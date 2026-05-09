رفع أمين محافظة جدة السابق صالح بن علي التركي، الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم بمنحه وسام الملك عبدالعزيز من الدرجة الأولى.

وأكد التركي اعتزازه بهذا التكريم الذي يعكس ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من تقدير للكفاءات الوطنية والعطاء المخلص في خدمة الوطن.

وقال: «خدمة الوطن وقيادته وشعبه ستظل أعظم وسام»، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة قيادة وشعباً، وأن يديم عليها عزها وتمكينها وريادتها.