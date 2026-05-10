In a new escalation, Iranian lawmakers revealed that they are working on drafting a bill to formalize Iran's management of the Strait of Hormuz, which includes provisions that prohibit the passage of ships from "hostile countries," according to the draft law.

Difficulties against those adhering to sanctions



For his part, the spokesperson for the Iranian army vowed that if Iran is attacked again, it will respond with new weapons, new methods of warfare, and new battlefields, according to his statement.

The semi-official news agency "Tasnim" reported today, Sunday, that the spokesperson for the Iranian army, Mohammad Akrami Nia, said that ships from countries adhering to U.S. sanctions on Iran will face difficulties in crossing the Strait of Hormuz starting now.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard warned last night, Saturday, that any attack on Iranian ships would lead to a wide military strike on one of the U.S. bases in the region and on hostile ships, according to what was reported by Iranian state media.

The U.S. military attacks two ships



The U.S. military attacked, on Friday, two empty oil tankers flying the Iranian flag, causing them severe damage, despite a ceasefire being in effect.

The military announced that the two ships attempted to enter an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman, which Washington considered a violation of the U.S. naval blockade.

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Guard emphasized that it will not tolerate any threats targeting its ships, oil exports, or trade routes, affirming that the Iranian commercial fleet will be protected.

Crossing of a Qatari gas tanker

In the meantime, a Qatari tanker loaded with liquefied natural gas crossed Hormuz today, Sunday, heading to Pakistan, marking the country's first export outside the region since the outbreak of the war amid the continued closure of the strait. Ship tracking data collected by Bloomberg showed that the tanker "Al Kharaitiyat," loaded from the "Ras Laffan" export facility earlier this month, is currently in the waterway between Oman and Iran. The data indicates that its next destination is Pakistan. According to the data, the ship appears to have sailed through the northern route designated by Tehran weeks ago, which runs along the Iranian coast through the strait. Reuters reported sources saying that this step received Iran's approval to build trust with Qatar and Pakistan, with the latter playing a key mediating role in the negotiations.