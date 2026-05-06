في خطوة تعكس تصاعد التوتر الاقتصادي والسياسي بين بكين وواشنطن، أصدرت الصين توجيهات مباشرة إلى مصافي النفط المحلية المستوردة للخام الإيراني بعدم الالتزام بالعقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة على طهران، وذلك قبيل زيارة وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إلى العاصمة الصينية.

وفعّلت وزارة التجارة الصينية، لأول مرة منذ إقراره عام 2021، قانوناً يهدف إلى حماية الشركات والمصالح الصينية من القوانين والإجراءات الأجنبية، مؤكدة أن الخطوة تأتي لمواجهة ما وصفته بـ«الولاية القضائية الممتدة» التي تمارسها الولايات المتحدة خارج حدودها، وفق ما نقلته وكالة «رويترز».

واشنطن تضغط على المصافي الصينية

وتواصل وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية تصعيد ضغوطها على مصافي التكرير المستقلة الصغيرة في الصين، بسبب استمرارها في شراء النفط الإيراني رغم العقوبات.

وفرضت واشنطن عقوبات على خمس مصافٍ صينية، كان أحدثها في أواخر أبريل، مستهدفة شركة «هنغلي للبتروكيماويات» التي تُعد من أكبر المشترين للخام الإيراني، بعدما اشترت نفطاً بمليارات الدولارات خلال الفترة الماضية.

بيسنت: النفط الإيراني «دعم للإرهاب»

وفي تصعيد جديد، اعتبر وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت أن استمرار الصين في شراء النفط الإيراني يمثل «دعماً للإرهاب»، داعياً بكين إلى لعب دور دبلوماسي أكبر للمساعدة في إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.

وأشار بيسنت إلى أن المضيق، الذي يُعد أحد أهم شرايين الطاقة العالمية لنقل النفط والغاز، لا يزال متأثراً بتداعيات الحرب، ما تسبب في اضطرابات واسعة بأسواق الطاقة العالمية.

لقاء صيني ـ إيراني قبل قمة ترامب وشي

والتقى وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي نظيره الصيني وانغ يي في بكين، في أول اجتماع رفيع المستوى بين البلدين منذ اندلاع الحرب الأخيرة مع إيران.

وتأتي زيارة عراقجي في توقيت حساس، قبل أسبوع واحد فقط من القمة المرتقبة بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والرئيس الصيني شى جين بينج في بكين، وسط ترقب دولي لمستقبل المواجهة الاقتصادية والسياسية بين أكبر قوتين في العالم، وانعكاساتها على أسواق الطاقة والملف الإيراني.