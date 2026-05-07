سجّل قائد نادي النصر كريستيانو رونالدو إنجازًا جديدًا في مسيرته الاستثنائية، بعدما بلغ هدفه رقم (100) في منافسات الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، منذ انضمامه إلى "العالمي" في موسم 2022-2023. وجاء الهدف رقم 100 في مرمى الشباب ليواصل ترسيخ حضوره كأحد أبرز النجوم تأثيرًا في تاريخ المسابقة خلال فترة قصيرة.


ووصل النجم البرتغالي إلى هذا الرقم المميز خلال (105) مباريات خاضها بقميص النصر في الدوري، مقدمًا مستويات هجومية لافتة جعلته من بين أبرز الهدافين في المسابقة، حيث أسهم بشكل مباشر في تعزيز القوة الهجومية لفريقه وقيادته في العديد من المواجهات الحاسمة.


ويُعد نادي الباطن الفريق الوحيد الذي واجهه رونالدو في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين ولم يتمكن من هز شباكه، وذلك خلال مباراة واحدة فقط، في مفارقة لافتة ضمن سجل أهدافه أمام مختلف الفرق.


وجاء توزيع أهداف رونالدو على الأندية على النحو التالي:


* الوحدة: 10


* الفتح: 9


* الشباب & ضمك & الأخدود: 7


* الاتحاد: 6


* الخليج & الرياض & الطائي: 5


* الأهلي & الفيحاء & الرائد & الحزم & أبها: 4


* الهلال & الاتفاق & النجمة: 3


* القادسية & التعاون & الخلود & العدالة: 2


* العروبة & نيوم: 1


كما توزعت أهداف رونالدو حسب المواسم منذ انضمامه إلى النصر على النحو التالي:


* موسم 2023/2022: (14) هدفًا


* موسم 2024/2023: (35) هدفًا


* موسم 2025/2024: (25) هدفًا


* موسم 2026/2025: (26) هدفًا


ويعكس هذا التنوع في تسجيل الأهداف أمام مختلف الأندية، إلى جانب الاستمرارية التهديفية عبر المواسم، مدى الثبات الكبير الذي يقدمه رونالدو منذ وصوله إلى الدوري السعودي، حيث لم يقتصر تأثيره على فريق بعينه، بل امتد ليشمل معظم فرق المسابقة، ما يعزز قيمته الفنية والتنافسية داخل الملعب.


ويواصل رونالدو كتابة فصول جديدة من مسيرته الحافلة بالأرقام القياسية، مؤكدًا قدرته على التأقلم والتألق في مختلف الدوريات، وسط تطلعات جماهير النصر لمزيد من الأهداف والإنجازات خلال الفترة القادمة.