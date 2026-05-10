لا تقتصر علاقة رامون كالديرون بنادي ريال مدريد على فترة عمله الإداري خلال العقد الأول من الألفية الثالثة، حين عُيّن عضواً في مجلس الإدارة عام 2002، قبل أن يتولى رئاسة النادي عام 2006 لمدة ثلاث سنوات، حقق خلالها فريق كرة القدم لقب الدوري الإسباني مرتين وكأس السوبر الإسباني مرة واحدة، بل هي قصة عشق بدأت في سبعينات القرن الماضي، عندما انضم إلى النادي عضواً لأول مرة عام 1979.

وفي حوار خاص مع «عكاظ»، كشف كالديرون رأيه في التطور الذي شهده الدوري السعودي خلال السنوات الأخيرة، وتألق قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو رغم تقدمه في العمر، كما تحدث عن الموسم الكارثي لريال مدريد، وملف المدرب الجديد للفريق الملكي، إلى جانب توقعاته للكلاسيكو.

• في البداية.. ما رأيك في تطور الدوري السعودي خلال السنوات الأخيرة؟

•• لقد تحسن الدوري السعودي كثيراً بداية من عام 2008، وفي السنوات الأخيرة كانت سياسة المسؤولين ذكية جداً في جذب لاعبين كبار ساهموا في رفع مستوى المنافسة، ما جعله من أكثر الدوريات متابعة في العالم، حيث ارتفع المستوى التنافسي كثيراً، وأعتقد أنه على المدى المتوسط سيكون قادراً على منافسة مستوى كرة القدم الأوروبية، إلى جانب تحسين البنية التحتية بشكل كبير، وتحديث الملاعب، مع تطبيق سياسة تسويقية ناجحة، لكن من المهم الاستمرار في تطوير الأكاديميات لاكتشاف المواهب المحلية وإدماجها في الدوري، لجذب مزيد من الحضور الجماهيري للمباريات.

• ما تقييمك لمستوى رونالدو مع بلوغه سن الـ41 عاماً؟

•• إنه أحد أكثر اللاعبين احترافية الذين عرفتهم في حياتي، فموهبته مع تفانيه الكامل في عمله يجعلان منه لاعباً لا يُقهر، هوسه بأن يكون الأفضل دائماً يدفعه للاستيقاظ كل يوم بهدف التدريب والتطور ليصبح أفضل من اليوم السابق، كما أنه مثال رائع للشباب بروح التحدي المستمرة لديه، وإذا استمر بالمستوى الحالي فأنا متأكد أنه سيصل إلى الهدف رقم 1,000.

• ما سبب تدهور نتائج ريال مدريد للموسم الثاني على التوالي؟

•• هناك عدة أسباب أثرت في عدم تحقيق أي لقب، فالفريق لم يظهر بالمستوى المتوقع لأن عملية التخطيط لم تكن جادة، ولم تُتبع توجيهات المدرب لضمان توازن التشكيلة، كان من الواضح أنه بعد رحيل كروس ومودريتش كان الفريق بحاجة إلى لاعبي خط وسط يتحكمون في اللعب، ويربطون الدفاع بالهجوم، ويسمحون للمهاجمين باستلام الكرة بتمريرات دقيقة، إلى جانب ارتكاب خطأ بإقالة تشابي ألونسو من تدريب الفريق بعد خمسة أشهر فقط من توليه المهمة، واستبداله بمدرب آخر بلا خبرة.

• هل كثرة النجوم أثرت سلباً على مستوى ريال مدريد؟

•• امتلاك عدد كبير من اللاعبين المميزين يُعد امتيازاً وليس مشكلة، ولا ينبغي أن يكون سبباً للأزمة، الحل يكمن في إيجاد مدرب قادر على إدارة مواهبهم بشكل صحيح، دون السعي وراء الأضواء، وإقناع اللاعبين بأن قراراته هي الأنسب لمصلحة الفريق، وهذا ما فعله مدربون مثل زيدان وأنشيلوتي وديل بوسكي لتحقيق الألقاب التي فاز بها ريال مدريد، لذا لا أعتقد أن على ريال مدريد التضحية بأحد من نجومه.

