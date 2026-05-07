عاش سكان مدينة زاكورة المغربية ليلة مرعبة بكل المقاييس، بعدما اجتاحت ألسنة اللهب واحة «ترناتة» التاريخية، في حريق وصف بالمدمر، حوّل المئات من أشجار النخيل المثمرة إلى رماد، وسط صدمة الفلاحين الذين شاهدوا مصدر رزقهم الوحيد يتبخر أمام أعينهم.

اندلعت النيران مساء الأربعاء، وبفعل الرياح القوية وجفاف مخلفات النخيل، انتشر الحريق بسرعة البرق، ما حوّل قلب الواحة إلى «فرن مفتوح». وبحسب الحصيلة الأولية، التهمت النيران أكثر من 500 نخلة، في خسارة فادحة تضرب الاقتصاد المحلي للمنطقة التي تعتمد كلياً على إنتاج التمور.

صرخات خلف الرماد

المشهد داخل الواحة كان مؤلماً، فلاحون غطى السواد وجوههم وهم يحاولون إنقاذ ما تبقى من أشجارهم بوسائل بدائية أمام عجز شاحنات الإطفاء عن الوصول لبعض البؤر. أحد المتضررين قال بحسرة: «ما ضاع اليوم ليس مجرد شجر، بل هو مستقبل أبنائنا الذي احترق في لحظات».

وكشفت الكارثة تحديات صعبة واجهت فرق الإطفاء، حيث أعاق غياب المسالك الطرقية داخل الواحة وصول الآليات بسرعة، مما جدد مطالب السكان بضرورة:

  • تهيئة المسالك: لضمان تدخل شاحنات الوقاية المدنية في الوقت المناسب.
  • تنظيف الواحات: من الأعشاب اليابسة التي تتحول في الصيف إلى «وقود» جاهز للاشتعال.

بينما باشرت السلطات المغربية تحقيقاً رسمياً لكشف أسباب الحادثة، تظل واحة «ترناتة» جرحاً نازفاً يذكر بخطورة التغيرات المناخية وهشاشة البنية التحتية للواحات، وسط مخاوف من تكرار هذا «الجحيم» في واحات أخرى.