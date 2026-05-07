في واقعة صادمة هزت الرأي العام المصري، تحولت قصة تعاطف واسعة مع سيدة من محافظة الإسماعيلية إلى قضية «نصب إلكتروني» كبرى، بعدما كشفت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية حقيقة ادعائها الإصابة بالسرطان لاستمالة تعاطف المتابعين وجمع تبرعات مالية ضخمة. بدأت القصة بمقاطع فيديو «مبكية» انتشرت كالنار في الهشيم، ظهرت فيها السيدة وهي تروي معاناتها المريرة مع المرض اللعين، وتناشد أصحاب القلوب الرحيمة مساعدتها في تكاليف العلاج الباهظة. النبرة المؤثرة للسيدة دفعت الآلاف للتبرع لها، بل وساهمت شخصيات عامة في دعمها، قبل أن يبدأ «قناع الخدعة» بالسقوط.

وعقب تداول القصة على نطاق واسع وتزايد الشكوك، تحركت وزارة الداخلية المصرية لكشف ملابسات الواقعة، وجاءت المفاجآت كالتالي:

  • لا وجود للمرض: كشفت التحريات أن السيدة (ربة منزل) لا تملك أي مستندات طبية أو تقارير رسمية تثبت إصابتها بالسرطان.
  • اعتراف غريب: بعد القبض عليها، اعترفت المتهمة بنشر الفيديوهات لجمع المال، وبررت فعلتها بكلمات أثارت ذهول المحققين، حيث قالت إنها «ظنت» أنها مصابة بالأورام بسبب بعض الآلام، دون أن تُجري أي فحوصات تؤكد ذلك!
  • بلاغ الصحفية: القضية تفجرت رسمياً بعد بلاغ من صحفية كانت قد ساعدتها في جمع التبرعات، قبل أن تكتشف أن كل ما روته السيدة كان «محض خيال».

أعادت هذه الواقعة تسليط الضوء على خطورة «التبرعات العشوائية» عبر السوشيال ميديا، حيث طالب رواد التواصل الاجتماعي بضرورة التحقق من الحالات الإنسانية عبر الجهات الرسمية، لضمان وصول أموال الخير إلى مستحقيها الفعليين بدلاً من «المحترفين».

بينما باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيقات، تبقى «سيدة الإسماعيلية» درساً قاسياً في عصر التضليل الرقمي، حيث أثبتت أن خلف كل فيديو مؤثر قد تختبئ «خطة محكمة» لنهب جيوب البسطاء باسم المرض.