أكد وزير الأشغال العامة والطرق اليمني المهندس حسين عوض العقربي عمق العلاقات الأخوية بين السعودية واليمن وما يربطهما من مصير مشترك وعمق إستراتيجي وتاريخي، مشيراً إلى أن السعودية كانت ولا تزال السند الأول لليمنيين في السلم والحرب.


وقال في حوار أجرته معه «عكاظ»، إن الحكومة اليمنية استندت إلى الدعم السعودي باعتباره الركيزة الأساسية لمنع الانهيار الشامل، ومكنها من الاستمرار في دفع الرواتب وتقديم الخدمات للشعب اليمني. واستعرض الكثير من مجالات ومستوى الدعم السعودي المهم والحيوي في مجال الأشغال العامة والطرق في اليمن الذي أثمر إنشاء وإعادة تأهيل العديد من الطرق الحيوية والإستراتيحية ولعل أبرزها طريق هيجة العبد الرابط بين محافظة تعز والعاصمة المؤقتة عدن، بما يحمله من دلالات ويمثله من أهمية كبيرة تعكس حقيقة ومستوى الدعم السعودي لليمن، متناولاً العديد من المشاريع الحيوية الأخرى، ومعرباً عن تطلعه في تعزيز مجالات الدعم بما يمكن من الاستمرار في تحقيق التنمية والنماء والازدهار في اليمن.


وتطرق وزير الأشغال العامة والطرق اليمني إلى عدد من المواضيع المهمة من خلال الحوار التالي:


• ما طبيعة ومهمات ومسؤوليات وزارة الأشغال العامة والطرق؟


•• أولاً دعني أرحب بصحيفة «عكاظ» العريقة والواسعة الانتشار وأعرب عن تقديري لما تقدمه من جهد في تغطية الشأن اليمني.


وبالعودة للإجابة على سؤالك فإن وزارة الأشغال العامة والطرقات تعد الذراع التنفيذية والتنموية للدولة. تتركز مهماتنا في الإشراف على تخطيط وتنفيذ وصيانة شبكة الطرق الوطنية، وإنشاء وصيانة المباني الحكومية والعامة، والإشراف على قطاع الإسكان والتخطيط الحضري، ووضع المعايير والمواصفات الهندسية للمشاريع وضمان الرقابة عليها وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة.


إنجاز المشاريع الحيوية والمهمة


• في ضوء تلك المهمات التي تحدثت عنها، ما أبرز ما تحقق؟ وماذا عن المشاريع التي أُنجزت في مجال الأشغال والطرقات؟


•• رغم شح الإمكانات والظروف الاستثنائية، تمكنا عبر (صندوق صيانة الطرق والجسور) والجهات التابعة للوزارة من إنجاز العديد من المشاريع الحيوية، وأبرز ما تحقق هو التدخل الطارئ لإبقاء الشرايين الرئيسية مفتوحة، ففي مجال الأشغال، قمنا بإعادة تأهيل عدد من المباني الحكومية في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن والمحافظات المحررة مثل مبنى رئاسة الوزراء، مبنى وكالة الأنباء سبأ، المحاكم في كريتر، مبنى وزارة العدل في المعلا، مبنى وزارة المالية، ترميم ملعب الحبيشي، إضافة إلى بناء سور وبوابة المطار، وعمل مجسم الطائرة في مطار عدن الدولي.


أهم أولويات المرحلة القادمة


• ما أبرز أولوياتكم خلال المرحلة القادمة؟


•• أولوياتنا في المرحلة القادمة تتركز في مسارين متوازيين؛ الأول يتمثل في التدخل الطارئ لإنقاذ وصيانة شبكة الطرق الرئيسية التي تضررت بشدة جراء الحرب، والحمولات الزائدة، والسيول؛ لضمان استمرار حركة النقل والتجارة. والمسار الثاني من خلال المضي في استكمال البناء المؤسسي للوزارة وتفعيل قطاعاتها، والبدء في وضع خطط إستراتيجية لمرحلة التعافي وإعادة الإعمار، بالشراكة مع المانحين والأشقاء، إضافة إلى تفعيل التخطيط الحضري في المحافظات المحررة.


مصير مشترك وعمق إستراتيجي بين البلدين


• كيف تنظرون لطبيعة العلاقات المتميزة والتاريخية بين السعودية واليمن؟ وكيف تصفون هذه العلاقة؟


•• العلاقات بين البلدين ليست مجرد علاقات جوار دبلوماسية، بل هي علاقة مصير مشترك، وروابط دم، وعمق إستراتيجي وتاريخي لا يمكن تجاوزه، وهي علاقة أخوّة حقيقية تجلت في أبهى صورها خلال هذه الأزمة التي يمر بها اليمن، وكانت السعودية ولا تزال السند الأول لليمنيين في السلم والحرب.


أثر الدعم السعودي لليمن


• ما تقييمكم للدعم السعودي المقدم لليمن ونتائجه وأثره في مساعدة الحكومة للقيام بواجباتها وتلبية تطلعات اليمنيين؟


•• الدعم السعودي هو الركيزة الأساسية التي استندت عليها الحكومة اليمنية لتجاوز الانهيار الشامل، وهذا الدعم شمل الجوانب الاقتصادية، والإغاثية، والخدمية. وبفضله، تمكنت الحكومة من الاستمرار في دفع رواتب الموظفين، واستقرار العملة نسبياً، وتقديم الخدمات الأساسية. وأثر هذا الدعم ملموس في كل شارع ومنشأة يمنية، ولولاه لكانت التداعيات الإنسانية والاقتصادية كارثية بكل المقاييس.


