كشفت صحيفة يديعوت أحرونوت الإسرائيلية أن الغارة التي استهدفت الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت مساء الأربعاء تُعد الأولى من نوعها منذ أسابيع، إذ طالت معقلاً تابعاً لـحزب الله رغم سريان وقف إطلاق النار.
وأفادت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية بأن الغارة استهدفت قائد قوة «الرضوان» مالك بلوط، فيما تحدثت تقديرات عن مقتله مع عدد من القيادات الميدانية داخل المبنى المستهدف.
قائد قوة الرضوان مالك بلوط ونائبه
مقتل مالك بلوط ونائبه
وذكرت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية أن مالك بلوط، قائد قوة «الرضوان»، كان داخل المبنى لحظة القصف برفقة نائبه ومسؤولين آخرين من الحزب، مشيرة إلى وجود تقديرات بمقتل نائب قائد القوة أيضاً.
وفي المقابل، قال مصدر مقرّب من حزب الله لوكالة فرانس برس إن الغارة أدت إلى اغتيال «قيادي» في الحزب، من دون الكشف عن هويته أو منصبه الرسمي.
تل أبيب تتهم الحزب بخرق الهدنة
ونقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية عن مسؤول كبير قوله إن المقر الذي تعرض للقصف «كان يصدر تعليمات لتنفيذ هجمات ضد إسرائيل وخرق وقف إطلاق النار»، في إشارة إلى تصعيد جديد قد يعيد التوتر إلى الساحة اللبنانية.
وأضافت التقارير الإسرائيلية أن بلوط تولى قيادة قوة «الرضوان» منذ ديسمبر 2024، عقب اغتيال القائد السابق وسام الطويل، خلال فترة قيادة الأمين العام السابق لـحزب الله حسن نصرالله.
رسائل سياسية وعسكرية
وأكدت «يديعوت أحرونوت» أن هذه الضربة تمثل أول عملية اغتيال لشخصية بارزة في الحزب منذ بدء وقف إطلاق النار منتصف أبريل الماضي، لافتة إلى أن إسرائيل «غير مقيّدة» في تحركاتها داخل لبنان، بما في ذلك تنفيذ عمليات داخل بيروت إذا توفرت «فرصة عملياتية مناسبة».
وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن توقيت الضربة جاء في مرحلة حساسة بالتزامن مع أنباء عن تقدم في المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران، فيما نقلت عن مصدر إسرائيلي قوله إن العملية «تم تنسيقها مع الأمريكيين».
The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that the airstrike targeting the southern suburb of Beirut on Wednesday evening is the first of its kind in weeks, as it hit a stronghold belonging to Hezbollah despite the ceasefire being in effect.
Israeli media reported that the strike targeted the commander of the "Radwan" force, Malik Blout, with estimates suggesting he was killed along with several field leaders inside the targeted building.
قائد قوة الرضوان مالك بلوط ونائبه
Death of Malik Blout and His Deputy
Channel 14 in Israel mentioned that Malik Blout, commander of the "Radwan" force, was inside the building at the time of the bombing along with his deputy and other officials from the party, noting that there are estimates of the deputy commander's death as well.
In contrast, a source close to Hezbollah told Agence France-Presse that the airstrike led to the assassination of a "leader" in the party, without revealing his identity or official position.
Tel Aviv Accuses the Party of Violating the Truce
The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported a senior official stating that the headquarters that was bombed "was issuing instructions to carry out attacks against Israel and violating the ceasefire," indicating a new escalation that could bring tension back to the Lebanese arena.
Israeli reports added that Blout had taken command of the "Radwan" force since December 2024, following the assassination of the former commander Wissam al-Tawil, during the leadership of the former Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.
Political and Military Messages
Yedioth Ahronoth confirmed that this strike represents the first assassination of a prominent figure in the party since the ceasefire began in mid-April, noting that Israel is "not constrained" in its movements within Lebanon, including carrying out operations inside Beirut if a "suitable operational opportunity" arises.
The newspaper pointed out that the timing of the strike came at a sensitive stage coinciding with news of progress in talks between Washington and Tehran, while quoting an Israeli source stating that the operation "was coordinated with the Americans."