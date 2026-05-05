The body of the late artist Hani Shaker will arrive this evening (Tuesday) at Cairo Airport on flight number 800 at 9 PM, in preparation for the funeral ceremonies tomorrow (Wednesday).

Work Suspension

In this context, the Musicians' Syndicate, headed by artist Mustafa Kamel, announced a formal mourning period for the great artist Hani Shaker tomorrow (Wednesday) and the suspension of work at the general syndicate and all its branches.

The syndicate attributed its decision to the appreciation of the late artist's significant status in the Egyptian and Arab artistic scene, and for his prominent contributions that have influenced the musical life over decades, as he was a symbol of refined art and a distinctive voice that shaped the sentiments of successive generations.

Friend of a Lifetime

The syndicate's head, artist Mustafa Kamel, confirmed that the passing of artist Hani Shaker is a great loss to the artistic community, describing him as a friend of a lifetime, praising his career filled with giving and achievements that will remain immortal in the memory of Arab art.

The syndicate extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and his loved ones, praying to Almighty God to envelop him in His vast mercy, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.