تعاون سعودي يمني إستراتيجي


• ماذا عن التعاون في مجال الطرقات بين السعودية واليمن وطبيعة الدعم المقدم في هذا الخصوص؟ وما الدور الذي يضطلع به البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن؟


•• التعاون في هذا المجال إستراتيجي. «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» يلعب دوراً محورياً وجوهرياً في إنعاش قطاع الطرق، وتدخلاته شملت إعادة تأهيل طرق دولية ورئيسية شكلت شريان حياة لليمنيين، مثل طريق العبر - صافر - مارب، هيجة العبد، وطريق التسعين المنصورة، وطريق شاهيناز، وقريبا طريق العبر - سيئون، والطريق البحري في عدن، إضافة إلى دعم مشاريع الإنارة بالطاقة الشمسية في عدة طرق.


صيانة الطرق الداخلية والرابطة


• ما الأعمال المنجزة في مجال الطرقات سواء الداخلية أو الرابطة بين المحافظات اليمنية المحررة؟


•• عملنا على مسارين؛ صيانة الشوارع الداخلية في المدن الرئيسية لتخفيف الازدحام وتحسين المظهر الحضري، مثلما تم في شوارع العاصمة عدن، والمكلا، ومأرب. وعلى صعيد الطرق الرابطة، ركزنا على الطرق التي تحمل العبء الأكبر من حركة النقل الثقيل بين المحافظات المحررة.


وضع الطرق الدولية وتأهيلها


• كيف هو وضع الطرق الدولية؟ وما الذي حققته أعمال إعادة تأهليها؟ وتلك الجاري العمل فيها حالياً أو في المدى القريب؟


•• الطرق الدولية هي نافذة اليمن نحو العالم ومسار الحركة التجارية، تعرضت لتهالك كبير بسبب الحمولات الزائدة وضعف الصيانة الدورية. حالياً وبدعم حكومي ومن الأشقاء بالسعودية نعمل على تأهيل مقاطع واسعة مثل طريق العلم - دوفس، وطريق حبيل جبر العسكرية، وهناك مشاريع قيد الدراسة والتنفيذ في المدى القريب، لضمان مطابقة هذه الطرق للمواصفات الدولية وتركيب محطات وزن محورية لضبط الحمولات.


خطط ورؤى حكومية مستقبلية


• ما رؤيتكم المستقبلية وأبرز المشاريع التي تتطلعون إلى تنفيذها في المستقبل؟


•• تتمثل رؤيتنا في إعادة تأهيل وتطوير شبكة الطرق في اليمن بما يسهم في ربط المحافظات وتسهيل حركة التنقل والتجارة، ويخدم متطلبات التنمية في المرحلة القادمة. وتركز خطتنا على استكمال إعادة تأهيل الطرق الرئيسية المتضررة، وتنفيذ مشاريع طرق إستراتيجية، إلى جانب تعزيز برامج الصيانة للحفاظ على البنية التحتية القائمة.


كما نتطلع إلى تنفيذ عدد من المشاريع الحيوية في قطاع الطرق بالشراكة مع الحكومة والجهات الداعمة، وفي مقدمتها الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية، بما يدعم جهود التعافي وتحسين الخدمات للمواطنين.


معايير وآليات الرقابة على المشاريع


• ما المعايير المعتمدة في تنفيذ مشاريع الطرقات؟ وهل هناك آلية للرقابة لضمان الشفافية والمواصفات؟


•• نحن نعتمد «المواصفات اليمنية العامة للطرق والجسور» المتوافقة مع المعايير الدولية (AASHTO). آليات الرقابة صارمة؛ لدينا دوائر إشراف هندسي مستمرة في الميدان، ويتم أخذ عينات من الأسفلت والمواد المستخدمة وفحصها في مختبرات الجودة المتخصصة قبل وأثناء وبعد التنفيذ.


نعمل وفق القوانين والمعايير


• هل الشركات التي تنفذ المشاريع مؤهلة؟ وهل يتم العمل بمعايير المناقصات وفقاً لقوانين البلد؟


•• جميع المشاريع تُطرح في مناقصات عامة وشفافة وفقاً لـ«قانون المناقصات والمزايدات» اليمني. ولا تتم إحالة أي مشروع إلا لشركات ومقاولين مصنفين ومؤهلين فنياً ومالياً لضمان قدرتهم على التنفيذ بالسرعة والجودة المطلوبتين.


تعزيز مجالات التعاون مع السعودية


• ما تطلعاتكم لتعزيز مجالات التعاون والشراكة مع السعودية؟


•• نتطلع إلى تعزيز مجالات التعاون والشراكة مع المملكة العربية السعودية بما يسهم في دعم جهود الحكومة اليمنية في إعادة تأهيل وتطوير البنية التحتية، وفي مقدمتها قطاع الطرق الذي يمثل شرياناً حيوياً للتنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية. ونؤمن أن الشراكة مع المملكة، بما تمتلكه من خبرات وإمكانات كبيرة، يمكن أن تسهم بشكل فاعل في تنفيذ مشاريع إستراتيجية في مجالات الطرق والجسور والبنية التحتية، بما يساعد على تسهيل حركة التنقل والتجارة بين المحافظات اليمنية ويعزز من فرص التنمية والاستقرار. كما نثمّن الدور المهم الذي يقوم به البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في دعم مشاريع الطرق وإعادة تأهيلها، ونتطلع إلى توسيع هذا التعاون خلال المرحلة القادمة ليشمل المزيد من المشاريع الحيوية، بما يواكب احتياجات اليمن في مرحلة التعافي وإعادة الإعمار، ويعكس عمق العلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية بين البلدين الشقيقين.