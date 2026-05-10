قتل 12 شرطياً باكستانيا، اليوم (الأحد)، في انفجار سيارة مفخخة في نقطة تفتيش تابعة للشرطة شمال غرب البلاد، تلاه اشتباك مع مسلحين في مدينة بانو.
وأظهرت صور التقطت بعد الهجوم الذي وقع، أمس السبت، أن المبنى قد تحول إلى أنقاض، إذ انتشر الطوب وحطام محترق، ومركبات مدمرة في أنحاء المنطقة.
وأفاد قائد الشرطة المحلية في بانو سجاد خان، بانتشال جثث 12 شرطياً من نقطة الشرطة المنهارة، وعثر على 3 أفراد على قيد الحياة، ونقلوا إلى المستشفى.
وقال مسؤول آخر في الشرطة، أن المسلحين صدموا نقطة الشرطة أولاً بسيارة محملة بالمتفجرات، ثم دخلوا المبنى وبدأوا في إطلاق النار على أي ضباط متبقين.
وأضاف: أُرسل أفراد آخرون من قوات إنفاذ القانون لمساعدة الشرطة، لكن الإرهابيين نصبوا لهم كميناً وتسببوا في وقوع بعض الإصابات.
وكشفت مصادر شرطية، أن المسلحين استخدموا طائرات مسيرة في الهجوم.
ونقلت صحيفة «دون» الباكستانية عن مصادر تأكيدها أن إرهابيين صدموا مركز الشرطة بسيارة محملة بالمتفجرات. وسمع دوي انفجارات عدة، إلى جانب إطلاق نار كثيف. وأثار الهجوم الخوف والذعر بين السكان المحليين. وتسبب الانفجار في انهيار سقف مركز الشرطة. وأكدت تقارير أخرى أن مناطق مدنية مجاورة تعرضت أيضاً لأضرار جسيمة جراء الانفجارات.
وشهدت منطقة بانو حوادث أمنية متكررة خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، إذ تعرض كل من المدنيين وقوات الأمن المحلية لهجمات وسط تصاعد أوسع نطاقاً للعنف المسلح.
وشملت أعمال العنف في بانو، هجمات على الشرطة وتجمعات قبلية، ما دفع الشرطة وقوات الأمن إلى شن عمليات موجهة في مناطق مختلفة لتفكيك شبكات المسلحين.
من جهته، أعلن تحالف مسلح باسم «اتحاد المجاهدين»، مسؤوليته عن الهجوم، حسبما ذكرت وكالة «رويترز». وتوقعت الوكالة أن تؤدي هجمات المسلحين، إلى إشعال القتال من جديد على طول الحدود الباكستانية مع أفغانستان.
يذكر أنه في فبراير الماضي، اندلعت أسوأ اشتباكات تشهدها المنطقة منذ سنوات بين الحليفين اللذين تحولا إلى خصمين، إذ شنت القوات الباكستانية غارات جوية داخل الأراضي الأفغانية قالت إسلام أباد إنها استهدفت معاقل المسلحين.
وتتهم إسلام أباد كابول بإيواء مسلحين يستخدمون الأراضي الأفغانية للتخطيط لشن هجمات في باكستان، في حين تنفي حركة «طالبان» هذه الاتهامات وتقول إن هذه «مشكلة داخلية».
12 Pakistani policemen were killed today (Sunday) in a car bomb explosion at a police checkpoint in the northwest of the country, followed by a clash with militants in the city of Bannu.
Images taken after the attack that occurred yesterday (Saturday) showed that the building had turned into rubble, with bricks and burnt debris scattered around, and destroyed vehicles throughout the area.
Local police chief in Bannu, Sajjad Khan, reported the retrieval of the bodies of 12 policemen from the collapsed police station, and 3 individuals were found alive and transported to the hospital.
Another police official stated that the militants first rammed the police checkpoint with an explosives-laden vehicle, then entered the building and began shooting at any remaining officers.
He added: Additional law enforcement personnel were sent to assist the police, but the terrorists ambushed them, causing some injuries.
Police sources revealed that the militants used drones in the attack.
The Pakistani newspaper "Dawn" quoted sources confirming that terrorists rammed the police station with an explosives-laden vehicle. Several explosions were heard, along with heavy gunfire. The attack caused fear and panic among local residents. The explosion led to the collapse of the police station's roof. Other reports confirmed that nearby civilian areas also suffered significant damage due to the explosions.
The Bannu area has witnessed repeated security incidents in recent months, with both civilians and local security forces being targeted amid a broader escalation of armed violence.
Violence in Bannu has included attacks on police and tribal gatherings, prompting police and security forces to launch targeted operations in various areas to dismantle militant networks.
For its part, an armed alliance called "Mujahideen Union" claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the Reuters agency. The agency predicted that the militants' attacks would reignite fighting along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
It is worth noting that last February, the worst clashes in the region in years erupted between former allies turned adversaries, as Pakistani forces conducted airstrikes inside Afghan territory, which Islamabad claimed targeted militant strongholds.
Islamabad accuses Kabul of harboring militants who use Afghan territory to plan attacks in Pakistan, while the Taliban denies these accusations, stating that this is an "internal problem."