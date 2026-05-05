Recently, social media has circulated news about the death of the Syrian artist Ramz Atta Allah, known for his character "Abu Sator" in the series "Bab Al-Hara." The Artists' Syndicate in Syria has confirmed that this news is not true.

Alive

The syndicate confirmed through its official Facebook page that Atta Allah is alive and in good health, and is not in any critical condition, which helped to calm the rising anxiety and readjust the circulating narrative. In its statement, it highlighted the dangers of spreading inaccurate news, especially those related to people's lives, due to the psychological and moral effects it leaves on the artist and their family, as well as its impact on creating confusion among the public.

منشور نقابة الفنانين السوريين

Verification Issues

The statement pointed out that the recurrence of death rumors reveals a flaw in the verification and information dissemination mechanisms, alongside the growing phenomenon of seeking interaction and views at the expense of credibility. It emphasized that it is the exclusive authority to issue any information related to Syrian artists, and anything not issued by it is merely a rumor.

Spread of the Rumor

According to Syrian media sources, Atta Allah's absence from last Ramadan's drama season and his long-term withdrawal from media appearances contributed to the spread of the rumor about his death.

The sources clarified that Atta Allah is not ill at all as circulated, and that his last participation was in the series "Al-Ahd" in 2025, after appearing in the series "Al-Zand: Wolf of the Al-Asi" in 2023 alongside Taim Hassan.