استهل منتخب منتخب اليمن تحت 17 عاماً مشواره في نهائيات كأس آسيا تحت 17 عاماً 2026 بالخسارة أمام منتخب فيتنام تحت 17 عاماً بهدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما مساء الأربعاء ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى للمجموعة الثالثة، على ملاعب جدة، في البطولة المؤهلة إلى كأس العالم للناشئين 2026 في قطر.

شوط متوازن.. وهدف يحسم المواجهة

وانتهى الشوط الأول بالتعادل السلبي، بعدما تبادل المنتخبان السيطرة والمحاولات الهجومية دون قدرة على هز الشباك، وسط أداء متوازن وحذر دفاعي من الطرفين.

وفي الشوط الثاني، استمرت المحاولات المتبادلة حتى نجح المنتخب الفيتنامي في خطف هدف المباراة الوحيد عند الدقيقة 76، ليحسم المواجهة ويمنح منتخب بلاده أول ثلاث نقاط في البطولة.

فيتنام تتصدر.. واليمن يبحث عن التعويض

وبهذه النتيجة، تصدر المنتخب الفيتنامي ترتيب المجموعة الثالثة برصيد ثلاث نقاط، فيما حصل كل من منتخب الإمارات تحت 17 عاماً ومنتخب كوريا الجنوبية تحت 17 عاماً على نقطة واحدة عقب تعادلهما، بينما بقي رصيد المنتخب اليمني خالياً من النقاط.

ويستعد المنتخب اليمني لمواجهة نظيره الإماراتي الأحد القادم ضمن الجولة الثانية، في لقاء يبحث خلاله عن نتيجة إيجابية تُنعش حظوظه في المنافسة على إحدى بطاقتي التأهل، قبل أن يختتم مبارياته في دور المجموعات بمواجهة كوريا الجنوبية الأربعاء المقبل.

جدة تحتضن البطولة الآسيوية

وتحتضن جدة منافسات النسخة الـ21 من البطولة خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 25 مايو، بمشاركة نخبة منتخبات القارة الآسيوية، في بطولة تمثل البوابة المؤهلة إلى مونديال الناشئين 2026 في قطر.

8 مقاعد آسيوية إلى مونديال قطر

ولا تقتصر أهمية البطولة على التتويج القاري، إذ تتأهل المنتخبات الثمانية التي تبلغ الدور ربع النهائي مباشرة إلى كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً 2026.

وفي حال وصول منتخب قطر، المتأهل مسبقاً بصفته مستضيف البطولة العالمية، إلى الدور ربع النهائي، فإن بطاقة التأهل الإضافية ستذهب إلى أفضل منتخب يحتل المركز الثالث في البطولة القارية.