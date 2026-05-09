The security patrols in the holy capital have arrested two residents of Indonesian nationality for committing fraud by posting misleading advertisements for fake Hajj services on social media. They were found in possession of counterfeit Hajj cards and tools used for this purpose. They were detained, and legal procedures were taken against them, and they were referred to the public prosecution.

The public security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violations via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.