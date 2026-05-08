تكشف المباني المائلة والطرقات المتشققة في العاصمة المكسيكية مكسيكو سيتي عن أزمة بيئية متفاقمة تعيشها المدينة منذ أكثر من قرن، إذ تؤكد الدراسات الحديثة أن المدينة تغرق تدريجيًا بوتيرة تعد من الأسرع في العالم، بحسب صحيفة الغارديان.

وفي تطور علمي لافت، تمكن قمر صناعي متطور يحمل اسم «نيسار» (NISAR)، وهو مشروع مشترك بين وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية ناسا ومنظمة أبحاث الفضاء الهندية، من رصد معدلات الهبوط الأرضي في المدينة بدقة غير مسبوقة.

وبحسب البيانات الجديدة، فإن بعض مناطق العاصمة، بما في ذلك المطار الرئيسي، تهبط بأكثر من سنتيمترين شهريًا، وهو معدل يثير قلق العلماء والسلطات على حد سواء.

مدينة تميل حرفيًا

ويظهر تأثير الهبوط الأرضي بوضوح في ساحة زوكالو التاريخية وسط المدينة، حيث تبدو الكاتدرائية الرئيسية ومبانٍ تاريخية أخرى مائلة في اتجاهات مختلفة نتيجة الانخفاض التدريجي للتربة.

كما اضطر المسؤولون إلى إضافة 14 درجة جديدة إلى قاعدة نصب ملاك الاستقلال، أحد أشهر معالم العاصمة، منذ بنائه عام 1910، بسبب استمرار انخفاض مستوى الأرض المحيطة به.

ولا تقتصر الأضرار على المعالم التاريخية، إذ تشمل أيضًا الطرق، وشبكات المياه والصرف الصحي، وخطوط المترو، والبنية التحتية الحيوية التي تخدم نحو 22 مليون نسمة يعيشون في المدينة وضواحيها.

لماذا تغرق المدينة؟

ويرجع الخبراء السبب الرئيسي إلى الاستنزاف المفرط للمياه الجوفية.

فالعاصمة المكسيكية شُيّدت فوق بحيرة قديمة، ما يجعل التربة تحتها رخوة وغنية بالطين، ومع ضخ المياه من الطبقات الجوفية بوتيرة تفوق بكثير معدلات تجددها الطبيعي عبر الأمطار، تبدأ الأرض بالانضغاط تدريجيًا تحت وزن المدينة.

وأوضح علماء من وكالة ناسا أن استمرار سحب المياه يؤدي إلى تقلص الخزان الجوفي وانخفاض مستوى المياه بنحو 40 سنتيمترًا سنويًا.

حلقة مفرغة

ويؤدي هبوط الأرض إلى تشقق أنابيب المياه القديمة، ما يتسبب في فقدان نحو 40% من المياه بسبب التسرب، وفق تقديرات رسمية.

ومع تفاقم آثار التغير المناخي وتراجع معدلات الأمطار خلال السنوات الأخيرة، يخشى خبراء من أن تواجه أجزاء واسعة من المدينة أزمة مياه حادة قد تصل إلى جفاف الصنابير بالكامل.

تقنية فضائية ترصد الكارثة

ويتميز نظام «نيسار» بقدرته على رصد التغيرات الدقيقة جدًا في سطح الأرض حتى عبر الغيوم أو الغطاء النباتي الكثيف، ما يمنح العلماء صورة أوضح لتطور الظاهرة عبر الزمن.

وأكد باحثون أن التقنية الجديدة لن تقتصر فوائدها على مراقبة المدن الغارقة، بل ستساعد أيضًا في دراسة الزلازل والبراكين والانهيارات الأرضية والتغيرات المناخية حول العالم.

ورغم أن الصور الفضائية الجديدة قد تسهم في زيادة الوعي بحجم الأزمة، فإن الخبراء يؤكدون أن وقف هبوط المدينة يبدو مهمة شديدة التعقيد.

وقال المهندس المكسيكي إيفراين أوفاندو شيللي: «لإيقاف الهبوط علينا وقف استخراج المياه الجوفية، لكن إذا توقفنا عن استخراج المياه، فمن أين سنشرب؟».

وأضاف ساخرًا: «النكتة المتداولة هنا تقول: إذا لم نجد ماءً للشرب، فسنشرب التكيلا».