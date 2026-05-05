توعد نقيب المهن التمثيلية الفنان أشرف زكي، باتخاذ إجراءات قانونية بحق المندسين ومنتحلي شخصيات الإعلاميين الذين ينتهكون حرمة الموتى لصناعة محتوى مثير، مؤكداً رصد عدد منهم.

بروتوكول جديد

ووصف زكي، تفعيل البروتوكول الجديد لتغطية جنازات المشاهير بالخطوة المهمة للغاية، متوعدًا بالكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية تتعلق بقضية التصوير في الجنازات عقب الانتهاء من مراسم دفن الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر.

وأكدفي تصريحات تلفزيونية بأن لقاءه نقيب الصحفيين خالد البلشي، أسفر عن معطيات كثيرة وخطيرة.

التغطية الإعلامية للجنازات

ويأتي هذا التصريح تزامنًا مع إطلاق نقابة الصحفيين المصرية أول بروتوكول رسمي لتنظيم التغطية الإعلامية للجنازات، بالتعاون مع نقابتي المهن التمثيلية والموسيقية وشعبة المصورين.

وسيدخل هذا الإجراء حيز التنفيذ الفعلي بداية من جنازة الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر المقررة ظهر غد (الأربعاء)، وفُتح باب التسجيل عبر استمارات محددة لضمان وجود المصورين والصحفيين المعتمدين فقط، ومنع الفوضى التي شهدتها المناسبات السابقة.

ويهدف البروتوكول، الذي يطبق بالتعاون مع شركة متخصصة في تنظيم الجنازات، إلى فرض نظام لوجستي يحفظ قدسية المراسم وخصوصية أهالي الراحلين.

تحقيق ومساءلة

من جانبه حذر رئيس شعبة المصورين مجدي إبراهيم من أن أي تجاوز للضوابط الجديدة سيعرض صاحبه للمساءلة القانونية أو التحقيق النقابي، مشيراً إلى أن الهدف هو حماية المهنة وصون كرامة أسر الفنانين.