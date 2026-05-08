شهد الحليب الخام في السنوات الأخيرة رواجاً متزايداً بين مجتمعات الصحة والعافية ومستخدمي وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث يروج له البعض باعتباره خياراً طبيعياً وأكثر فائدة من الحليب المبستر، مع مزاعم بأنه يعزز الهضم، ويدعم المناعة، ويحسن الصحة العامة.

لكن خبراء التغذية يؤكدون أن هذه الادعاءات لا تستند إلى أدلة علمية قوية، مشددين على أهمية التفريق بين المعلومات الدقيقة والاتجاهات الشائعة، بحسب موقع onlymyhealth الهندي.

وأوضحت رئيسة خدمات التغذية العلاجية والحمية بمستشفى أستر CMI في بنغالور إدوينا راج، أن عملية بسترة الحليب تعتمد على تسخينه إلى درجة حرارة معينة للقضاء على البكتيريا الضارة، مثل السالمونيلا، والإشريكية القولونية، والليستيريا، وهي ميكروبات قد تسبب أمراضاً خطيرة، خاصة للأطفال، والحوامل، وكبار السن، وأصحاب المناعة الضعيفة.

وأكدت أن وجود هذه البكتيريا في الحليب الخام ليس احتمالاً نادراً، بل يمثل خطراً موثقاً على الصحة العامة منذ عقود.

ووفقاً لتقرير أمربكي صادر في 2025 عن مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها (CDC)، فإن الحليب المبستر يوفر القيمة الغذائية نفسها الموجودة في الحليب الخام، بما في ذلك الكالسيوم، والبروتين، والفيتامينات الأساسية، دون مخاطر العدوى المرتبطة بالحليب غير المعالج.

وأضافت راج أن الاعتقاد بأن البسترة تقلل القيمة الغذائية للحليب يعد مفهوماً خاطئاً، إذ إن الفروق الغذائية بين الحليب الخام والمبستر طفيفة للغاية وغير ذات أهمية سريرية.

وبالتالي، فإن اختيار الحليب المبستر لا يعني التضحية بأي فوائد غذائية حقيقية، بل يوفر نفس الفوائد الصحية مع مستوى أعلى بكثير من الأمان.

وفيما يخص الخيار الأفضل، شددت خبيرة التغذية على أن الحليب المبستر يظل الخيار الأكثر أماناً وصحة لمعظم الناس، موضحة أن الحليب الطبيعي لا يعني دائماً الأفضل أو الأكثر أماناً.

واختتمت بالتأكيد على أن عمليات السلامة الغذائية مثل البسترة لا تسلب الحليب فوائده الطبيعية، بل تحمي المستهلك من مخاطر صحية يمكن تجنبها بسهولة.