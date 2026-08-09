تحولت فرحة زفاف في مدينة «سوق السبت أولاد النمة» المغربية إلى مأساة دامية هزت الرأي العام، إثر شجار دموي أسفر عن مقتل شاب وإصابة ثلاثة آخرين بجروح متفاوتة.

وبحسب المعطيات الميدانية، اندلعت مشادات كلامية مفاجئة بين عدد من المدعوين لأسباب لا تزال غامضة، لتتطور في لمح البصر إلى عراك بالأيدي قبل أن تُستل أسلحة بيضاء ضخمة، ووسط حالة من الهلع والصدمة بين الحاضرين، تبادل المتشاجرون طعنات عشوائية أودت بحياة شاب في الحال، بينما سقط ثلاثة آخرون جرحى مضرجين بدمائهم.

استنفرت الحادثة الأجهزة الأمنية وفرق الإسعاف التي هرعت إلى المكان لاحتواء الوضع ومنع تفاقمه، وجرى نقل الجثمان إلى مستودع الأموات بالمستشفى الإقليمي لإخضاعه للتشريح الطبي بناءً على تعليمات النيابة العامة.

في السياق ذاته، فتحت السلطات الأمنية تحقيقاً قضائياً معمقاً لكشف ملابسات الجريمة وتحديد هويات المتورطين كافة لتقديمهم للعدالة.

وأعادت هذه الفاجعة إشعال نقاش مجتمعي واسع في الشارع المغربي بشأن تنامي مظاهر العنف في المناسبات والأماكن العامة، وسط مطالبات بضرورة الضرب بيد من حديد بحق المتورطين فيها.