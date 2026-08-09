The joy of a wedding in the Moroccan city of "Souk Sebt Ouled Nemma" turned into a bloody tragedy that shook public opinion, following a violent altercation that resulted in the death of a young man and injuries to three others with varying degrees of severity.

According to field data, a sudden verbal altercation broke out among several guests for reasons that remain unclear, quickly escalating into a physical fight before large knives were drawn. Amid panic and shock among the attendees, the fighters exchanged random stabbings that instantly claimed the life of one young man, while three others fell wounded, bleeding.

The incident prompted security forces and ambulance teams to rush to the scene to contain the situation and prevent it from escalating further. The body was transported to the morgue at the regional hospital to undergo an autopsy based on the instructions of the public prosecutor.

In this context, the security authorities opened an in-depth judicial investigation to uncover the circumstances of the crime and identify all those involved to bring them to justice.

This tragedy has reignited a broad societal discussion in Moroccan streets about the rising manifestations of violence at events and in public places, amid calls for a strong crackdown on those involved.