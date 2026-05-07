في واقعة صادمة هزت الرأي العام المصري، تحولت قصة تعاطف واسعة مع سيدة من محافظة الإسماعيلية إلى قضية «نصب إلكتروني» كبرى، بعدما كشفت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية حقيقة ادعائها الإصابة بالسرطان لاستمالة تعاطف المتابعين وجمع تبرعات مالية ضخمة. بدأت القصة بمقاطع فيديو «مبكية» انتشرت كالنار في الهشيم، ظهرت فيها السيدة وهي تروي معاناتها المريرة مع المرض اللعين، وتناشد أصحاب القلوب الرحيمة مساعدتها في تكاليف العلاج الباهظة. النبرة المؤثرة للسيدة دفعت الآلاف للتبرع لها، بل وساهمت شخصيات عامة في دعمها، قبل أن يبدأ «قناع الخدعة» بالسقوط.
وعقب تداول القصة على نطاق واسع وتزايد الشكوك، تحركت وزارة الداخلية المصرية لكشف ملابسات الواقعة، وجاءت المفاجآت كالتالي:
- لا وجود للمرض: كشفت التحريات أن السيدة (ربة منزل) لا تملك أي مستندات طبية أو تقارير رسمية تثبت إصابتها بالسرطان.
- اعتراف غريب: بعد القبض عليها، اعترفت المتهمة بنشر الفيديوهات لجمع المال، وبررت فعلتها بكلمات أثارت ذهول المحققين، حيث قالت إنها «ظنت» أنها مصابة بالأورام بسبب بعض الآلام، دون أن تُجري أي فحوصات تؤكد ذلك!
- بلاغ الصحفية: القضية تفجرت رسمياً بعد بلاغ من صحفية كانت قد ساعدتها في جمع التبرعات، قبل أن تكتشف أن كل ما روته السيدة كان «محض خيال».
أعادت هذه الواقعة تسليط الضوء على خطورة «التبرعات العشوائية» عبر السوشيال ميديا، حيث طالب رواد التواصل الاجتماعي بضرورة التحقق من الحالات الإنسانية عبر الجهات الرسمية، لضمان وصول أموال الخير إلى مستحقيها الفعليين بدلاً من «المحترفين».
بينما باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيقات، تبقى «سيدة الإسماعيلية» درساً قاسياً في عصر التضليل الرقمي، حيث أثبتت أن خلف كل فيديو مؤثر قد تختبئ «خطة محكمة» لنهب جيوب البسطاء باسم المرض.
In a shocking incident that shook public opinion in Egypt, a widely sympathetic story about a woman from Ismailia turned into a major case of "electronic fraud" after Egyptian security agencies revealed the truth behind her claim of having cancer to gain the sympathy of followers and collect large donations. The story began with "tearful" videos that spread like wildfire, in which the woman recounted her bitter suffering with the dreaded illness and appealed to kind-hearted individuals to help her with the exorbitant treatment costs. The woman's moving tone prompted thousands to donate to her, and even public figures contributed to her support, before the "mask of deception" began to fall.
Following the widespread circulation of the story and the growing suspicions, the Egyptian Ministry of Interior took action to uncover the circumstances of the incident, and the surprises were as follows:
- No illness: Investigations revealed that the woman (a housewife) had no medical documents or official reports proving her cancer diagnosis.
- Strange confession: After her arrest, the accused confessed to posting the videos to collect money, justifying her actions with words that astonished the investigators, as she said she "thought" she had tumors due to some pains, without undergoing any tests to confirm that!
- Journalist's report: The case officially erupted after a report from a journalist who had assisted her in collecting donations, only to discover that everything the woman had recounted was "pure imagination."
This incident has brought attention back to the dangers of "random donations" via social media, as social media users called for the necessity of verifying humanitarian cases through official channels, to ensure that charitable funds reach their actual deserving recipients instead of "professionals."
While the public prosecution began investigations, the "Ismailia woman" remains a harsh lesson in the age of digital deception, as it proved that behind every touching video, there may be a "well-crafted plan" to rob the pockets of the simple in the name of illness.