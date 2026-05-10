The draw for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which took place yesterday in the historic Al-Dhahriah province, placed the Saudi national team in Group A alongside the teams of Kuwait, Oman, and Palestine, in the edition hosted by the Kingdom at the beginning of 2027. The Saudi team will kick off its Asian journey with a match against the Palestinian national team at King Fahd Stadium on January 7, 2027, followed by its second match against Oman on January 12, 2027, and concluding its journey with a match against the Kuwaiti national team on January 17, 2027.

Group B includes Uzbekistan, Bahrain, North Korea, and Jordan, while Group C consists of Iran, Syria, Kyrgyzstan, and China. In Group D, the draw placed Australia with Tajikistan, Iraq, and Singapore, while Group E includes South Korea, the UAE, Vietnam, alongside the qualifier from the match between Lebanon and Yemen. Group F features Japan, Qatar, Thailand, and Indonesia, making it one of the most prominent groups of the anticipated tournament.

The draw ceremony was attended by several officials from the Saudi and Asian football federations, along with a selection of stars and coaches from the participating teams, amidst a celebratory atmosphere that reflected the Kingdom's readiness to host the largest continental event in Asia. The organizing committee confirmed that the tournament will take place in eight stadiums across several Saudi cities, with ongoing preparations to deliver an exceptional edition that aligns with the sports renaissance the Kingdom has experienced in recent years.

The draw ceremony included cultural and artistic performances that reflected the Saudi identity, most notably the "Saudi Ardah," which received wide interaction from the attendees, along with the participation of several stars from Asian and Saudi football in the draw process. Several officials from the Asian federation and coaches of the participating teams expressed their confidence in the Kingdom's ability to organize a distinguished tournament, given the vast capabilities and advanced infrastructure that Saudi Arabia possesses.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on January 7, 2027, at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh, which is the largest stadium in the tournament with a capacity of up to 72,000 spectators. The Saudi national team hopes to take advantage of the home ground and the support of the fans to compete for the continental title, amidst great expectations from the fans for a strong performance from the "Green" in the tournament.