الخوف من تكرار «سيناريو النصر» أمام الأهلي، الذي خاض المواجهة بنشوة التتويج بلقب كأس نخبة آسيا 2، هاجس حقيقي لدى الجمهور الهلالي، قبل مواجهتهم المرتقبة الثلاثاء القادم في دوري المحترفين السعودي (روشن)، على رغم تحقيقه «كأس الملك» الذي يُعد من أهم عوامل التحفيز التي ترفع معنويات اللاعبين والاستمرار في تحقيق الألقاب، لكن هذا التفاؤل يصطدم بعدم ثقتهم في المدرب «إنزاغي» بعد موجة الانتقادات التي طالته خلال الفترة الماضية، على رغم تحقيقه 37 انتصاراً و11 تعادلاً، مقابل خسارتين فقط، خلال الـ50 مباراة التي قادها بمختلف المسابقات منذ قدومه في يونيو 2025، إذ يخشى أنصار الزعيم في الوقت نفسه من نشوة الفوز بكأس الملك الأخيرة وأن يتوقف طموح اللاعبين عند هذا اللقب، بعد أن حققها في أعوام 1980 و1982 و1984 و1989 و2015 و2017 و2020 و2023 و2024 و2026، فهل يكون «كأس الملك» مصل الدوري أم فرحة مخدرة للهلاليين؟