فيما تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً أنباء عن وفاة الفنان السوريرامز عطا الله، المعروف بشخصية «أبو ساطور» في مسلسل «باب الحارة»، قطعت نقابة الفنانين في سورية بعدم صحة هذه الأخبار.

على قيد الحياة

وأكدت النقابة عبر صفحتها الرسمية على فيسبوك بأن عطا الله على قيد الحياة ويتمتع بوضع صحي جيد، ولا يمر بأي حالة حرجة، ما أسهم في تهدئة وتيرة القلق وإعادة ضبط السردية المتداولة. وأشارت في بيانها إلى خطورة نشر الأخبار غير الدقيقة، لا سيما تلك المرتبطة بحياة الأشخاص، لما تخلّفه من آثار نفسية ومعنوية على الفنان وعائلته، فضلًا عن تأثيرها في إثارة البلبلة بين الجمهور.

منشور نقابة الفنانين السوريين

منشور نقابة الفنانين السوريين

خلل في التحقق

ولفت البيان إلى أن تكرار شائعات الوفاة يكشف خللًا في آليات التحقق وتداول المعلومات، مع تنامي ظاهرة السعي وراء التفاعل والمشاهدات على حساب المصداقية، مؤكدة بأنها الجهة المخوّلة حصريًا بإصدار أي معلومات تتعلق بالفنانين السوريين، وأن ما لا يصدر عنها لا يعدو كونه شائعة.

انتشار الشائعة

وبحسب مصادر إعلامية سورية، فإن غياب عطا الله عن موسم دراما رمضان الماضي، وابتعاده عن الظهور الإعلامي لأشهر طويلة، ساهما في انتشار شائعة وفاته.

وأوضحت المصادر بأن عطاالله ليس مريضًا من الأساس كما يُتداول، وأن آخر مشاركاته كانت في مسلسل «العهد» في 2025، بعد ظهوره في مسلسل الزند: ذئب العاصي في 2023 إلى جانب تيم حسن.