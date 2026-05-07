The Yemen U-17 national team began its journey in the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup with a loss to the Vietnam U-17 national team, with a score of one goal to none, in the match that took place on Wednesday evening as part of the first round of Group C, at the stadiums in Jeddah, in the tournament qualifying for the 2026 U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

A Balanced Half.. and a Goal Decides the Match

The first half ended in a goalless draw, as both teams exchanged control and attacking attempts without being able to find the back of the net, amidst a balanced performance and cautious defense from both sides.

In the second half, the exchanges of attempts continued until the Vietnamese team succeeded in snatching the only goal of the match in the 76th minute, thus deciding the encounter and granting their team the first three points in the tournament.

Vietnam Leads.. and Yemen Seeks Redemption

With this result, the Vietnamese team topped Group C with three points, while both the UAE U-17 team and the South Korea U-17 team earned one point each after their draw, while the Yemen team remained without any points.

The Yemen team is preparing to face its UAE counterpart next Sunday in the second round, in a match where they seek a positive result to revive their chances of competing for one of the qualifying spots, before concluding their group stage matches against South Korea next Wednesday.

Jeddah Hosts the Asian Championship

Jeddah is hosting the 21st edition of the tournament from May 5 to 25, featuring the elite teams of the Asian continent, in a championship that represents the gateway to the U-17 World Cup 2026 in Qatar.

8 Asian Spots for the Qatar World Cup

The importance of the tournament is not limited to continental glory, as the eight teams that reach the quarter-finals will qualify directly for the U-17 World Cup 2026.

If the Qatari team, which has already qualified as the host of the global tournament, reaches the quarter-finals, the additional qualifying spot will go to the best team that finishes in third place in the continental tournament.