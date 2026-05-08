Raw milk has seen a growing popularity in recent years among health and wellness communities and social media users, with some promoting it as a natural and more beneficial option than pasteurized milk, claiming that it enhances digestion, supports immunity, and improves overall health.

However, nutrition experts emphasize that these claims are not backed by strong scientific evidence, stressing the importance of distinguishing between accurate information and popular trends, according to the Indian site onlymyhealth.



Edwina Raj, head of therapeutic nutrition and diet services at Aster CMI Hospital in Bangalore, explained that the process of pasteurizing milk involves heating it to a certain temperature to eliminate harmful bacteria, such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, which are microbes that can cause serious illnesses, especially in children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.



She confirmed that the presence of these bacteria in raw milk is not a rare possibility but represents a documented public health risk for decades.

According to a 2025 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pasteurized milk provides the same nutritional value found in raw milk, including calcium, protein, and essential vitamins, without the infection risks associated with unprocessed milk.



Raj added that the belief that pasteurization reduces the nutritional value of milk is a misconception, as the nutritional differences between raw and pasteurized milk are very minor and clinically insignificant.

Thus, choosing pasteurized milk does not mean sacrificing any real nutritional benefits; rather, it offers the same health benefits with a much higher level of safety.



Regarding the best option, the nutrition expert stressed that pasteurized milk remains the safest and healthiest choice for most people, explaining that natural milk does not always mean better or safer.

She concluded by emphasizing that food safety processes like pasteurization do not strip milk of its natural benefits but protect consumers from easily avoidable health risks.