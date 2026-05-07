وقّع مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية مذكرة تفاهم مع رابطة العالم الإسلامي في مدينة الرياض اليوم، في خطوة تُبرز توجّه المجمع نحو توسيع شراكاته الدولية، وتعزيز التكامل المؤسسي في خدمة اللغة العربية؛ بما يدعم حضورها في السياقات العلمية والتعليمية والتقنية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي يوقّع مذكرة تفاهم مع رابطة العالم الإسلامي

ومثّل المجمع في توقيع المذكرة نائب الأمين العام الدكتور إبراهيم بن محمد أبانمي، فيما مثّل رابطة العالم الإسلامي مساعد الأمين العام للاتصال المؤسسي عبدالوهاب بن محمد الشهري.

مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي يوقّع مذكرة تفاهم مع رابطة العالم الإسلامي

وأعرب الأمين العام للرابطة رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى عن اعتزاز الرابطة بالشراكة مع المجمع، مثمّنًا الجهود الجليلة والدور الكبير, الذي اضطلع به المجمع في خدمة اللغة العربية حول العالم، عبر برامج ومبادرات فاعلة وملموسة الأثر، رسّخت الهُوية اللغوية الأصيلة، وعزّزت حضورَها الدولي على مختلف الأصعدة.

من جانبه أوضح الأمين العام للمجمع الدكتور عبدالله بن صالح الوشمي أن الجهود اللغوية التي يعمل عليها المجمع -ومنها: بناء الشراكات الإستراتيجية مع المنظمات الدولية، وتعزيز تكامل العمل في خدمة اللغة العربية- تأتي بدعم وتوجيهات مستمرة من الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس أمناء المجمع، وبما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، مشيرًا إلى أن التعاون مع رابطة العالم الإسلامي يمثّل فرصةً لتوسيع نطاق العمل المشترك، وتطوير مبادرات لغوية ذات أثر، تسهم في دعم تعليم العربية، وتيسير الإفادة منها في السياقات الأكاديمية والتقنية.

مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي يوقّع مذكرة تفاهم مع رابطة العالم الإسلامي

وتهدف هذه المذكرة إلى تطوير التعاون بين الطرفين في مجالات خدمة اللغة العربية، وتعزيز حضورها في البيئات التعليمية والعلمية؛ ببناء إطار منظم للعمل المشترك يدعم تبادل الخبرات، ويُسهم في تطوير البرامج والمبادرات النوعية، وتمكين استخدام اللغة العربية في مجالاتها المتخصصة؛ بما يحقق المنفعة المتبادلة، ويرتقي بكفاءة الممارسات اللغوية في المؤسسات ذات العلاقة.

وتشمل مجالات التعاون عددًا من المحاور الرئيسية، من أبرزها: حوسبة اللغة العربية، وبناء المعاجم الرقمية والمدونات اللغوية، وتعليم العربية للناطقين بغيرها، وتطبيق اختبارات الكفاية اللغوية، وتبادل الخدمات والاستشارات اللغوية؛ بما يُبرز شمولية العمل اللغوي وتكامله بين الجوانب التعليمية والتقنية والبحثية، ويتيح للطرفين تطوير برامج مشتركة تُسهم في تحقيق أهدافهما.

وتأتي هذه المذكرة ضمن جهود المجمع في تعزيز حضوره الدولي، وتفعيل الشراكات المؤسسية ذات الأثر؛ بما يدعم تطوير المحتوى اللغوي، ويرسّخ مكانة اللغة العربية في المجالات المختلفة.

وفي هذا السياق، التقى الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، بالأمين العام للمجمع الدكتور عبدالله بن صالح الوشمي، وناقشا عددًا من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المُشترَك.