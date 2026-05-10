أثار مقطع فيديو متداول لوزير النقل المصري كامل الوزير جدلاً واسعاً في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما ظهر منفعلاً على أحد المهندسين خلال متابعة التشغيل التجريبي للمرحلة الثانية من محور ديروط بمحافظة أسيوط، في واقعة انقسمت حولها الآراء بين منتقدٍ لحدة الأسلوب ومبررٍ لضغوط العمل.
وبدأت الواقعة عندما بدا الارتباك على المهندس أثناء شرحه تفاصيل المشروع، إذ ذكر بالخطأ أن كوبري سمنود يقع ضمن محافظة القليوبية، قبل أن يقاطعه الوزير متسائلاً: «سمنود في القليوبية وإلا في الغربية؟».
«امشي خالص».. عبارة تتصدر مواقع التواصل
وتصاعد الموقف سريعاً بعدما انفعل الوزير على المهندس قائلاً: «امشي من قدامي.. امشي امشي.. امشي خالص»، وهي العبارة التي تحولت خلال ساعات إلى الأكثر تداولاً عبر المنصات الاجتماعية في مصر، وسط تفاعل واسع وتعليقات متباينة.
ورغم حدة الانفعال، عاد الوزير ليستدعي المهندس مجدداً، مؤكداً أنه لا يقصد إهانته، وإنما تصحيح الأخطاء المهنية أثناء العرض، قائلاً: «أنا مش بحرجك قدام الناس.. أنا كدا مع المهندسين بتوعي لازم يعرفوا يتكلموا كويس».
كما تداولت وسائل إعلام مصرية مقطعاً آخر ظهر فيه الوزير وهو يمازح المهندس بعد الواقعة، مطالباً إياه باستكمال شرح المشروع.
ساويرس يدافع عن الوزير
وفي خضم الجدل، دافع رجل الأعمال المصري نجيب ساويرس عن وزير النقل، معتبراً أن المهندس لم يكن مستعداً بالشكل الكافي.
وكتب ساويرس عبر منصة «إكس»: «بصراحة كان رحيم معاه.. هو لا مذاكر ولا فاهم.. كان لازم يكون مستعد أكتر من كده مع وزير بيشتغل 24 ساعة ومجتهد فوق الوصف ومضغوط».
وأضاف: «أنا لما بقابله بذاكر قبلها وأحضّر أفكاري وكل النقط علشان ما أخدش من وقته».
نقابة المهندسين: كرامة المهندس خط أحمر
في المقابل، أصدرت نقابة المهندسين الفرعية بأسيوط بياناً أعربت فيه عن رفضها لما وصفته بـ«التعامل غير اللائق» مع أحد المهندسين أثناء أداء عمله.
وأكدت النقابة أن «كرامة المهندس واحترامه في جميع مواقع العمل لا يجوز تجاوزهما تحت أي ظرف»، مشددة على رفضها الكامل لأي أسلوب يمس مكانة المهندس أو يقلل من دوره الوطني في تنفيذ المشروعات القومية والتنموية.
كما استنكرت النقابة ما صدر من «أحد المهندسين الوزراء» بحق مهندس شاب، معتبرة أن الواقعة أثارت استياءً واسعاً داخل الأوساط الهندسية.
A widely circulated video of Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir has sparked significant controversy on social media after he appeared agitated with an engineer during the trial operation of the second phase of the Dairout Axis in Asyut Governorate, in an incident that divided opinions between critics of his harsh approach and those justifying the pressures of work.
The incident began when the engineer appeared flustered while explaining the project details, mistakenly stating that the Samanoud Bridge is located in Qalyubia Governorate, before the minister interrupted him, asking: “Is Samanoud in Qalyubia or in Gharbia?”
“Get away from me”.. a phrase trending on social media
The situation escalated quickly when the minister reacted angrily towards the engineer, saying: “Get away from in front of me.. get away, get away.. just get away,” a phrase that quickly became one of the most circulated on social media platforms in Egypt, amidst widespread interaction and varied comments.
Despite his intense reaction, the minister later called the engineer back, assuring him that he did not intend to insult him, but rather to correct professional mistakes during the presentation, saying: “I’m not embarrassing you in front of people.. I do this with my engineers; they need to know how to speak well.”
Egyptian media also circulated another clip showing the minister joking with the engineer after the incident, asking him to continue explaining the project.
Sawiris defends the minister
Amid the controversy, Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris defended the transport minister, considering that the engineer was not adequately prepared.
Sawiris wrote on the “X” platform: “Honestly, he was lenient with him.. he neither studied nor understood.. he should have been more prepared with a minister who works 24 hours and is hardworking beyond description and under pressure.”
He added: “When I meet him, I study beforehand and prepare my ideas and all the points so I don’t take up his time.”
Engineers Syndicate: The dignity of the engineer is a red line
In contrast, the Engineers Syndicate branch in Asyut issued a statement expressing its rejection of what it described as “inappropriate treatment” of an engineer during his work.
The syndicate emphasized that “the dignity of the engineer and respect for him in all workplaces should not be violated under any circumstances,” stressing its complete rejection of any approach that undermines the engineer’s status or diminishes his national role in implementing national and developmental projects.
The syndicate also condemned what was said by “one of the minister engineers” towards a young engineer, considering that the incident has caused widespread discontent within engineering circles.