يصل مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) جثمان الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر إلى مطار القاهرة على متن الرحلة رقم 800 وذلك في التاسعة مساء، تمهيدا لمراسم التشييع غدا (الأربعاء).
تعليق العمل
وفي السياق أعلنت نقابة المهن الموسيقية برئاسة الفنان مصطفى كامل، الحداد الرسمي على الفنان الكبير هاني شاكر، غدا (الأربعاء) وتعليق العمل في النقابة العامة وفروعها كافة.
وأرجعت النقابة قرارها إلى تقدير مكانة الراحل الكبيرة في الساحة الفنية المصرية والعربية، ولما قدمه من إسهامات بارزة أثرت الحياة الموسيقية على مدار عقود، إذ كان رمزًا للفن الراقي وصوتًا مميزًا شكّل وجدان أجيال متعاقبة.
صديق العمر
وأكد النقيب الفنان مصطفى كامل أن رحيل الفنان هاني شاكر خسارة كبيرة للوسط الفني، واصفاً إياه بصديق العمر، مشيدًا بمسيرته الحافلة بالعطاء والإنجازات التي ستظل خالدة في ذاكرة الفن العربي.
وتقدمت النقابة بخالص التعازي إلى أسرة الفقيد ومحبيه، داعية المولى عز وجل أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.
The body of the late artist Hani Shaker will arrive this evening (Tuesday) at Cairo Airport on flight number 800 at 9 PM, in preparation for the funeral ceremonies tomorrow (Wednesday).
Work Suspension
In this context, the Musicians' Syndicate, headed by artist Mustafa Kamel, announced a formal mourning period for the great artist Hani Shaker tomorrow (Wednesday) and the suspension of work at the general syndicate and all its branches.
The syndicate attributed its decision to the appreciation of the late artist's significant status in the Egyptian and Arab artistic scene, and for his prominent contributions that have influenced the musical life over decades, as he was a symbol of refined art and a distinctive voice that shaped the sentiments of successive generations.
Friend of a Lifetime
The syndicate's head, artist Mustafa Kamel, confirmed that the passing of artist Hani Shaker is a great loss to the artistic community, describing him as a friend of a lifetime, praising his career filled with giving and achievements that will remain immortal in the memory of Arab art.
The syndicate extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and his loved ones, praying to Almighty God to envelop him in His vast mercy, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.