A widely circulated video of Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir has sparked significant controversy on social media after he appeared agitated with an engineer during the trial operation of the second phase of the Dairout Axis in Asyut Governorate, in an incident that divided opinions between critics of his harsh approach and those justifying the pressures of work.

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The incident began when the engineer appeared flustered while explaining the project details, mistakenly stating that the Samanoud Bridge is located in Qalyubia Governorate, before the minister interrupted him, asking: “Is Samanoud in Qalyubia or in Gharbia?”

“Get away from me”.. a phrase trending on social media

The situation escalated quickly when the minister reacted angrily towards the engineer, saying: “Get away from in front of me.. get away, get away.. just get away,” a phrase that quickly became one of the most circulated on social media platforms in Egypt, amidst widespread interaction and varied comments.

Despite his intense reaction, the minister later called the engineer back, assuring him that he did not intend to insult him, but rather to correct professional mistakes during the presentation, saying: “I’m not embarrassing you in front of people.. I do this with my engineers; they need to know how to speak well.”

Egyptian media also circulated another clip showing the minister joking with the engineer after the incident, asking him to continue explaining the project.

Sawiris defends the minister

Amid the controversy, Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris defended the transport minister, considering that the engineer was not adequately prepared.

Sawiris wrote on the “X” platform: “Honestly, he was lenient with him.. he neither studied nor understood.. he should have been more prepared with a minister who works 24 hours and is hardworking beyond description and under pressure.”

He added: “When I meet him, I study beforehand and prepare my ideas and all the points so I don’t take up his time.”

Engineers Syndicate: The dignity of the engineer is a red line

In contrast, the Engineers Syndicate branch in Asyut issued a statement expressing its rejection of what it described as “inappropriate treatment” of an engineer during his work.

The syndicate emphasized that “the dignity of the engineer and respect for him in all workplaces should not be violated under any circumstances,” stressing its complete rejection of any approach that undermines the engineer’s status or diminishes his national role in implementing national and developmental projects.

The syndicate also condemned what was said by “one of the minister engineers” towards a young engineer, considering that the incident has caused widespread discontent within engineering circles.