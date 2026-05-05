The head of the Actors' Syndicate, Ashraf Zaki, has threatened to take legal action against infiltrators and impersonators of media personalities who violate the sanctity of the deceased to create sensational content, confirming that a number of them have been identified.

New Protocol

Zaki described the activation of the new protocol for covering celebrity funerals as an extremely important step, promising to reveal additional details regarding the issue of filming at funerals after the burial ceremonies of the late artist Hani Shaker are completed.

He confirmed in television statements that his meeting with the head of the Journalists' Syndicate, Khaled El-Balshi, resulted in many serious and significant insights.

Media Coverage of Funerals

This statement comes in conjunction with the launch of the Egyptian Journalists' Syndicate's first official protocol to organize media coverage of funerals, in collaboration with the Syndicates of Performing Arts and Music and the Photographers' Division.

This procedure will come into effect starting with the funeral of the late artist Hani Shaker, scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday), and registration has been opened through specific forms to ensure that only accredited photographers and journalists are present, preventing the chaos witnessed at previous events.

The protocol, which is implemented in cooperation with a specialized funeral organization company, aims to impose a logistical system that preserves the sanctity of the ceremonies and the privacy of the families of the deceased.

Investigation and Accountability

For his part, the head of the Photographers' Division, Magdy Ibrahim, warned that any violation of the new regulations will expose the violator to legal accountability or union investigation, pointing out that the goal is to protect the profession and uphold the dignity of the artists' families.