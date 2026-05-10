قتل 12 شرطياً باكستانيا، اليوم (الأحد)، في انفجار سيارة مفخخة في نقطة تفتيش تابعة للشرطة شمال غرب البلاد، تلاه اشتباك مع مسلحين في مدينة بانو.


وأظهرت صور التقطت بعد الهجوم الذي وقع، أمس السبت، أن المبنى قد تحول إلى أنقاض، إذ انتشر الطوب وحطام محترق، ومركبات مدمرة في أنحاء المنطقة.


وأفاد قائد الشرطة المحلية في بانو سجاد خان، بانتشال جثث 12 شرطياً من نقطة الشرطة المنهارة، وعثر على 3 أفراد على قيد الحياة، ونقلوا إلى المستشفى.


وقال مسؤول آخر في الشرطة، أن المسلحين صدموا نقطة الشرطة أولاً بسيارة محملة بالمتفجرات، ثم دخلوا المبنى وبدأوا في إطلاق النار على أي ضباط متبقين.


وأضاف: أُرسل أفراد آخرون من قوات إنفاذ القانون لمساعدة الشرطة، لكن الإرهابيين نصبوا لهم كميناً وتسببوا في وقوع بعض الإصابات.


وكشفت مصادر شرطية، أن المسلحين استخدموا طائرات مسيرة في الهجوم.


ونقلت صحيفة «دون» الباكستانية عن مصادر تأكيدها أن إرهابيين صدموا مركز الشرطة بسيارة محملة بالمتفجرات. وسمع دوي انفجارات عدة، إلى جانب إطلاق نار كثيف. وأثار الهجوم الخوف والذعر بين السكان المحليين. وتسبب الانفجار في انهيار سقف مركز الشرطة. وأكدت تقارير أخرى أن مناطق مدنية مجاورة تعرضت أيضاً لأضرار جسيمة جراء الانفجارات.


وشهدت منطقة بانو حوادث أمنية متكررة خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، إذ تعرض كل من المدنيين وقوات الأمن المحلية لهجمات وسط تصاعد أوسع نطاقاً للعنف المسلح.


وشملت أعمال العنف في بانو، هجمات على الشرطة وتجمعات قبلية، ما دفع الشرطة وقوات الأمن إلى شن عمليات موجهة في مناطق مختلفة لتفكيك شبكات المسلحين.


من جهته، أعلن تحالف مسلح باسم «اتحاد المجاهدين»، مسؤوليته عن الهجوم، حسبما ذكرت وكالة «رويترز». وتوقعت الوكالة أن تؤدي هجمات المسلحين، إلى إشعال القتال من جديد على طول الحدود الباكستانية مع أفغانستان.


يذكر أنه في فبراير الماضي، اندلعت أسوأ اشتباكات تشهدها المنطقة منذ سنوات بين الحليفين اللذين تحولا إلى خصمين، إذ شنت القوات الباكستانية غارات جوية داخل الأراضي الأفغانية قالت إسلام أباد إنها استهدفت معاقل المسلحين.


وتتهم إسلام أباد كابول بإيواء مسلحين يستخدمون الأراضي الأفغانية للتخطيط لشن هجمات في باكستان، في حين تنفي حركة «طالبان» هذه الاتهامات وتقول إن هذه «مشكلة داخلية».