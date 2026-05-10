أثار مقطع فيديو متداول لوزير النقل المصري كامل الوزير جدلاً واسعاً في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما ظهر منفعلاً على أحد المهندسين خلال متابعة التشغيل التجريبي للمرحلة الثانية من محور ديروط بمحافظة أسيوط، في واقعة انقسمت حولها الآراء بين منتقدٍ لحدة الأسلوب ومبررٍ لضغوط العمل.

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وبدأت الواقعة عندما بدا الارتباك على المهندس أثناء شرحه تفاصيل المشروع، إذ ذكر بالخطأ أن كوبري سمنود يقع ضمن محافظة القليوبية، قبل أن يقاطعه الوزير متسائلاً: «سمنود في القليوبية وإلا في الغربية؟».

«امشي خالص».. عبارة تتصدر مواقع التواصل

وتصاعد الموقف سريعاً بعدما انفعل الوزير على المهندس قائلاً: «امشي من قدامي.. امشي امشي.. امشي خالص»، وهي العبارة التي تحولت خلال ساعات إلى الأكثر تداولاً عبر المنصات الاجتماعية في مصر، وسط تفاعل واسع وتعليقات متباينة.

ورغم حدة الانفعال، عاد الوزير ليستدعي المهندس مجدداً، مؤكداً أنه لا يقصد إهانته، وإنما تصحيح الأخطاء المهنية أثناء العرض، قائلاً: «أنا مش بحرجك قدام الناس.. أنا كدا مع المهندسين بتوعي لازم يعرفوا يتكلموا كويس».

كما تداولت وسائل إعلام مصرية مقطعاً آخر ظهر فيه الوزير وهو يمازح المهندس بعد الواقعة، مطالباً إياه باستكمال شرح المشروع.

ساويرس يدافع عن الوزير

وفي خضم الجدل، دافع رجل الأعمال المصري نجيب ساويرس عن وزير النقل، معتبراً أن المهندس لم يكن مستعداً بالشكل الكافي.

وكتب ساويرس عبر منصة «إكس»: «بصراحة كان رحيم معاه.. هو لا مذاكر ولا فاهم.. كان لازم يكون مستعد أكتر من كده مع وزير بيشتغل 24 ساعة ومجتهد فوق الوصف ومضغوط».

وأضاف: «أنا لما بقابله بذاكر قبلها وأحضّر أفكاري وكل النقط علشان ما أخدش من وقته».

نقابة المهندسين: كرامة المهندس خط أحمر

في المقابل، أصدرت نقابة المهندسين الفرعية بأسيوط بياناً أعربت فيه عن رفضها لما وصفته بـ«التعامل غير اللائق» مع أحد المهندسين أثناء أداء عمله.

وأكدت النقابة أن «كرامة المهندس واحترامه في جميع مواقع العمل لا يجوز تجاوزهما تحت أي ظرف»، مشددة على رفضها الكامل لأي أسلوب يمس مكانة المهندس أو يقلل من دوره الوطني في تنفيذ المشروعات القومية والتنموية.

كما استنكرت النقابة ما صدر من «أحد المهندسين الوزراء» بحق مهندس شاب، معتبرة أن الواقعة أثارت استياءً واسعاً داخل الأوساط الهندسية.