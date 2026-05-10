في تصعيد جديد، كشف نواب إيرانيون أنهم يعملون على صياغة مشروع قانون لإضفاء الطابع الرسمي على إدارة إيران لمضيق هرمز، يتضمن بنوداً تحظر مرور سفن «الدول المعادية»، بحسب مشروع القانون.

صعوبات ضد الملتزمين بالعقوبات


من جانبه، توعد المتحدث باسم الجيش الإيراني بأنه في حال هوجمت إيران مجدداً، فسيتم التصدي بأسلحة جديدة وأساليب حرب جديدة وساحات قتال جديدة، وفق قوله .

ونقلت وكالة أنباء «تسنيم» شبه الرسمية للأنباء عن المتحدث باسم الجيش الإيراني، محمد أكرمي نيا، اليوم الأحد قوله: إن سفن الدول الملتزمة بالعقوبات الأمريكية على إيران ستواجه صعوبات في عبور مضيق هرمز اعتباراً من الآن.


وكان الحرس الثوري الإيراني حذر، مساء أمس السبت، من أن أي هجوم على السفن الإيرانية سيؤدي إلى ضربة عسكرية واسعة على أحد المراكز الأمريكية في المنطقة وعلى السفن المعادية، بحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام رسمية إيرانية.

الجيش الأمريكي يهاجم سفينتين


وهاجم الجيش الأمريكي، أمس الأول الجمعة، ناقلتي نفط فارغتين ترفعان العلم الإيراني، وألحق بهما أضراراً بالغة، رغم سريان وقف إطلاق النار.
وأعلن الجيش أن السفينتين حاولتا دخول ميناء إيراني على خليج عُمان، فيما اعتبرته واشنطن خرقاً للحصار البحري الأمريكي.

فيما شدد الحرس الثوري أنه لن يتم التسامح مع أي تهديدات تستهدف سفنه أو صادراته النفطية أو طرقه التجارية، مؤكداً أن الأسطول التجاري الإيراني سيحظى بالحماية.

عبور ناقلة غاز قطرية

في غضون ذلك، عبرت ناقلة قطرية محملة بالغاز الطبيعي المسال هرمز، اليوم الأحد، متجهة إلى باكستان، في أول عملية تصدير للبلاد خارج المنطقة منذ اندلاع الحرب في ظل استمرار إغلاق المضيق. وأظهرت بيانات تتبع السفن التي جمعتها وكالة «بلومبيرغ» أن ناقلة «الخريطيات» Al Kharaitiyat المحمّلة من منشأة «رأس لفان» للتصدير في وقت سابق من الشهر الجاري، توجد حالياً في الممر المائي بين عُمان وإيران. وتشير البيانات إلى أن وجهتها التالية هي باكستان. وبحسب البيانات، فإن السفينة يبدو أنها أبحرت عبر المسار الشمالي الذي حددته طهران، قبل أسابيع، والذي يمر بمحاذاة الساحل الإيراني عبر المضيق. ونقلت «رويترز» عن مصادر قولها: إن هذه الخطوة حظيت بموافقة إيران لبناء الثقة مع قطر وباكستان، إذ تلعب الأخيرة دور الوساطة الرئيسي في المفاوضات.