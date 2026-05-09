The scene of American investor Ben Harbough receiving the second-place trophy in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was not just a fleeting moment in a grand sports night, but rather a scene that carried deeper messages beyond the boundaries of the field.



The man who came to Saudi Arabia as an investor in sports seemed, in a short period, to have become part of Saudi society with all its daily details. His appearance wearing the official Saudi attire, the "mishlah" or "bisht," during the awarding ceremony at King Abdullah Sports City was not an attempt to draw attention but rather a true reflection of his admiration for the community he lives in. Today, Saudi Arabia is no longer just an economic destination for foreign capital; it has become a comprehensive environment that provides investors with a sense of security, stability, and human respect before any financial gains. This explains the rapid integration of many global figures into Saudi society, not only through business and investments but also by embracing the details of daily life, social customs, and even cultural manifestations that reflect a clear appreciation for Saudi identity.



Ben Harbough presented a different model for foreign investors, as he did not settle for managing a sports club or injecting funds into a sports project; instead, he chose to live the Saudi experience in all its details, to get close to the people, and to understand the nature of the society in which he invested. This kind of belonging is not created solely by interests but is fostered by an environment capable of embracing the other and giving them a sense of being among their own. His recognition by the Crown Prince carries an important indication of the ongoing Saudi approach to dealing with investors and international partners, which is based on appreciation and the creation of long-term partnerships. Under Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom is not only attracting funds but also attracting minds, ambitions, and even feelings of admiration for this homeland.



In the end, while Al-Khulood Club may have lost the cup to Al-Hilal Club, Ben Harbough emerged as more than just a foreign club president; he became a man who found in Saudi Arabia a place that resembles the heart before it resembles investment.