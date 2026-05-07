Al-Nasr Club captain Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved a new milestone in his exceptional career, reaching his 100th goal in the Saudi Professional League since joining "Al-Nasr" in the 2022-2023 season. The 100th goal came against Al-Shabab, further solidifying his presence as one of the most influential stars in the history of the competition in a short period.



The Portuguese star reached this remarkable number during 105 matches played in the league while wearing the Al-Nasr jersey, showcasing impressive offensive performances that placed him among the top scorers in the competition. He has directly contributed to enhancing his team's attacking strength and leading them in many crucial encounters.



Al-Batin is the only team that Ronaldo faced in the Saudi Professional League without managing to score against, during just one match, which is a notable anomaly in his goal record against various teams.



Ronaldo's goals were distributed among the clubs as follows:



* Al-Wahda: 10



* Al-Fateh: 9



* Al-Shabab & Damak & Al-Akhdood: 7



* Al-Ittihad: 6



* Al-Khaleej & Al-Riyadh & Al-Tai: 5



* Al-Ahli & Al-Fayha & Al-Raed & Al-Hazm & Abha: 4



* Al-Hilal & Al-Ettifaq & Al-Najma: 3



* Al-Qadisiyah & Al-Taawun & Al-Khulood & Al-Adalah: 2



* Al-Orouba & Neom: 1



Ronaldo's goals were also distributed by seasons since joining Al-Nasr as follows:



* 2022/2023 Season: (14) goals



* 2023/2024 Season: (35) goals



* 2024/2025 Season: (25) goals



* 2025/2026 Season: (26) goals



This diversity in scoring against various clubs, along with his consistent goal-scoring across seasons, reflects the significant stability Ronaldo has provided since arriving in the Saudi league. His impact has not been limited to a single team but has extended to most teams in the competition, enhancing his technical and competitive value on the field.



Ronaldo continues to write new chapters in his career filled with record-breaking numbers, confirming his ability to adapt and shine in various leagues, amid the aspirations of Al-Nasr fans for more goals and achievements in the coming period.