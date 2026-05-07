The campus transformed in moments into a scene of chaos and terror, resembling a "battlefield" at Rashid University in its branch in the Beheira Governorate of Egypt, after social media was flooded with footage showing individuals armed with knives and sticks storming university buildings, causing panic and mass flight among students.

The circulated footage showed a group of young people violently clashing inside the university, amidst the screams of female students and attempts by male students to escape from the "thuggery" that had reached the study corridors. The incident began with a personal dispute between a group of students, but it escalated unexpectedly after one party sought the help of "external elements" to invade the university.

Following the incident trending on social media, the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education issued a statement confirming its monitoring of the incident, and the actions taken were as follows:

Security intervention: The university administration called upon security forces, who immediately took control of the situation and arrested those involved.

Suspension and prohibition: The university decided to suspend the students responsible for the brawl and prohibit them from entering the campus entirely until the prosecution's investigations are completed.

Stabilizing studies: The university's Board of Trustees confirmed that examinations are proceeding normally and safely after securing the site completely.

Despite the situation being brought under control, the incident sparked a wave of anger and questions from parents and students:

Gate loophole: How did individuals from outside manage to enter an educational campus while carrying "bladed weapons"?

University security: Are the inspection procedures at the gates sufficient to protect students from such bloody brawls?

It can be said that what happened at Rashid University is a "wake-up call" regarding the need to tighten security oversight at the gates of private and public universities, to ensure that the "campus" does not turn into a battleground for settling personal disputes with weapons and intimidation.