نجح النجم الفرنسي المحترف بصفوف الفريق الأول لكرة القدم كريم بنزيما الملقب بـ«الحكومة» في المساهمة بفوز فريقه الهلال بلقب بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين للمرة الثانية على التوالي في ظرف موسمين متتاليين.
وبالموسم الماضي قاد بنزيما فريقه السابق الاتحاد لحصد لقب أغلى الكؤوس أمام القادسية، واليوم حمل الكأس نفسها، لكن هذه المرة بقميص الهلال.
وكانت صحيفة «AS» الإسبانية نشرت خبراً عن تتويج الهلال، واضعة صورة الغلاف للفرنسي كريم، وعنونت عليها «بنزيما.. ملك مطلق»، دلالة على أن النجم لا يزال يواصل توهجه وحصده للبطولات كلاعب كرة قدم مع أي نادٍ يقوم بتمثيله، وأنه رمز كبير لا يزال يواصل عطاءه المثمر للغاية.
The French star, professional player for the first football team Karim Benzema, nicknamed "The Government," succeeded in contributing to his team Al-Hilal's victory in the King Abdulaziz Cup for the second consecutive time in two successive seasons.
Last season, Benzema led his former team Al-Ittihad to win the title of the most prestigious cup against Al-Qadisiyah, and today he lifted the same cup, but this time wearing the Al-Hilal jersey.
The Spanish newspaper "AS" published a news article about Al-Hilal's crowning, featuring a cover photo of the Frenchman Karim, and titled it "Benzema... Absolute King," indicating that the star continues to shine and collect titles as a football player with any club he represents, and that he remains a significant symbol who continues to provide his highly fruitful contributions.