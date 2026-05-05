يصل مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) جثمان الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر إلى مطار القاهرة على متن الرحلة رقم 800 وذلك في التاسعة مساء، تمهيدا لمراسم التشييع غدا (الأربعاء).

تعليق العمل

وفي السياق أعلنت نقابة المهن الموسيقية برئاسة الفنان مصطفى كامل، الحداد الرسمي على الفنان الكبير هاني شاكر، غدا (الأربعاء) وتعليق العمل في النقابة العامة وفروعها كافة.

وأرجعت النقابة قرارها إلى تقدير مكانة الراحل الكبيرة في الساحة الفنية المصرية والعربية، ولما قدمه من إسهامات بارزة أثرت الحياة الموسيقية على مدار عقود، إذ كان رمزًا للفن الراقي وصوتًا مميزًا شكّل وجدان أجيال متعاقبة.

صديق العمر

وأكد النقيب الفنان مصطفى كامل أن رحيل الفنان هاني شاكر خسارة كبيرة للوسط الفني، واصفاً إياه بصديق العمر، مشيدًا بمسيرته الحافلة بالعطاء والإنجازات التي ستظل خالدة في ذاكرة الفن العربي.

وتقدمت النقابة بخالص التعازي إلى أسرة الفقيد ومحبيه، داعية المولى عز وجل أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.