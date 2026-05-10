Ramon Calderon’s relationship with Real Madrid is not limited to his administrative work during the first decade of the third millennium, when he was appointed a member of the board of directors in 2002, before becoming the club president in 2006 for three years, during which the football team won the Spanish league title twice and the Spanish Super Cup once. Rather, it is a love story that began in the 1970s, when he first joined the club as a member in 1979.

In a special interview with "Okaz," Calderon shared his views on the development of the Saudi league in recent years, the brilliance of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo despite his age, as well as discussing Real Madrid's disastrous season, the new coach file for the royal team, alongside his predictions for the Clasico.

• To start with, what do you think of the development of the Saudi league in recent years?

•• The Saudi league has improved significantly since 2008, and in recent years, the officials' policy has been very smart in attracting top players who have contributed to raising the level of competition, making it one of the most followed leagues in the world. The competitive level has risen greatly, and I believe that in the medium term, it will be able to compete with the level of European football, alongside significantly improving the infrastructure, updating stadiums, and implementing a successful marketing policy. However, it is important to continue developing academies to discover local talents and integrate them into the league to attract more fans to the matches.

• How would you evaluate Ronaldo's level at the age of 41?

•• He is one of the most professional players I have ever known in my life. His talent, combined with his complete dedication to his work, makes him an unbeatable player. His obsession with being the best drives him to wake up every day with the goal of training and developing to become better than the previous day. He is also a great example for young people with his continuous spirit of challenge, and if he maintains his current level, I am sure he will reach goal number 1,000.

• What is the reason for Real Madrid's decline in results for the second consecutive season?

•• There are several reasons that affected the failure to win any titles. The team did not perform at the expected level because the planning process was not serious, and the coach's directives were not followed to ensure balance in the lineup. It was clear that after the departure of Kroos and Modric, the team needed midfield players to control the game, connect defense with attack, and allow forwards to receive the ball with accurate passes. Additionally, there was a mistake in dismissing Xabi Alonso from coaching the team just five months after taking over, replacing him with another coach without experience.

• Has having many stars negatively impacted Real Madrid's level?

•• Having a large number of outstanding players is a privilege, not a problem, and it should not be a reason for a crisis. The solution lies in finding a coach capable of managing their talents properly, without seeking the spotlight, and convincing the players that his decisions are in the best interest of the team. This is what coaches like Zidane, Ancelotti, and Del Bosque did to achieve the titles that Real Madrid won, so I do not believe that Real Madrid should sacrifice any of its stars.

• Some believed that Real Madrid would win all titles after signing Mbappe, but the opposite happened. What is your explanation?

•• Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world, but the team consists of 11 players, so the lineup must be balanced for each player to give their best in their position for the benefit of the team as a whole.

• How would you evaluate coach Arbelos's period with Real Madrid?

•• He is a coach without sufficient experience and did not succeed in improving the team's situation after Xabi Alonso's dismissal. He had only coached youth teams at Real Madrid, and it was very difficult with such a record to succeed in leading the team amid the circumstances he faced upon his arrival.

• What do you think of President Florentino Perez's management of the club recently?

•• Under his leadership, the club has achieved many sporting successes, but he relies on intuition and his personal opinion without having a sports director to advise him in decision-making. Although with this approach, the team has won 6 Champions League titles during his tenure, in the last two years it seems that circumstances have overwhelmed him, and I believe he has made several mistakes that led to not winning any titles in two consecutive seasons because the contracting policy was not successful.

• Do you think Mourinho is the right choice to lead Real Madrid next season?

•• Mourinho is a good coach who has won many titles with several European clubs, but his experience with Real Madrid was not successful, as he only won one league title in three years and did not reach any final in the Champions League. He also caused many problems due to his desire for the spotlight, his constant complaints, and his poor relationship with some players, unlike coaches who provided stability and achieved great successes for Real Madrid in recent years.

• Who do you recommend to lead Real Madrid?

•• The ideal coach for the future of Real Madrid is one who emulates those who achieved the greatest successes with the team, such as Del Bosque, Ancelotti, and Zidane. He should not seek the spotlight, should earn the respect of the players for his reputation and extensive record, and have the ability to convince them that his ideas and methods are the best for the team as a whole. His authority should not rely on punitive measures, nor should he accept any directives from any party, whether the president or the players. He must know how to extract the best from each player and be capable of devising the appropriate tactical plan for each match.

• What are your predictions for the result of the Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid?

•• It will, as usual, be an exciting match that attracts the attention of fans from all over the world, and it is never easy to predict the outcome of a clash between two teams with such high-caliber players, capable of deciding the match at any moment. However, I hope for a Real Madrid victory, and I sincerely believe they will win, which will delay Barcelona's chances of winning the 66th title.