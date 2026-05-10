في ثاني جلسات محاكمته ضمن ملف الانتهاكات التي شهدتها محافظة درعا خلال حكم نظام بشار الأسد المخلوع، مثل الرئيس السابق لفرع الأمن السياسي في درعا عاطف نجيب، اليوم (الأحد)، مجدداً أمام القضاء في دمشق.


ووجه قاضي محكمة الجنايات الرابعة إلى عاطف نجيب أكثر من 10 تهم، تشمل القتل والتعذيب والمسؤولية عن مجزرتي الأمن السياسي والجامع العمري.


ورفع 75 مدعياً دعاوى ضد نجيب، وسيدلون بشهاداتهم في المحكمة التي عقدت جلسة مغلقة بعد جلسة مفتوحة استمرت ساعة تقريباً، فيما طلب القاضي أن تكون الجلسة مغلقة بحضور بعض الشهود السريين.


وبحسب الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء (سانا)، تنصب جلسة المحاكمة بشكل أساسي على استجواب المتهم نجيب، وتوجيه مطالعة النيابة والتهم المنسوبة إليه.


ويحضر الجلسة ذوو الضحايا وعدد من أعضاء الهيئة الوطنية للعدالة الانتقالية، وممثلون عن منظمات قانونية وإنسانية دولية، وفق الوكالة نفسها.


وكانت محكمة الجنايات في دمشق عقدت في 26 أبريل الماضي، الجلسة العلنية الأولى لمحاكمة نجيب، في أول محاكمة تعلنها الحكومة السورية ضمن مسار محاسبة مسؤولي نظام الرئيس المخلوع بشار الأسد.


وأعلنت الهيئة الوطنية للعدالة الانتقالية أن محاكمة نجيب تأتي في إطار معالجة ملفات الجرائم والانتهاكات الجسيمة وفق الأصول القانونية، بما يمثل جزءاً من مسار مستمر قائم على المحاسبة وكشف الحقيقة.


ويُعرف نجيب بتوليه ملاحقة المعارضين والناشطين في محافظة درعا، وكان له دور مباشر في التعامل مع حادثة اعتقال أطفال درعا، الذين تعرضوا للتعذيب بعد كتابتهم شعارات مناهضة لنظام الأسد على جدران مدرستهم.


واعتقلت قوات إدارة الأمن العام التابعة لوزارة الداخلية السورية، نجيب في يناير 2025، خلال حملة أمنية لملاحقة فلول النظام السابق في محافظة اللاذقية.


وشكّل توقيفه أحد أبرز الاعتقالات التي طالت مسؤولين أمنيين سابقين، كونه شغل موقعاً أمنياً حساساً في درعا عند بداية الثورة.