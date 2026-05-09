لم يكن مشهد المستثمر الأمريكي بن هاربوغ وهو يتسلم جائزة المركز الثاني في بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين من ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود مجرد لقطة عابرة في ليلة رياضية كبيرة بل كان مشهداً يحمل رسائل أعمق من حدود الملعب.


الرجل الذي حضر إلى السعودية مستثمراً في الرياضة بدا وكأنه خلال فترة قصيرة أصبح جزءاً من المجتمع السعودي بكل تفاصيله اليومية وظهوره مرتدياً الزي السعودي الرسمي «المشلح» أو «البشت» خلال مراسم التتويج على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية لم يكن محاولة للفت الأنظار بقدر ما كان انعكاساً حقيقياً لإعجابه بالمجتمع الذي يعيش فيه؛ فالسعودية اليوم لم تعد مجرد وجهة اقتصادية لرؤوس الأموال الأجنبية بل أصبحت بيئة متكاملة تمنح المستثمر شعوراً بالأمان والاستقرار والاحترام الإنساني قبل أي مكاسب مالية، وهذا ما يفسر سرعة اندماج شخصيات عالمية عديدة داخل المجتمع السعودي ليس فقط عبر الأعمال والاستثمارات وإنما عبر تبني تفاصيل الحياة اليومية والعادات الاجتماعية وحتى المظاهر الثقافية التي تعكس تقديراً واضحاً للهوية السعودية.


بن هاربوغ قدم نموذجاً مختلفاً للمستثمر الأجنبي، إذ لم يكتف بإدارة نادٍ رياضي أو ضخ الأموال في مشروع رياضي بل اختار أن يعيش التجربة السعودية بكل تفاصيلها وأن يقترب من الناس ويفهم طبيعة المجتمع الذي استثمر فيه، وهذا النوع من الانتماء لا تصنعه المصالح وحدها بل تصنعه بيئة قادرة على احتواء الآخر ومنحه شعوراً بأنه بين أهله. كما أن تكريمه من ولي العهد يحمل دلالة مهمة على النهج السعودي الممتد في التعامل مع المستثمرين والشركاء الدوليين، وهو نهج يقوم على التقدير وصناعة الشراكات طويلة الأمد، فالمملكة في ظل رؤية السعودية 2030 لا تستقطب الأموال فقط بل تستقطب العقول والطموحات وحتى مشاعر الإعجاب بهذا الوطن.


وفي النهاية ربما خسر نادي الخلود الكأس أمام نادي الهلال، لكن بن هاربوغ خرج بصورة أكبر من مجرد رئيس نادٍ أجنبي بل كرجل وجد في السعودية مكاناً يشبه القلب قبل أن يشبه الاستثمار.