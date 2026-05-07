استهل منتخب منتخب اليمن تحت 17 عاماً مشواره في نهائيات كأس آسيا تحت 17 عاماً 2026 بالخسارة أمام منتخب فيتنام تحت 17 عاماً بهدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما مساء الأربعاء ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى للمجموعة الثالثة، على ملاعب جدة، في البطولة المؤهلة إلى كأس العالم للناشئين 2026 في قطر.
شوط متوازن.. وهدف يحسم المواجهة
وانتهى الشوط الأول بالتعادل السلبي، بعدما تبادل المنتخبان السيطرة والمحاولات الهجومية دون قدرة على هز الشباك، وسط أداء متوازن وحذر دفاعي من الطرفين.
وفي الشوط الثاني، استمرت المحاولات المتبادلة حتى نجح المنتخب الفيتنامي في خطف هدف المباراة الوحيد عند الدقيقة 76، ليحسم المواجهة ويمنح منتخب بلاده أول ثلاث نقاط في البطولة.
فيتنام تتصدر.. واليمن يبحث عن التعويض
وبهذه النتيجة، تصدر المنتخب الفيتنامي ترتيب المجموعة الثالثة برصيد ثلاث نقاط، فيما حصل كل من منتخب الإمارات تحت 17 عاماً ومنتخب كوريا الجنوبية تحت 17 عاماً على نقطة واحدة عقب تعادلهما، بينما بقي رصيد المنتخب اليمني خالياً من النقاط.
ويستعد المنتخب اليمني لمواجهة نظيره الإماراتي الأحد القادم ضمن الجولة الثانية، في لقاء يبحث خلاله عن نتيجة إيجابية تُنعش حظوظه في المنافسة على إحدى بطاقتي التأهل، قبل أن يختتم مبارياته في دور المجموعات بمواجهة كوريا الجنوبية الأربعاء المقبل.
جدة تحتضن البطولة الآسيوية
وتحتضن جدة منافسات النسخة الـ21 من البطولة خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 25 مايو، بمشاركة نخبة منتخبات القارة الآسيوية، في بطولة تمثل البوابة المؤهلة إلى مونديال الناشئين 2026 في قطر.
8 مقاعد آسيوية إلى مونديال قطر
ولا تقتصر أهمية البطولة على التتويج القاري، إذ تتأهل المنتخبات الثمانية التي تبلغ الدور ربع النهائي مباشرة إلى كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً 2026.
وفي حال وصول منتخب قطر، المتأهل مسبقاً بصفته مستضيف البطولة العالمية، إلى الدور ربع النهائي، فإن بطاقة التأهل الإضافية ستذهب إلى أفضل منتخب يحتل المركز الثالث في البطولة القارية.
The Yemen U-17 national team began its journey in the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup with a loss to the Vietnam U-17 national team, with a score of one goal to none, in the match that took place on Wednesday evening as part of the first round of Group C, at the stadiums in Jeddah, in the tournament qualifying for the 2026 U-17 World Cup in Qatar.
A Balanced Half.. and a Goal Decides the Match
The first half ended in a goalless draw, as both teams exchanged control and attacking attempts without being able to find the back of the net, amidst a balanced performance and cautious defense from both sides.
In the second half, the exchanges of attempts continued until the Vietnamese team succeeded in snatching the only goal of the match in the 76th minute, thus deciding the encounter and granting their team the first three points in the tournament.
Vietnam Leads.. and Yemen Seeks Redemption
With this result, the Vietnamese team topped Group C with three points, while both the UAE U-17 team and the South Korea U-17 team earned one point each after their draw, while the Yemen team remained without any points.
The Yemen team is preparing to face its UAE counterpart next Sunday in the second round, in a match where they seek a positive result to revive their chances of competing for one of the qualifying spots, before concluding their group stage matches against South Korea next Wednesday.
Jeddah Hosts the Asian Championship
Jeddah is hosting the 21st edition of the tournament from May 5 to 25, featuring the elite teams of the Asian continent, in a championship that represents the gateway to the U-17 World Cup 2026 in Qatar.
8 Asian Spots for the Qatar World Cup
The importance of the tournament is not limited to continental glory, as the eight teams that reach the quarter-finals will qualify directly for the U-17 World Cup 2026.
If the Qatari team, which has already qualified as the host of the global tournament, reaches the quarter-finals, the additional qualifying spot will go to the best team that finishes in third place in the continental tournament.