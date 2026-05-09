نجح النجم الفرنسي المحترف بصفوف الفريق الأول لكرة القدم كريم بنزيما الملقب بـ«الحكومة» في المساهمة بفوز فريقه الهلال بلقب بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين للمرة الثانية على التوالي في ظرف موسمين متتاليين.


وبالموسم الماضي قاد بنزيما فريقه السابق الاتحاد لحصد لقب أغلى الكؤوس أمام القادسية، واليوم حمل الكأس نفسها، لكن هذه المرة بقميص الهلال.


وكانت صحيفة «AS» الإسبانية نشرت خبراً عن تتويج الهلال، واضعة صورة الغلاف للفرنسي كريم، وعنونت عليها «بنزيما.. ملك مطلق»، دلالة على أن النجم لا يزال يواصل توهجه وحصده للبطولات كلاعب كرة قدم مع أي نادٍ يقوم بتمثيله، وأنه رمز كبير لا يزال يواصل عطاءه المثمر للغاية.