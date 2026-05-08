The General Administration of Mujahideen patrols in the Jazan region arrested a citizen for transporting (4) violators of the border security system of Yemeni nationality in a vehicle. They were stopped, and legal procedures were taken against them, and the violators were referred to the competent authority, while the person who transported them was referred to the Public Prosecution.

The official spokesperson for the General Administration of Mujahideen confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of the border security system into the Kingdom, or transports them within it, or provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to (15) years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, and the confiscation of the means of transport and housing used for shelter, in addition to being publicly named.

He clarified that this crime is considered a major crime warranting detention, and it is a breach of honor and trust, urging the reporting of violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, and all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.