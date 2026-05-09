The Yemeni Minister of Public Works and Roads, Engineer Hussein Awad Al-Aqrobi, confirmed the depth of the brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and the shared destiny that binds them, as well as their strategic and historical depth, pointing out that Saudi Arabia has been and remains the primary support for Yemenis in peace and war.



In an interview with "Okaz," he stated that the Yemeni government relied on Saudi support as the main pillar to prevent a complete collapse, enabling it to continue paying salaries and providing services to the Yemeni people. He reviewed many areas and levels of vital and essential Saudi support in the field of public works and roads in Yemen, which resulted in the establishment and rehabilitation of many vital and strategic roads, the most notable of which is the Heijah Al-Abd road linking Taiz Governorate and the temporary capital, Aden, reflecting the significance and importance of Saudi support for Yemen. He discussed many other vital projects and expressed his aspiration to enhance support areas to continue achieving development, growth, and prosperity in Yemen.



The Minister of Public Works and Roads addressed several important topics through the following dialogue:



• What are the nature, tasks, and responsibilities of the Ministry of Public Works and Roads?



•• First, let me welcome the esteemed and widely circulated newspaper "Okaz" and express my appreciation for the efforts it makes in covering Yemeni affairs.



Returning to your question, the Ministry of Public Works and Roads is considered the executive and developmental arm of the state. Our tasks focus on supervising the planning, implementation, and maintenance of the national road network, constructing and maintaining government and public buildings, overseeing the housing sector and urban planning, setting engineering standards and specifications for projects, and ensuring oversight according to the highest quality standards.



Achievements of Vital and Important Projects



• In light of the tasks you mentioned, what are the most notable achievements? What about the projects completed in the field of public works and roads?



•• Despite the scarcity of resources and exceptional circumstances, we were able, through the (Roads and Bridges Maintenance Fund) and the entities affiliated with the ministry, to accomplish many vital projects. The most significant achievement was the emergency intervention to keep the main arteries open. In the field of public works, we rehabilitated several government buildings in the temporary capital Aden and the liberated governorates, such as the Prime Minister's office, the Saba News Agency building, the courts in Crater, the Ministry of Justice building in Al-Ma'ala, the Ministry of Finance building, the restoration of Al-Habishi Stadium, in addition to constructing a wall and gate for the airport, and creating a plane model at Aden International Airport.



Key Priorities for the Coming Phase



• What are your main priorities for the upcoming phase?



•• Our priorities in the coming phase focus on two parallel tracks; the first is the emergency intervention to rescue and maintain the main road network that has been severely damaged due to the war, overloading, and floods, to ensure the continuity of transport and trade. The second track involves continuing to build the institutional capacity of the ministry and activating its sectors, and starting to develop strategic plans for the recovery and reconstruction phase, in partnership with donors and brothers, in addition to activating urban planning in the liberated governorates.



A Shared Destiny and Strategic Depth Between the Two Countries



• How do you view the distinguished and historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen? How do you describe this relationship?



•• The relations between the two countries are not merely diplomatic neighborly relations; they are a relationship of shared destiny, blood ties, and a strategic and historical depth that cannot be overlooked. It is a true brotherhood that has manifested itself in its finest form during this crisis that Yemen is experiencing, and Saudi Arabia has been and remains the primary support for Yemenis in peace and war.



The Impact of Saudi Support for Yemen



• What is your assessment of the Saudi support provided to Yemen, its results, and its impact on helping the government fulfill its duties and meet the aspirations of Yemenis?



•• The Saudi support is the fundamental pillar upon which the Yemeni government relied to overcome the complete collapse. This support has included economic, relief, and service aspects. Thanks to it, the government was able to continue paying employee salaries, stabilize the currency relatively, and provide essential services. The impact of this support is tangible in every street and establishment in Yemen, and without it, the humanitarian and economic repercussions would have been catastrophic by all measures.



Strategic Saudi-Yemeni Cooperation



• What about cooperation in the field of roads between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and the nature of the support provided in this regard? What role does the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen play?



•• Cooperation in this area is strategic. The "Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen" plays a pivotal and essential role in revitalizing the road sector, and its interventions have included rehabilitating international and main roads that have formed a lifeline for Yemenis, such as the Al-Abr - Safar - Marib road, Heijah Al-Abd, Al-Tas'een Al-Mansoura road, Shahinaz road, and soon the Al-Abr - Sayoun road, as well as the maritime road in Aden, in addition to supporting solar-powered lighting projects on several roads.



Maintenance of Internal and Linking Roads



• What works have been completed in the field of roads, whether internal or linking between the liberated Yemeni governorates?



•• We have worked on two tracks; maintaining internal streets in major cities to alleviate congestion and improve the urban appearance, as was done in the streets of Aden, Mukalla, and Marib. Regarding linking roads, we focused on the roads that bear the heaviest burden of heavy transport between the liberated governorates.



Condition of International Roads and Their Rehabilitation



• What is the condition of international roads? What have the rehabilitation works achieved? What is currently underway or planned for the near future?



•• International roads are Yemen's window to the world and the path of commercial movement; they have suffered significant deterioration due to overloading and lack of regular maintenance. Currently, with government support and assistance from our brothers in Saudi Arabia, we are working on rehabilitating extensive sections such as the Al-Alam - Dofas road and the Habil Jabr military road. There are projects under study and implementation in the near future to ensure that these roads meet international specifications and to install axle weight stations to control loads.



Future Government Plans and Visions



• What is your future vision and the most notable projects you aspire to implement in the future?



•• Our vision is to rehabilitate and develop the road network in Yemen in a way that contributes to linking the governorates and facilitating the movement of transport and trade, serving the requirements of development in the upcoming phase. Our plan focuses on completing the rehabilitation of the damaged main roads, implementing strategic road projects, in addition to enhancing maintenance programs to preserve existing infrastructure.



We also look forward to implementing several vital projects in the road sector in partnership with the government and supporting entities, foremost among them our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to support recovery efforts and improve services for citizens.



Standards and Mechanisms for Project Oversight



• What standards are adopted in implementing road projects? Is there a mechanism for oversight to ensure transparency and specifications?



•• We rely on the "General Yemeni Specifications for Roads and Bridges" that comply with international standards (AASHTO). The oversight mechanisms are strict; we have engineering supervision departments continuously in the field, and samples of asphalt and materials used are taken and tested in specialized quality laboratories before, during, and after implementation.



We Work According to Laws and Standards



• Are the companies implementing the projects qualified? Are the bidding standards applied according to the country's laws?



•• All projects are put out to public and transparent tenders according to the "Yemeni Law of Tenders and Bids." No project is awarded except to classified and technically and financially qualified companies and contractors to ensure their ability to execute with the required speed and quality.



Enhancing Areas of Cooperation with Saudi Arabia



• What are your aspirations to enhance areas of cooperation and partnership with Saudi Arabia?



•• We aspire to enhance areas of cooperation and partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a way that contributes to supporting the efforts of the Yemeni government in rehabilitating and developing infrastructure, particularly the road sector, which represents a vital artery for economic and social development. We believe that partnership with the Kingdom, given its vast expertise and capabilities, can effectively contribute to implementing strategic projects in the fields of roads, bridges, and infrastructure, facilitating the movement of transport and trade between Yemeni governorates and enhancing opportunities for development and stability. We also appreciate the important role played by the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in supporting road projects and their rehabilitation, and we look forward to expanding this cooperation in the coming phase to include more vital projects, aligning with Yemen's needs in the recovery and reconstruction phase, and reflecting the depth of the brotherly and historical relations between the two brotherly countries.