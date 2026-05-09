لم يكن مشهد المستثمر الأمريكي بن هاربوغ وهو يتسلم جائزة المركز الثاني في بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين من ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود مجرد لقطة عابرة في ليلة رياضية كبيرة بل كان مشهداً يحمل رسائل أعمق من حدود الملعب.
الرجل الذي حضر إلى السعودية مستثمراً في الرياضة بدا وكأنه خلال فترة قصيرة أصبح جزءاً من المجتمع السعودي بكل تفاصيله اليومية وظهوره مرتدياً الزي السعودي الرسمي «المشلح» أو «البشت» خلال مراسم التتويج على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية لم يكن محاولة للفت الأنظار بقدر ما كان انعكاساً حقيقياً لإعجابه بالمجتمع الذي يعيش فيه؛ فالسعودية اليوم لم تعد مجرد وجهة اقتصادية لرؤوس الأموال الأجنبية بل أصبحت بيئة متكاملة تمنح المستثمر شعوراً بالأمان والاستقرار والاحترام الإنساني قبل أي مكاسب مالية، وهذا ما يفسر سرعة اندماج شخصيات عالمية عديدة داخل المجتمع السعودي ليس فقط عبر الأعمال والاستثمارات وإنما عبر تبني تفاصيل الحياة اليومية والعادات الاجتماعية وحتى المظاهر الثقافية التي تعكس تقديراً واضحاً للهوية السعودية.
بن هاربوغ قدم نموذجاً مختلفاً للمستثمر الأجنبي، إذ لم يكتف بإدارة نادٍ رياضي أو ضخ الأموال في مشروع رياضي بل اختار أن يعيش التجربة السعودية بكل تفاصيلها وأن يقترب من الناس ويفهم طبيعة المجتمع الذي استثمر فيه، وهذا النوع من الانتماء لا تصنعه المصالح وحدها بل تصنعه بيئة قادرة على احتواء الآخر ومنحه شعوراً بأنه بين أهله. كما أن تكريمه من ولي العهد يحمل دلالة مهمة على النهج السعودي الممتد في التعامل مع المستثمرين والشركاء الدوليين، وهو نهج يقوم على التقدير وصناعة الشراكات طويلة الأمد، فالمملكة في ظل رؤية السعودية 2030 لا تستقطب الأموال فقط بل تستقطب العقول والطموحات وحتى مشاعر الإعجاب بهذا الوطن.
وفي النهاية ربما خسر نادي الخلود الكأس أمام نادي الهلال، لكن بن هاربوغ خرج بصورة أكبر من مجرد رئيس نادٍ أجنبي بل كرجل وجد في السعودية مكاناً يشبه القلب قبل أن يشبه الاستثمار.
The scene of American investor Ben Harbough receiving the second-place trophy in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was not just a fleeting moment in a grand sports night, but rather a scene that carried deeper messages beyond the boundaries of the field.
The man who came to Saudi Arabia as an investor in sports seemed, in a short period, to have become part of Saudi society with all its daily details. His appearance wearing the official Saudi attire, the "mishlah" or "bisht," during the awarding ceremony at King Abdullah Sports City was not an attempt to draw attention but rather a true reflection of his admiration for the community he lives in. Today, Saudi Arabia is no longer just an economic destination for foreign capital; it has become a comprehensive environment that provides investors with a sense of security, stability, and human respect before any financial gains. This explains the rapid integration of many global figures into Saudi society, not only through business and investments but also by embracing the details of daily life, social customs, and even cultural manifestations that reflect a clear appreciation for Saudi identity.
Ben Harbough presented a different model for foreign investors, as he did not settle for managing a sports club or injecting funds into a sports project; instead, he chose to live the Saudi experience in all its details, to get close to the people, and to understand the nature of the society in which he invested. This kind of belonging is not created solely by interests but is fostered by an environment capable of embracing the other and giving them a sense of being among their own. His recognition by the Crown Prince carries an important indication of the ongoing Saudi approach to dealing with investors and international partners, which is based on appreciation and the creation of long-term partnerships. Under Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom is not only attracting funds but also attracting minds, ambitions, and even feelings of admiration for this homeland.
In the end, while Al-Khulood Club may have lost the cup to Al-Hilal Club, Ben Harbough emerged as more than just a foreign club president; he became a man who found in Saudi Arabia a place that resembles the heart before it resembles investment.