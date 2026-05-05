توعد نقيب المهن التمثيلية الفنان أشرف زكي، باتخاذ إجراءات قانونية بحق المندسين ومنتحلي شخصيات الإعلاميين الذين ينتهكون حرمة الموتى لصناعة محتوى مثير، مؤكداً رصد عدد منهم.
بروتوكول جديد
ووصف زكي، تفعيل البروتوكول الجديد لتغطية جنازات المشاهير بالخطوة المهمة للغاية، متوعدًا بالكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية تتعلق بقضية التصوير في الجنازات عقب الانتهاء من مراسم دفن الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر.
وأكدفي تصريحات تلفزيونية بأن لقاءه نقيب الصحفيين خالد البلشي، أسفر عن معطيات كثيرة وخطيرة.
التغطية الإعلامية للجنازات
ويأتي هذا التصريح تزامنًا مع إطلاق نقابة الصحفيين المصرية أول بروتوكول رسمي لتنظيم التغطية الإعلامية للجنازات، بالتعاون مع نقابتي المهن التمثيلية والموسيقية وشعبة المصورين.
وسيدخل هذا الإجراء حيز التنفيذ الفعلي بداية من جنازة الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر المقررة ظهر غد (الأربعاء)، وفُتح باب التسجيل عبر استمارات محددة لضمان وجود المصورين والصحفيين المعتمدين فقط، ومنع الفوضى التي شهدتها المناسبات السابقة.
ويهدف البروتوكول، الذي يطبق بالتعاون مع شركة متخصصة في تنظيم الجنازات، إلى فرض نظام لوجستي يحفظ قدسية المراسم وخصوصية أهالي الراحلين.
تحقيق ومساءلة
من جانبه حذر رئيس شعبة المصورين مجدي إبراهيم من أن أي تجاوز للضوابط الجديدة سيعرض صاحبه للمساءلة القانونية أو التحقيق النقابي، مشيراً إلى أن الهدف هو حماية المهنة وصون كرامة أسر الفنانين.
The head of the Actors' Syndicate, Ashraf Zaki, has threatened to take legal action against infiltrators and impersonators of media personalities who violate the sanctity of the deceased to create sensational content, confirming that a number of them have been identified.
New Protocol
Zaki described the activation of the new protocol for covering celebrity funerals as an extremely important step, promising to reveal additional details regarding the issue of filming at funerals after the burial ceremonies of the late artist Hani Shaker are completed.
He confirmed in television statements that his meeting with the head of the Journalists' Syndicate, Khaled El-Balshi, resulted in many serious and significant insights.
Media Coverage of Funerals
This statement comes in conjunction with the launch of the Egyptian Journalists' Syndicate's first official protocol to organize media coverage of funerals, in collaboration with the Syndicates of Performing Arts and Music and the Photographers' Division.
This procedure will come into effect starting with the funeral of the late artist Hani Shaker, scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday), and registration has been opened through specific forms to ensure that only accredited photographers and journalists are present, preventing the chaos witnessed at previous events.
The protocol, which is implemented in cooperation with a specialized funeral organization company, aims to impose a logistical system that preserves the sanctity of the ceremonies and the privacy of the families of the deceased.
Investigation and Accountability
For his part, the head of the Photographers' Division, Magdy Ibrahim, warned that any violation of the new regulations will expose the violator to legal accountability or union investigation, pointing out that the goal is to protect the profession and uphold the dignity of the artists' families.