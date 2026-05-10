أوقعت قرعة كأس آسيا 2027، التي سُحبت أمس في محافظة الدرعية التاريخية، المنتخب السعودي في المجموعة الأولى إلى جانب منتخبات الكويت وعُمان وفلسطين، في النسخة التي تستضيفها المملكة مطلع 2027، إذ يفتتح مشواره الآسيوي بمواجهة المنتخب الفلسطيني الشقيق على استاد الملك فهد في 7 يناير 2027، فيما يخوض ثاني مواجهاته أمام عمان في 12 يناير 2027، تم يختتم المشوار بمواجهة المنتخب الكويتي في 17 يناير 2027.

وجاءت المجموعة الثانية بمشاركة أوزبكستان والبحرين وكوريا الشمالية والأردن، فيما ضمت المجموعة الثالثة منتخبات إيران وسورية وقرغيزستان والصين. وفي المجموعة الرابعة، أوقعت القرعة أستراليا مع طاجيكستان والعراق وسنغافورة، بينما ضمت المجموعة الخامسة كوريا الجنوبية والإمارات وفيتنام، إلى جانب المتأهل من مواجهة لبنان واليمن. أما المجموعة السادسة، فجاءت بمشاركة اليابان وقطر وتايلاند وإندونيسيا، في واحدة من أبرز مجموعات البطولة المرتقبة.

وشهدت مراسم القرعة حضور عدد من مسؤولي الاتحادين السعودي والآسيوي لكرة القدم، إلى جانب نخبة من نجوم ومدربي المنتخبات المشاركة، وسط أجواء احتفالية عكست جاهزية المملكة لاستضافة الحدث القاري الأكبر في آسيا. وأكدت اللجنة المنظمة أن البطولة ستقام على ثمانية ملاعب في عدة مدن سعودية، وسط استعدادات متواصلة لتقديم نسخة استثنائية تواكب النهضة الرياضية التي تعيشها المملكة خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

تخللت مراسم القرعة عروض ثقافية وفنية عكست الهوية السعودية؛ أبرزها «العرضة السعودية» التي حظيت بتفاعل واسع من الحضور، إلى جانب مشاركة عدد من نجوم الكرة الآسيوية والسعودية في عملية سحب القرعة. وأعرب عدد من مسؤولي الاتحاد الآسيوي ومدربي المنتخبات المشاركة عن ثقتهم بقدرة المملكة على تنظيم بطولة مميزة، في ظل الإمكانات الكبيرة والبنية التحتية المتطورة التي تمتلكها السعودية.

ومن المقرر أن تنطلق البطولة يوم 7 يناير 2027، على ملعب مدينة الملك فهد الرياضية بالرياض، الذي يعد أكبر ملاعب البطولة بسعة تصل إلى 72 ألف متفرج. ويأمل المنتخب السعودي في الاستفادة من عاملي الأرض والجمهور للمنافسة على اللقب القاري، وسط تطلعات جماهيرية كبيرة بظهور «الأخضر» بصورة قوية في البطولة.