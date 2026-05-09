The former Governor of Jeddah, Saleh bin Ali Al-Turki, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the royal decree granting him the King Abdulaziz Medal of the First Class.

Al-Turki affirmed his pride in this honor, which reflects the appreciation that the wise leadership has for national competencies and the sincere contributions to serving the homeland.

He said: "Serving the homeland, its leadership, and its people will always be the greatest honor," asking Almighty God to protect the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people, and to sustain its glory, empowerment, and leadership.