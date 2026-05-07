The residents of the Moroccan city of Zagora experienced a terrifying night by all measures, as the flames engulfed the historic "Ternata" oasis in a fire described as devastating, turning hundreds of fruitful palm trees to ash, amidst the shock of the farmers who watched their only source of livelihood evaporate before their eyes.

The fire broke out on Wednesday evening, and due to strong winds and the dryness of palm debris, the blaze spread like wildfire, turning the heart of the oasis into an "open oven." According to the initial assessment, the flames consumed more than 500 palm trees, resulting in a severe loss that strikes at the local economy of the region, which relies entirely on date production.

Screams Behind the Ashes

The scene inside the oasis was painful, with farmers covering their faces in black as they tried to save what remained of their trees using primitive means, while fire trucks struggled to reach some hotspots. One affected individual said with sorrow: "What was lost today is not just trees, but the future of our children that burned in moments."

The disaster revealed difficult challenges faced by firefighting teams, as the lack of road access within the oasis hindered the rapid arrival of vehicles, renewing residents' demands for the necessity of:

Preparing access roads: to ensure that civil protection trucks can intervene in a timely manner.

Cleaning the oases: from dry grass that turns into "fuel" ready to ignite in the summer.

While Moroccan authorities have initiated an official investigation to uncover the causes of the incident, the "Ternata" oasis remains a bleeding wound that reminds us of the dangers of climate change and the fragility of the infrastructure of oases, amidst fears of this "hell" recurring in other oases.