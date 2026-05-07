In a shocking incident that shook public opinion in Egypt, a widely sympathetic story about a woman from Ismailia turned into a major case of "electronic fraud" after Egyptian security agencies revealed the truth behind her claim of having cancer to gain the sympathy of followers and collect large donations. The story began with "tearful" videos that spread like wildfire, in which the woman recounted her bitter suffering with the dreaded illness and appealed to kind-hearted individuals to help her with the exorbitant treatment costs. The woman's moving tone prompted thousands to donate to her, and even public figures contributed to her support, before the "mask of deception" began to fall.

Following the widespread circulation of the story and the growing suspicions, the Egyptian Ministry of Interior took action to uncover the circumstances of the incident, and the surprises were as follows:

No illness: Investigations revealed that the woman (a housewife) had no medical documents or official reports proving her cancer diagnosis.

Strange confession: After her arrest, the accused confessed to posting the videos to collect money, justifying her actions with words that astonished the investigators, as she said she "thought" she had tumors due to some pains, without undergoing any tests to confirm that!

Journalist's report: The case officially erupted after a report from a journalist who had assisted her in collecting donations, only to discover that everything the woman had recounted was "pure imagination."

This incident has brought attention back to the dangers of "random donations" via social media, as social media users called for the necessity of verifying humanitarian cases through official channels, to ensure that charitable funds reach their actual deserving recipients instead of "professionals."

While the public prosecution began investigations, the "Ismailia woman" remains a harsh lesson in the age of digital deception, as it proved that behind every touching video, there may be a "well-crafted plan" to rob the pockets of the simple in the name of illness.