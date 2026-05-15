The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the repeated provocative actions by officials of the Israeli occupation authorities against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the latest of which was the incursion of an official from the Israeli occupation authorities into the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the occupation police, and another official raising the flag of the occupation authorities in the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The ministry stated in a statement: The Kingdom reaffirms its absolute rejection of anything that would undermine the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its sanctities, and emphasizes its demand to the international community to stop these practices that violate international laws and norms, and to hold the Israeli occupation authorities accountable for their serious and ongoing violations against Islamic sanctities and innocent civilians in the State of Palestine.