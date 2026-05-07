كشفت صحيفة يديعوت أحرونوت الإسرائيلية أن الغارة التي استهدفت الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت مساء الأربعاء تُعد الأولى من نوعها منذ أسابيع، إذ طالت معقلاً تابعاً لـحزب الله رغم سريان وقف إطلاق النار.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية بأن الغارة استهدفت قائد قوة «الرضوان» مالك بلوط، فيما تحدثت تقديرات عن مقتله مع عدد من القيادات الميدانية داخل المبنى المستهدف.
قائد قوة الرضوان مالك بلوط ونائبه

قائد قوة الرضوان مالك بلوط ونائبه

مقتل مالك بلوط ونائبه

وذكرت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية أن مالك بلوط، قائد قوة «الرضوان»، كان داخل المبنى لحظة القصف برفقة نائبه ومسؤولين آخرين من الحزب، مشيرة إلى وجود تقديرات بمقتل نائب قائد القوة أيضاً.

وفي المقابل، قال مصدر مقرّب من حزب الله لوكالة فرانس برس إن الغارة أدت إلى اغتيال «قيادي» في الحزب، من دون الكشف عن هويته أو منصبه الرسمي.

تل أبيب تتهم الحزب بخرق الهدنة

ونقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية عن مسؤول كبير قوله إن المقر الذي تعرض للقصف «كان يصدر تعليمات لتنفيذ هجمات ضد إسرائيل وخرق وقف إطلاق النار»، في إشارة إلى تصعيد جديد قد يعيد التوتر إلى الساحة اللبنانية.

وأضافت التقارير الإسرائيلية أن بلوط تولى قيادة قوة «الرضوان» منذ ديسمبر 2024، عقب اغتيال القائد السابق وسام الطويل، خلال فترة قيادة الأمين العام السابق لـحزب الله حسن نصرالله.

رسائل سياسية وعسكرية

وأكدت «يديعوت أحرونوت» أن هذه الضربة تمثل أول عملية اغتيال لشخصية بارزة في الحزب منذ بدء وقف إطلاق النار منتصف أبريل الماضي، لافتة إلى أن إسرائيل «غير مقيّدة» في تحركاتها داخل لبنان، بما في ذلك تنفيذ عمليات داخل بيروت إذا توفرت «فرصة عملياتية مناسبة».

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن توقيت الضربة جاء في مرحلة حساسة بالتزامن مع أنباء عن تقدم في المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران، فيما نقلت عن مصدر إسرائيلي قوله إن العملية «تم تنسيقها مع الأمريكيين».