The fear of repeating the "victory scenario" against Al-Ahli, who approached the match with the euphoria of winning the Asian Super Cup 2, is a real concern for Al-Hilal fans, ahead of their anticipated match next Tuesday in the Saudi Professional League (Roshn). This is despite having won the "King's Cup," which is considered one of the main motivating factors that boost players' morale and encourage them to continue achieving titles. However, this optimism clashes with their lack of confidence in coach "Inzaghi" following a wave of criticism directed at him during the past period, despite achieving 37 victories and 11 draws, with only 2 losses, in the 50 matches he has led across various competitions since his arrival in June 2025. At the same time, the supporters of the leader fear that the euphoria of winning the recent King's Cup might cause the players' ambitions to stagnate at this title, after having won it in the years 1980, 1982, 1984, 1989, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2023, 2024, and 2026. Will the "King's Cup" be the remedy for the league or a numbing joy for Al-Hilalis?