The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that the airstrike targeting the southern suburb of Beirut on Wednesday evening is the first of its kind in weeks, as it hit a stronghold belonging to Hezbollah despite the ceasefire being in effect.

Israeli media reported that the strike targeted the commander of the "Radwan" force, Malik Blout, with estimates suggesting he was killed along with several field leaders inside the targeted building.



قائد قوة الرضوان مالك بلوط ونائبه

Death of Malik Blout and His Deputy

Channel 14 in Israel mentioned that Malik Blout, commander of the "Radwan" force, was inside the building at the time of the bombing along with his deputy and other officials from the party, noting that there are estimates of the deputy commander's death as well.

In contrast, a source close to Hezbollah told Agence France-Presse that the airstrike led to the assassination of a "leader" in the party, without revealing his identity or official position.

Tel Aviv Accuses the Party of Violating the Truce

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported a senior official stating that the headquarters that was bombed "was issuing instructions to carry out attacks against Israel and violating the ceasefire," indicating a new escalation that could bring tension back to the Lebanese arena.

Israeli reports added that Blout had taken command of the "Radwan" force since December 2024, following the assassination of the former commander Wissam al-Tawil, during the leadership of the former Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

Political and Military Messages

Yedioth Ahronoth confirmed that this strike represents the first assassination of a prominent figure in the party since the ceasefire began in mid-April, noting that Israel is "not constrained" in its movements within Lebanon, including carrying out operations inside Beirut if a "suitable operational opportunity" arises.

The newspaper pointed out that the timing of the strike came at a sensitive stage coinciding with news of progress in talks between Washington and Tehran, while quoting an Israeli source stating that the operation "was coordinated with the Americans."