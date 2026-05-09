The French star, professional player for the first football team Karim Benzema, nicknamed "The Government," succeeded in contributing to his team Al-Hilal's victory in the King Abdulaziz Cup for the second consecutive time in two successive seasons.



Last season, Benzema led his former team Al-Ittihad to win the title of the most prestigious cup against Al-Qadisiyah, and today he lifted the same cup, but this time wearing the Al-Hilal jersey.



The Spanish newspaper "AS" published a news article about Al-Hilal's crowning, featuring a cover photo of the Frenchman Karim, and titled it "Benzema... Absolute King," indicating that the star continues to shine and collect titles as a football player with any club he represents, and that he remains a significant symbol who continues to provide his highly fruitful contributions.