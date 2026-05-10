12 Pakistani policemen were killed today (Sunday) in a car bomb explosion at a police checkpoint in the northwest of the country, followed by a clash with militants in the city of Bannu.



Images taken after the attack that occurred yesterday (Saturday) showed that the building had turned into rubble, with bricks and burnt debris scattered around, and destroyed vehicles throughout the area.



Local police chief in Bannu, Sajjad Khan, reported the retrieval of the bodies of 12 policemen from the collapsed police station, and 3 individuals were found alive and transported to the hospital.



Another police official stated that the militants first rammed the police checkpoint with an explosives-laden vehicle, then entered the building and began shooting at any remaining officers.



He added: Additional law enforcement personnel were sent to assist the police, but the terrorists ambushed them, causing some injuries.



Police sources revealed that the militants used drones in the attack.



The Pakistani newspaper "Dawn" quoted sources confirming that terrorists rammed the police station with an explosives-laden vehicle. Several explosions were heard, along with heavy gunfire. The attack caused fear and panic among local residents. The explosion led to the collapse of the police station's roof. Other reports confirmed that nearby civilian areas also suffered significant damage due to the explosions.



The Bannu area has witnessed repeated security incidents in recent months, with both civilians and local security forces being targeted amid a broader escalation of armed violence.



Violence in Bannu has included attacks on police and tribal gatherings, prompting police and security forces to launch targeted operations in various areas to dismantle militant networks.



For its part, an armed alliance called "Mujahideen Union" claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the Reuters agency. The agency predicted that the militants' attacks would reignite fighting along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.



It is worth noting that last February, the worst clashes in the region in years erupted between former allies turned adversaries, as Pakistani forces conducted airstrikes inside Afghan territory, which Islamabad claimed targeted militant strongholds.



Islamabad accuses Kabul of harboring militants who use Afghan territory to plan attacks in Pakistan, while the Taliban denies these accusations, stating that this is an "internal problem."