• البعض اعتقد أن ريال مدريد سيحصد جميع الألقاب بعد ضم مبابي، لكن العكس حدث.. ما تفسيرك؟

•• مبابي بلا شك أحد أفضل المهاجمين في العالم، لكن الفريق يتكوّن من 11 لاعباً، لذا يجب أن تكون التشكيلة متوازنة حتى يقدم كل لاعب أفضل ما لديه في مركزه لصالح الفريق ككل.

• ما تقييمك لفترة المدرب أربيلو مع ريال مدريد؟

•• مدرب بلا خبرة كافية، ولم ينجح في تحسين وضع الفريق بعد إقالة تشابي ألونسو، فهو لم يدرب سوى الفئات السنية في ريال مدريد، وكان من الصعب جداً بهذا السجل أن ينجح في قيادة الفريق وسط الظروف التي كان يمر بها عند وصوله.

• ما رأيك في إدارة الرئيس فلورنتينو بيريز للنادي في الفترة الأخيرة؟

•• تحت قيادته حقق النادي العديد من النجاحات الرياضية، لكنه يعتمد على الحدس ورأيه الشخصي، دون وجود مدير رياضي ينصحه في اتخاذ القرارات، ورغم أنه بهذا الأسلوب حقق الفريق 6 ألقاب في دوري أبطال أوروبا خلال وجوده، لكن في آخر عامين بدا أنه تغلبت عليه الظروف، وأعتقد أنه ارتكب عدة أخطاء أدت إلى عدم تحقيق أي لقب في موسمين متتاليين، لأن سياسة التعاقدات لم تكن موفقة.

• هل تعتقد أن مورينيو هو الأنسب لقيادة الريال في الموسم القادم؟

•• مورينيو مدرب جيد، حقق العديد من الألقاب مع عدة أندية أوروبية، لكن تجربته مع ريال مدريد لم تكن موفقة، إذ حقق لقب دوري واحد فقط خلال 3 سنوات، ولم يصل إلى أي نهائي في دوري أبطال أوروبا، كما تسبب في الكثير من المشكلات بسبب رغبته في الأضواء، وشكواه المستمرة، وسوء علاقته ببعض اللاعبين، على عكس مدربين وفروا الاستقرار وحققوا نجاحات كبيرة لريال مدريد في السنوات الأخيرة.

• من تُرشح لقيادة ريال مدريد؟

•• المدرب المثالي لمستقبل ريال مدريد هو من يقتدي بمن حققوا أكبر النجاحات مع الفريق، مثل ديل بوسكي، وأنشيلوتي، وزيدان، فلا يسعى للأضواء ويحظى باحترام اللاعبين لسمعته وسجله الحافل، ولديه القدرة على إقناعهم بأن أفكاره وأساليبه هي الأنسب للفريق ككل، ولا ينبغي أن تعتمد سلطته على استخدام أساليب عقابية، كما لا ينبغي أن يقبل أي توجيهات من أي جهة، سواء الرئيس أو اللاعبون، ويجب أن يعرف كيف يستخرج أفضل ما لدى كل لاعب، وأن يكون قادراً على وضع الخطة التكتيكية المناسبة لكل مباراة.

• ما توقعاتك لنتيجة كلاسيكو الأرض بين برشلونة وريال مدريد؟

•• ستكون، كالعادة، مباراة مثيرة تجذب أنظار المشجعين من جميع أنحاء العالم، وليس من السهل أبداً التنبؤ بنتيجة مواجهة بين فريقين يضمان لاعبين بهذه الكفاءة العالية، وقادرين على حسم المباراة في أي لحظة، لكنني أتمنى فوز ريال مدريد، وأعتقد بصدق أنه سيفوز، ما سيؤخر فرص برشلونة في التتويج باللقب الـ66.