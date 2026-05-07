تحول الحرم الجامعي في لحظات إلى ساحة من الفوضى والرعب، وطغى ما شبه «ساحة اشتباك» على حرم جامعة «رشيد» بفرعها في محافظة البحيرة المصرية، بعدما ضجت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بلقطات تظهر اقتحام أشخاص يحملون أسلحة بيضاء وعصي لمباني الجامعة، مما تسبب في حالة من الهلع والفرار الجماعي بين الطلاب.
أظهرت اللقطات المتداولة مجموعة من الشباب يشتبكون بعنف داخل الجامعة، وسط صراخ الطالبات ومحاولات الطلاب الفرار من «البلطجة» التي طالت ممرات الدراسة. الواقعة بدأت بخلاف شخصي بين مجموعة من الطلاب، لكنها تطورت بشكل غير متوقع بعد استعانة أحد الأطراف بـ«عناصر من الخارج» لاقتحام الجامعة.
وعقب تصدر الواقعة لـ«التريند»، أصدرت وزارة التعليم العالي المصرية بياناً أكدت فيه متابعتها للحادثة، وجاءت التحركات كالتالي:
- التدخل الأمني: استعانت إدارة الجامعة بالأجهزة الأمنية التي سيطرت على الموقف فوراً وألقت القبض على المتورطين.
- الفصل والمنع: قررت الجامعة إيقاف الطلاب المتسببين في المشاجرة ومنعهم من دخول الحرم الجامعي نهائياً لحين انتهاء تحقيقات النيابة.
- استقرار الدراسة: أكد مجلس أمناء الجامعة أن الامتحانات تسير بشكل طبيعي وآمن بعد تأمين الموقع بالكامل.
رغم السيطرة على الموقف، إلا أن الواقعة فجرت موجة غضب وتساؤلات من أولياء الأمور والطلاب:
- ثغرة البوابات: كيف نجح أشخاص من الخارج في دخول حرم تعليمي وهم يحملون «أسلحة بيضاء»؟
- أمن الجامعات: هل إجراءات التفتيش على البوابات كافية لحماية الطلاب من مثل هذه المشاجرات الدامية؟
ويمكن القول إن ما حدث في جامعة رشيد هو «جرس إنذار» حول ضرورة تشديد الرقابة الأمنية على بوابات الجامعات الخاصة والأهلية، لضمان ألا يتحول «الحرم الجامعي» إلى ساحة لتصفية الخلافات الشخصية بالأسلحة والترهيب.
The campus transformed in moments into a scene of chaos and terror, resembling a "battlefield" at Rashid University in its branch in the Beheira Governorate of Egypt, after social media was flooded with footage showing individuals armed with knives and sticks storming university buildings, causing panic and mass flight among students.
The circulated footage showed a group of young people violently clashing inside the university, amidst the screams of female students and attempts by male students to escape from the "thuggery" that had reached the study corridors. The incident began with a personal dispute between a group of students, but it escalated unexpectedly after one party sought the help of "external elements" to invade the university.
Following the incident trending on social media, the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education issued a statement confirming its monitoring of the incident, and the actions taken were as follows:
- Security intervention: The university administration called upon security forces, who immediately took control of the situation and arrested those involved.
- Suspension and prohibition: The university decided to suspend the students responsible for the brawl and prohibit them from entering the campus entirely until the prosecution's investigations are completed.
- Stabilizing studies: The university's Board of Trustees confirmed that examinations are proceeding normally and safely after securing the site completely.
Despite the situation being brought under control, the incident sparked a wave of anger and questions from parents and students:
- Gate loophole: How did individuals from outside manage to enter an educational campus while carrying "bladed weapons"?
- University security: Are the inspection procedures at the gates sufficient to protect students from such bloody brawls?
It can be said that what happened at Rashid University is a "wake-up call" regarding the need to tighten security oversight at the gates of private and public universities, to ensure that the "campus" does not turn into a battleground for settling personal disputes with weapons and intimidation.