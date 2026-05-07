تحول الحرم الجامعي في لحظات إلى ساحة من الفوضى والرعب، وطغى ما شبه «ساحة اشتباك» على حرم جامعة «رشيد» بفرعها في محافظة البحيرة المصرية، بعدما ضجت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بلقطات تظهر اقتحام أشخاص يحملون أسلحة بيضاء وعصي لمباني الجامعة، مما تسبب في حالة من الهلع والفرار الجماعي بين الطلاب.

أظهرت اللقطات المتداولة مجموعة من الشباب يشتبكون بعنف داخل الجامعة، وسط صراخ الطالبات ومحاولات الطلاب الفرار من «البلطجة» التي طالت ممرات الدراسة. الواقعة بدأت بخلاف شخصي بين مجموعة من الطلاب، لكنها تطورت بشكل غير متوقع بعد استعانة أحد الأطراف بـ«عناصر من الخارج» لاقتحام الجامعة.

وعقب تصدر الواقعة لـ«التريند»، أصدرت وزارة التعليم العالي المصرية بياناً أكدت فيه متابعتها للحادثة، وجاءت التحركات كالتالي:

  • التدخل الأمني: استعانت إدارة الجامعة بالأجهزة الأمنية التي سيطرت على الموقف فوراً وألقت القبض على المتورطين.
  • الفصل والمنع: قررت الجامعة إيقاف الطلاب المتسببين في المشاجرة ومنعهم من دخول الحرم الجامعي نهائياً لحين انتهاء تحقيقات النيابة.
  • استقرار الدراسة: أكد مجلس أمناء الجامعة أن الامتحانات تسير بشكل طبيعي وآمن بعد تأمين الموقع بالكامل.

رغم السيطرة على الموقف، إلا أن الواقعة فجرت موجة غضب وتساؤلات من أولياء الأمور والطلاب:

  • ثغرة البوابات: كيف نجح أشخاص من الخارج في دخول حرم تعليمي وهم يحملون «أسلحة بيضاء»؟
  • أمن الجامعات: هل إجراءات التفتيش على البوابات كافية لحماية الطلاب من مثل هذه المشاجرات الدامية؟

ويمكن القول إن ما حدث في جامعة رشيد هو «جرس إنذار» حول ضرورة تشديد الرقابة الأمنية على بوابات الجامعات الخاصة والأهلية، لضمان ألا يتحول «الحرم الجامعي» إلى ساحة لتصفية الخلافات الشخصية بالأسلحة والترهيب.