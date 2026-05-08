The Ministry of Interior has urged citizens, residents, and visa holders of all types to adhere to the regulations governing the performance of Hajj and not to expose themselves to penalties, emphasizing that obtaining a valid Hajj permit is a fundamental requirement for performing the Hajj obligation.

The Ministry of Interior called for compliance with the regulations for this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and cooperation with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah, and to promptly report any violations via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.