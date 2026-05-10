في تصعيد جديد، كشف نواب إيرانيون أنهم يعملون على صياغة مشروع قانون لإضفاء الطابع الرسمي على إدارة إيران لمضيق هرمز، يتضمن بنوداً تحظر مرور سفن «الدول المعادية»، بحسب مشروع القانون.
صعوبات ضد الملتزمين بالعقوبات
من جانبه، توعد المتحدث باسم الجيش الإيراني بأنه في حال هوجمت إيران مجدداً، فسيتم التصدي بأسلحة جديدة وأساليب حرب جديدة وساحات قتال جديدة، وفق قوله .
ونقلت وكالة أنباء «تسنيم» شبه الرسمية للأنباء عن المتحدث باسم الجيش الإيراني، محمد أكرمي نيا، اليوم الأحد قوله: إن سفن الدول الملتزمة بالعقوبات الأمريكية على إيران ستواجه صعوبات في عبور مضيق هرمز اعتباراً من الآن.
وكان الحرس الثوري الإيراني حذر، مساء أمس السبت، من أن أي هجوم على السفن الإيرانية سيؤدي إلى ضربة عسكرية واسعة على أحد المراكز الأمريكية في المنطقة وعلى السفن المعادية، بحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام رسمية إيرانية.
الجيش الأمريكي يهاجم سفينتين
وهاجم الجيش الأمريكي، أمس الأول الجمعة، ناقلتي نفط فارغتين ترفعان العلم الإيراني، وألحق بهما أضراراً بالغة، رغم سريان وقف إطلاق النار.
وأعلن الجيش أن السفينتين حاولتا دخول ميناء إيراني على خليج عُمان، فيما اعتبرته واشنطن خرقاً للحصار البحري الأمريكي.
فيما شدد الحرس الثوري أنه لن يتم التسامح مع أي تهديدات تستهدف سفنه أو صادراته النفطية أو طرقه التجارية، مؤكداً أن الأسطول التجاري الإيراني سيحظى بالحماية.
عبور ناقلة غاز قطرية
في غضون ذلك، عبرت ناقلة قطرية محملة بالغاز الطبيعي المسال هرمز، اليوم الأحد، متجهة إلى باكستان، في أول عملية تصدير للبلاد خارج المنطقة منذ اندلاع الحرب في ظل استمرار إغلاق المضيق. وأظهرت بيانات تتبع السفن التي جمعتها وكالة «بلومبيرغ» أن ناقلة «الخريطيات» Al Kharaitiyat المحمّلة من منشأة «رأس لفان» للتصدير في وقت سابق من الشهر الجاري، توجد حالياً في الممر المائي بين عُمان وإيران. وتشير البيانات إلى أن وجهتها التالية هي باكستان. وبحسب البيانات، فإن السفينة يبدو أنها أبحرت عبر المسار الشمالي الذي حددته طهران، قبل أسابيع، والذي يمر بمحاذاة الساحل الإيراني عبر المضيق. ونقلت «رويترز» عن مصادر قولها: إن هذه الخطوة حظيت بموافقة إيران لبناء الثقة مع قطر وباكستان، إذ تلعب الأخيرة دور الوساطة الرئيسي في المفاوضات.
In a new escalation, Iranian lawmakers revealed that they are working on drafting a bill to formalize Iran's management of the Strait of Hormuz, which includes provisions that prohibit the passage of ships from "hostile countries," according to the draft law.
Difficulties against those adhering to sanctions
For his part, the spokesperson for the Iranian army vowed that if Iran is attacked again, it will respond with new weapons, new methods of warfare, and new battlefields, according to his statement.
The semi-official news agency "Tasnim" reported today, Sunday, that the spokesperson for the Iranian army, Mohammad Akrami Nia, said that ships from countries adhering to U.S. sanctions on Iran will face difficulties in crossing the Strait of Hormuz starting now.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard warned last night, Saturday, that any attack on Iranian ships would lead to a wide military strike on one of the U.S. bases in the region and on hostile ships, according to what was reported by Iranian state media.
The U.S. military attacks two ships
The U.S. military attacked, on Friday, two empty oil tankers flying the Iranian flag, causing them severe damage, despite a ceasefire being in effect.
The military announced that the two ships attempted to enter an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman, which Washington considered a violation of the U.S. naval blockade.
Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guard emphasized that it will not tolerate any threats targeting its ships, oil exports, or trade routes, affirming that the Iranian commercial fleet will be protected.
Crossing of a Qatari gas tanker
In the meantime, a Qatari tanker loaded with liquefied natural gas crossed Hormuz today, Sunday, heading to Pakistan, marking the country's first export outside the region since the outbreak of the war amid the continued closure of the strait. Ship tracking data collected by Bloomberg showed that the tanker "Al Kharaitiyat," loaded from the "Ras Laffan" export facility earlier this month, is currently in the waterway between Oman and Iran. The data indicates that its next destination is Pakistan. According to the data, the ship appears to have sailed through the northern route designated by Tehran weeks ago, which runs along the Iranian coast through the strait. Reuters reported sources saying that this step received Iran's approval to build trust with Qatar and Pakistan, with the latter playing a key mediating role in the negotiations.