضطلع به المجمع في خدمة اللغة العربية حول العالم، عبر برامج ومبادرات فاعلة وملموسة الأثر، رسّخت الهُوية اللغوية الأصيلة، وعزّزت حضورَها الدولي على مختلف الأصعدة.
من جانبه أوضح الأمين العام للمجمع الدكتور عبدالله بن صالح الوشمي أن الجهود اللغوية التي يعمل عليها المجمع -ومنها: بناء الشراكات الإستراتيجية مع المنظمات الدولية، وتعزيز تكامل العمل في خدمة اللغة العربية- تأتي بدعم وتوجيهات مستمرة من الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس أمناء المجمع، وبما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، مشيرًا إلى أن التعاون مع رابطة العالم الإسلامي يمثّل فرصةً لتوسيع نطاق العمل المشترك، وتطوير مبادرات لغوية ذات أثر، تسهم في دعم تعليم العربية، وتيسير الإفادة منها في السياقات الأكاديمية والتقنية.
وتهدف هذه المذكرة إلى تطوير التعاون بين الطرفين في مجالات خدمة اللغة العربية، وتعزيز حضورها في البيئات التعليمية والعلمية؛ ببناء إطار منظم للعمل المشترك يدعم تبادل الخبرات، ويُسهم في تطوير البرامج والمبادرات النوعية، وتمكين استخدام اللغة العربية في مجالاتها المتخصصة؛ بما يحقق المنفعة المتبادلة، ويرتقي بكفاءة الممارسات اللغوية في المؤسسات ذات العلاقة.
وتشمل مجالات التعاون عددًا من المحاور الرئيسية، من أبرزها: حوسبة اللغة العربية، وبناء المعاجم الرقمية والمدونات اللغوية، وتعليم العربية للناطقين بغيرها، وتطبيق اختبارات الكفاية اللغوية، وتبادل الخدمات والاستشارات اللغوية؛ بما يُبرز شمولية العمل اللغوي وتكامله بين الجوانب التعليمية والتقنية والبحثية، ويتيح للطرفين تطوير برامج مشتركة تُسهم في تحقيق أهدافهما.
وتأتي هذه المذكرة ضمن جهود المجمع في تعزيز حضوره الدولي، وتفعيل الشراكات المؤسسية ذات الأثر؛ بما يدعم تطوير المحتوى اللغوي، ويرسّخ مكانة اللغة العربية في المجالات المختلفة.
وفي هذا السياق، التقى الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، بالأمين العام للمجمع الدكتور عبدالله بن صالح الوشمي، وناقشا عددًا من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المُشترَك.
The King Salman Global Complex for the Arabic Language signed a memorandum of understanding with the Muslim World League in Riyadh today, in a move that highlights the complex's direction towards expanding its international partnerships and enhancing institutional integration in the service of the Arabic language; supporting its presence in scientific, educational, and technical contexts at both regional and international levels.
The complex was represented in signing the memorandum by the Deputy Secretary-General Dr. Ibrahim bin Mohammed Abanami, while the Muslim World League was represented by the Assistant Secretary-General for Institutional Communication Abdulwahab bin Mohammed Al-Shahri.
The Secretary-General of the League, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa expressed the League's pride in the partnership with the complex, appreciating the noble efforts and significant role that the complex has played in serving the Arabic language worldwide, through effective and impactful programs and initiatives that have solidified the authentic linguistic identity and enhanced its international presence on various fronts.
For his part, the Secretary-General of the complex, Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, clarified that the linguistic efforts being undertaken by the complex—including building strategic partnerships with international organizations and enhancing the integration of work in the service of the Arabic language—come with continuous support and guidance from Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the complex, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. He pointed out that cooperation with the Muslim World League represents an opportunity to expand the scope of joint work and develop linguistic initiatives that have an impact, contributing to supporting Arabic education and facilitating its use in academic and technical contexts.
This memorandum aims to develop cooperation between the two parties in the fields of serving the Arabic language and enhancing its presence in educational and scientific environments; by building an organized framework for joint work that supports the exchange of experiences and contributes to the development of qualitative programs and initiatives, enabling the use of the Arabic language in its specialized fields; achieving mutual benefit and elevating the efficiency of linguistic practices in related institutions.
The areas of cooperation include several main axes, most notably: the computing of the Arabic language, building digital dictionaries and linguistic corpora, teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, applying language proficiency tests, and exchanging linguistic services and consultations; highlighting the comprehensiveness of linguistic work and its integration between educational, technical, and research aspects, allowing both parties to develop joint programs that contribute to achieving their goals.
This memorandum comes as part of the complex's efforts to enhance its international presence and activate impactful institutional partnerships; supporting the development of linguistic content and solidifying the status of the Arabic language in various fields.
In this context, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa met with the Secretary-General of the complex, Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, and discussed several topics of mutual interest.